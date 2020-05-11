What’s on TV Tuesday: Season finale of ‘For Life’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Voice Top 9 results. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse in the season finale of the superhero adventure series. Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Hartley Sawyer. (N) 8 p.m. CW
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back In a new two-hour episode, the famous chef and his team are in Ellicott City, Md., which has been struggling to rebuild after devastating flooding in both 2016 and 2018. Designer Nate Berkus, Cal Ripken Jr. and Torrey Smith pitch in. 8 p.m. Fox
Asian Americans The documentary series ends its run with two new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Deadliest Catch While Scott Campbell Jr. works a long-dormant fishery, the Cornelia Marie taps into U.S. satellites to keep an eye on their Russian competitors in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 9 p.m. CW
Chopped Beat the Judge: Maneet Chauhan. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Drain This new episode investigates a legendary ancient Egyptian city, lost beneath the waves for 2,000 years. 9 p.m. National Geographic
For Life Maskins and Cyrus Hunt (Boris McGiver, guest star Chance Kelly) move to thwart Aaron’s (Nicholas Pinnock) attempt to win a retrial in the season finale of this legal drama. Indira Varma also stars with guest stars Joy Bryant and Mary Stuart Masterson. 10 p.m. ABC
Kingdom of the Mummies This new documentary series takes viewers beneath the Egyptian desert where archaeologists find a fully intact ancient funeral home. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall Writer-producer-director Garry Marshall, who died at age 81 in 2016, is remembered by family and friends in this new special, which celebrates Marshall’s remarkable career as the creator behind such pop-culture TV hits as “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy,” and popular movies including as “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries.” 8 p.m. ABC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
White House Coronavirus Task Force Members Testify Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force testify before the Senate Health Committee. 6 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Tina Fey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani; Danielle Bernstein. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Dockery (“Defending Jacob”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Magic Johnson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show D.L. Hughley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Martina McBride; Audra McDonald. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Small towns fight to survive; restaurants; health clinic; fourth-generation farmer; Navajo Nation. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Vanessa Williams; Brie and Nikki Bella. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Alison Brie; Ella Jay Basco; Kid Ace performs magic tricks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman admits to being a drug addict since high school and using drugs with her father. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Skipping heart medication due to costs; finding a preventative health plan; pharmacy cost cutting. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chris Gethard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Elle Fanning; Kane Brown performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Ellie Kemper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lionel Richie. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Giamatti; Nicole Richie. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; James Blake performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Beth Behrs; Tichina Arnold. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Lucky Day Roger Avary wrote and directed this 2019 crime drama starring Luke Bracey as a recently paroled safecracker who wants to return home for an honest life with his wife (Nina Dobrev) and family. But a psychopathic hit man (Crispin Glover) who blames Red for his brother’s death has other ideas. 9:45 p.m. Epix
Keeper of the Flame (1942) 8 a.m. TCM
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9:12 a.m. Starz
Sylvia Scarlett (1935) 9:45 a.m. TCM
The Karate Kid (1984) 10 a.m. AMC
Point Break (2015) 10 a.m. Syfy; 8 and 11 p.m. IFC
Titanic (1997) 10:30 a.m. MTV
Surf’s Up (2007) 10:35 a.m. Encore
American Graffiti (1973) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Rango (2011) 11:10 a.m. Epix
The Sixth Sense (1999) 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime
Alice Adams (1935) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Looper (2012) 12:22 p.m. Syfy
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:30 p.m. FX
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 1 p.m. Epix
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 1 p.m. VH1
Pat and Mike (1952) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Carrie (1976) 1:20 p.m. Showtime
Searching (2018) 1:49 p.m. Encore
The Crow (1994) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
Woman of the Year (1942) 3 p.m. TCM
Lone Survivor (2013) 3 p.m. TNT
Beetlejuice (1988) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Predator (1987) 3:34 p.m. Encore
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:52 p.m. Starz
Thoroughbreds (2017) 4 p.m. FXX
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Freeform
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. IFC
The Miracle Worker (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Green Book (2018) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform
A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Ovation
A World Apart (1988) 7 p.m. TCM
Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform
Downton Abbey (2019) 9 p.m. HBO
Blossoms in the Dust (1941) 9 p.m. TCM
Lucky Day (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 11 p.m. CMT
Backdraft (1991) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax
Platoon (1986) 11:37 p.m. Encore