What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Brockmire’ finale on IFC; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Riverdale After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) writes a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) for all the ways he ruined their senior year. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Adam and Brea’s (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) relationship is going well until Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) involvement causes them to fake a breakup. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries In this new episode a fake hummingbird films millions of butterflies and a camera hidden in a beaver watches real beavers build dams. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Single Parents (N) 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. ABC
American Housewife After Anna-Kat’s (Julia Butters) big win with the Wildflower Girls, the family goes on vacation. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Daniel DiMaggio and Meg Donnelly also star. 9 p.m. ABC
H2O: The Molecule That Made Us Earth’s changing water cycle, and the globalized movement toward water for profit are documented in the series finale. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Summer House (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Expedition Unknown “Josh Gates Tonight: Stayin’ Inside” (N) 9 p.m. Discovery
Guy’s Grocery Games In the first of two new episodes Guy enlists the help of his mom and his wife for Mother’s Day. Then the final four contestants face three rounds of games until the winner is chosen. 10 p.m. Food Network
Motherland: Fort Salem (N) 9 p.m. Freeform
SEAL Team While Jason (David Boreanaz) is escorting Mandy (Jessica Par) to pay their last respects to the family of a fallen informant, Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) leads the team on a critical mission after they receive information on the whereabouts of a terrorist leader in the new episode. Toni Trucks and AJ Buckley also star, with guest star Adelaide Kane. 10 p.m. CBS
Shark Tank A gadget designed to safely and quickly get children in and out of a car; a lower-cost computer for kids; a data-driven approach to skincare; a device created to bring a robot revolution to children’s education. Anne Wojcicki guest sharks. 10 p.m. ABC
Expedition With Steve Backshall Yucatán, Mexico. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Celebrity Ghost Stories Kelly Osbourne recruits psychic medium Kim Russo to help her solve a series of mysteries she experienced at a Hollywood hotel. 10 p.m. A&E
Ruthless This new spinoff of Tyler Perry’s political drama stars Melissa L. Williams as a fanatical woman who kidnaps her own daughter (LondonRose Sellars) to join her in an insane, sex-crazed cult. Matt Cedeno, Lenny Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones and David Alan Madrick costar. 10 p.m. BET
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
Brockmire An Alexa-like digital assistant begins a sinister plot to take over the game of baseball as part of its pursuit to rule the world through artificial intelligence as this dark comedy wraps its fourth and final season. Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams star. 10 p.m. IFC
Eating History (N) 10:03 p.m. History
Liar (N) 11 p.m. Sundance
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus briefings and events 10:30 a.m. and 6 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Weiner; Carla Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dua Lipa. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with Michael Tricarico, a teacher from Smithtown, N.Y. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Garcelle Beauvais; Clodagh McKenna. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw; Jenna Dewan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Frankie Grande. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Finesse Mitchell. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristen Bell; Ne-Yo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman has spent her life savings to fund three online boyfriends she’s never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A guest who lost 280 pounds gets skin removal surgery; birth-control gel for men. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gabrielle Union; Henry Winkler; Brad Paisley performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert De Niro; Alison Roman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Beanie Feldstein; Machine Gun Kelly; Travis Barker. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice Cube; Sarah Kendzior. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Christina Hendricks. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 8 a.m. History
The King’s Speech (2010) 8 a.m. and 10:05 p.m. TMC
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 a.m. AMC
Interstellar (2014) 10 a.m. FX
American Graffiti (1973) 10 a.m. TMC
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Cop Land (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
The Family Man (2000) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax
The Goonies (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform
Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. MTV
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Clear and Present Danger (1994) Noon Showtime
9 to 5 (1980) 12:06 and 9 p.m. Encore
In the Line of Fire (1993) 12:12 p.m. Starz
Bumblebee (2018) 1:20 p.m. Epix
Hoosiers (1986) 1:59 p.m. Encore
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
Rush Hour (1998) 2 and 11 p.m. TNT
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2:45 p.m. IFC
Strike Up the Band (1940) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Descendants (2011) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
King Kong (2005) 3 p.m. Syfy
Up in the Air (2009) 3:15 p.m. Epix
Hustlers (2019) 3:25 and 10 p.m. Showtime
Undercover Brother (2002) 3:48 p.m. Starz
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 3:57 p.m. Encore
The War of the Roses (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 4 p.m. TMC
American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America
Rocky III (1982) 5 p.m. FS1
The Dragon Painter (1919) 5 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 5 p.m. VH1
Love & Mercy (2014) 5:05 p.m. Epix
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX
Wanted (2008) 7 p.m. Syfy
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 7:20 p.m. Encore
Fly Away Home (1996) 8 p.m. KVCR
Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Taken (2008) 8 and 10:31 p.m. IFC
Training Day (2001) 8 p.m. Paramount
Trumbo (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Rain Man (1988) 9 p.m. Ovation
Creed II (2018) 10:05 p.m. Epix
The Perfect Storm (2000) 11 p.m. AMC
The Letter (1940) 11 p.m. TCM