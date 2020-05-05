What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Brockmire’ finale on IFC; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Riverdale After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) writes a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) for all the ways he ruined their senior year. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Adam and Brea’s (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) relationship is going well until Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) involvement causes them to fake a breakup. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries In this new episode a fake hummingbird films millions of butterflies and a camera hidden in a beaver watches real beavers build dams. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Single Parents (N) 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. ABC

American Housewife After Anna-Kat’s (Julia Butters) big win with the Wildflower Girls, the family goes on vacation. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Daniel DiMaggio and Meg Donnelly also star. 9 p.m. ABC

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us Earth’s changing water cycle, and the globalized movement toward water for profit are documented in the series finale. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Summer House (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Expedition Unknown “Josh Gates Tonight: Stayin’ Inside” (N) 9 p.m. Discovery

Guy’s Grocery Games In the first of two new episodes Guy enlists the help of his mom and his wife for Mother’s Day. Then the final four contestants face three rounds of games until the winner is chosen. 10 p.m. Food Network

Motherland: Fort Salem (N) 9 p.m. Freeform

SEAL Team While Jason (David Boreanaz) is escorting Mandy (Jessica Par) to pay their last respects to the family of a fallen informant, Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) leads the team on a critical mission after they receive information on the whereabouts of a terrorist leader in the new episode. Toni Trucks and AJ Buckley also star, with guest star Adelaide Kane. 10 p.m. CBS

Shark Tank A gadget designed to safely and quickly get children in and out of a car; a lower-cost computer for kids; a data-driven approach to skincare; a device created to bring a robot revolution to children’s education. Anne Wojcicki guest sharks. 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall Yucatán, Mexico. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Celebrity Ghost Stories Kelly Osbourne recruits psychic medium Kim Russo to help her solve a series of mysteries she experienced at a Hollywood hotel. 10 p.m. A&E

Ruthless This new spinoff of Tyler Perry’s political drama stars Melissa L. Williams as a fanatical woman who kidnaps her own daughter (LondonRose Sellars) to join her in an insane, sex-crazed cult. Matt Cedeno, Lenny Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones and David Alan Madrick costar. 10 p.m. BET

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

Brockmire An Alexa-like digital assistant begins a sinister plot to take over the game of baseball as part of its pursuit to rule the world through artificial intelligence as this dark comedy wraps its fourth and final season. Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams star. 10 p.m. IFC

Eating History (N) 10:03 p.m. History

Liar (N) 11 p.m. Sundance

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus briefings and events 10:30 a.m. and 6 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Weiner; Carla Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dua Lipa. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with Michael Tricarico, a teacher from Smithtown, N.Y. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Garcelle Beauvais; Clodagh McKenna. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw; Jenna Dewan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Frankie Grande. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Finesse Mitchell. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristen Bell; Ne-Yo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman has spent her life savings to fund three online boyfriends she’s never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A guest who lost 280 pounds gets skin removal surgery; birth-control gel for men. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gabrielle Union; Henry Winkler; Brad Paisley performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert De Niro; Alison Roman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Beanie Feldstein; Machine Gun Kelly; Travis Barker. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice Cube; Sarah Kendzior. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Christina Hendricks. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 8 a.m. History

The King’s Speech (2010) 8 a.m. and 10:05 p.m. TMC

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 a.m. AMC

Interstellar (2014) 10 a.m. FX

American Graffiti (1973) 10 a.m. TMC

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Cop Land (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

The Family Man (2000) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax

The Goonies (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform

Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. MTV

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Clear and Present Danger (1994) Noon Showtime

9 to 5 (1980) 12:06 and 9 p.m. Encore

In the Line of Fire (1993) 12:12 p.m. Starz

Bumblebee (2018) 1:20 p.m. Epix

Hoosiers (1986) 1:59 p.m. Encore

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Rush Hour (1998) 2 and 11 p.m. TNT

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Strike Up the Band (1940) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Descendants (2011) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

King Kong (2005) 3 p.m. Syfy

Up in the Air (2009) 3:15 p.m. Epix

Hustlers (2019) 3:25 and 10 p.m. Showtime

Undercover Brother (2002) 3:48 p.m. Starz

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 3:57 p.m. Encore

The War of the Roses (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 4 p.m. TMC

American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America

Rocky III (1982) 5 p.m. FS1

The Dragon Painter (1919) 5 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 5 p.m. VH1

Love & Mercy (2014) 5:05 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX

Wanted (2008) 7 p.m. Syfy

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 7:20 p.m. Encore

Fly Away Home (1996) 8 p.m. KVCR

Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Taken (2008) 8 and 10:31 p.m. IFC

Training Day (2001) 8 p.m. Paramount

Trumbo (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Rain Man (1988) 9 p.m. Ovation

Creed II (2018) 10:05 p.m. Epix

The Perfect Storm (2000) 11 p.m. AMC

The Letter (1940) 11 p.m. TCM