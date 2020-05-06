What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Tommy’ on CBS; coronavirus TV coverage

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Council of Dads Larry (Michael O’Neill) has an offer for Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) that will affect the future of the Crab Shack in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Katy Keene (N) 8 p.m. CW

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Hannibal Buress and Catherine O’Hara. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party (Premiere) 8 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible In the first of two new episodes, Chef Robert checks in with restaurants across the country. In the second, he and his wife, Gail, look back at the first episode of the first season of the culinary series. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

Man With a Plan When Adam and Don (Matt LeBlanc, Kevin Nealon) disagree about a house to flip for their construction business, the bickering reveals bigger issues in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina return to the same street in Cypress, where they did a previous flip. 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) gets a strange message from an unknown ally, which helps her mount a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) from a CIA black site. Sullivan Stapleton also stars in the season premiere. 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Max (Casey Deidrick) lands in a life-or-death situation and Murphy ( Perry Mattfeld) tries to help. Morgan Krantz also stars. 9 p.m. CW

Station 19 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

We’re Here This new episode is set in Branson, Mo. 9 p.m. HBO

Shaq Life In the season finale Shaq tries to achieve all his goals, which include battling a UFC fighter, performing at Lollapalooza and turning around a major company, all while trying to help his son achieve his own dreams. 9 p.m. TNT

Ghost Adventures This new episode is in Ontario. (N) 9 p.m. Travel

Broke Jackie (Pauley Perrette) clashes with Javier (Jaime Camil) yet again when she discovers he has quietly been taking her son Sammy (Antonio Corbo) with him to church on Sundays. Izzy Diaz and Natasha Leggero also star with guest star Brandon Kyle Goodman. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Tommy Tommy (Edie Falco) and her inner circle close ranks as they fight a conspiracy between members of the LAPD and city government officials to have her removed as police chief in this new episode. Mark Blum, who died at 69 on March 25, one of the first celebrity casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, guest stars, along with Michael Cumpsty and Paul Schulze. 10 p.m. CBS

Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi takes all the limitations off the table, allowing the chefs to make as much food as they want and shop wherever they choose. 10 p.m. Bravo

Siren (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

How to Get Away With Murder Annalise’s (Viola Davis) murder trial has arrived, but things from Tegan’s (Amirah Vann) past complicate her role as counsel in this new episode of the crime drama. (N) 10 p.m. ABC



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. , Noon and 6 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nathan Fillion; Rick Martinez; Rachel Cruze. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis; Hilarie Burton Morgan (“The Rural Diaries”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sean Penn. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Deon Cole (“grown-ish”); Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk George Wallace. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The COVID-19 crisis and homeless people on skid row, New York City subways and a shelter. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Daniel Radcliffe and Jane Krakowski; Chris Harrison. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s online boyfriends. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox (“9 Months With Courteney Cox”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors COVID-19; staying safe in a new world; Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lizzy Caplan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Pete Davidson; Judd Apatow; James Taylor. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Tame Impala performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Courteney Cox. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Laura Linney; Ellie Goulding performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mark Cuban. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Pain and Glory Writer-director Pedro Almodovar’s acclaimed 2019 Spanish drama stars Antonio Banderas as a film director in decline who visits a former colleague (Asier Etxeandia) on the occasion of the rerelease of a film on which they had collaborated long ago. Leonardo Sbaraglia, Nora Navas, Cecilia Roth, Penelope Cruz and Julieta Serrano also star. 11:38 p.m. Starz

Far and Away (1992) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax

A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:25 a.m. Showtime

Victim (1961) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Creed II (2018) 9 a.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 9:20 a.m. HBO

The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Sundance

Serenity (2005) 10:07 a.m. Starz

Almost Famous (2000) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

All Night Long (1962) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 11 a.m. IFC

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) Noon FXX

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 12:10 p.m. Starz

Woman of Straw (1964) 12:15 p.m. TCM

The American President (1995) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

Rocketman (2019) 12:55 p.m. Epix

Blood Father (2016) 1:30 p.m. Syfy

The Perfect Storm (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

Green Book (2018) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Masquerade (1965) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Identity (2003) 2:37 p.m. Starz

Backdraft (1991) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax

Hook (1991) 4 p.m. Freeform

The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation

Dazed and Confused (1993) 4:10 p.m. Starz

Crawl (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Fury (2014) 5 p.m. AMC

Little Caesar (1930) 5 p.m. TCM

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 5:24 p.m. Encore

Seven (1995) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Black Hawk Down (2001) 5:55 p.m. Starz

Annihilation (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Panic Room (2002) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6:30 p.m. VH1

The School of Rock (2003) 7:05 p.m. HBO

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Flatliners (1990) 8 p.m. Epix

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Sea Wolf (1941) 8 p.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Professional (1994) 9 p.m. Ovation

Key Largo (1948) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Unforgiven (1992) 11 p.m. AMC

The Usual Suspects (1995) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Pain and Glory (2019) 11:38 p.m. Starz