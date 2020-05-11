Attention, #CloneClub: An ‘Orphan Black’ reunion is happening

This is not a drill: The cast of “Orphan Black” is having a virtual reunion. And yes, it will feature more than Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany reprising her many, many memorable characters.

On Monday, BBC America announced Maslany, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jordan Gavaris, Kristian Bruun, Kevin Hanchard, Dylan Bruce, Evelyne Brochu and more are getting back together for a two-episode table read Sunday. The reunion, which will also include series co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, will be streamed on the official “Orphan Black” Facebook page.

Timed to Mental Health Awareness Month and the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the event will invite viewers to support Centerlink, which provides support to LGBTQ community centers, and Sistering, a multiservice agency in Toronoto for at-risk, socially isolated women and trans people.

“We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time,” Maslany wrote in a statement. “Our LGBTQ fans have always been deeply important to us.”

She added: “Our show was always about family and community and sestra-hood, so bringing us all back together for this just felt right.”

The “Orphan Black” cast and crew will revisit Season 1 episodes “Variations Under Domestication” (Episode 6) and “Parts Developed in an Unusual Manner” (Episode 7) for the reunion. Both episodes are available to stream for free through the BBC America app.

“At a time when the world is sharing this strange experience of being together apart, we’re happy to reunite with our friends to bring the Clone Club something special at home,” said AMC President Sarah Barnett in Monday’s announcement.

Others confirmed for the table read include cast members Josh Vokey, Michael Mando, Inga Cadranel, Eric Johnson, Natalie Lisinska, Kathryn Alexandre; executive producer Kerry Appleyard; writer Will Pascoe and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson.