What’s on TV Thursday: The season finales of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19' on ABC
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Manifest The consequences of Ben’s (Josh Dallas) actions test his marriage, sending Grace (Athena Karkanis) reeling in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Station 19 Maya (Danielle Savre) addresses family issues and crew members run into a life-or-death situation on a response scene in the season finale. Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe also star, and Chandra Wilson makes a guest appearance in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role of Dr. Miranda Bailey. 8 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef Tournament of tofu. 8 p.m. Bravo
Keeping Up With the Kardashians “The End Part 1" (N) 8 p.m. E!
Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Dannie Harrison and Hiro Tawar; Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis and Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 8 p.m. Food Network
Christina on the Coast (season premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV
Mountain Men (season premiere) 8 p.m. History
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Ramsay explores the people, places and flavors of Norway. 8 p.m. National Geographic
United States of Al In this new episode, Al and Riley (Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young) suspect Art (Dean Norris) might be lonely and missing his late wife and try to play matchmaker for him. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit While Fin and Phoebe (Ice Tea, Jennifer Esposito) make wedding plans, Benson and Rollins (Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish) try to help a homeless single mother who’s being trafficked, in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) assumes a new role at the hospital, Jo (Camilla Luddington) makes a life-changing decision, and it’s Maggie and Winston’s (Kelly McCreary, Anthony Hill) wedding day in the season finale of the medical drama. Chandra Wilson also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Restaurant: Impossible “Two Stops in Tennessee” (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Alone (season premiere) (N) 9:35 p.m. History
Clarice When Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter) heads to Carneys Point, N.J., to confront Buffalo Bill’s mother (Maria Ricossa), Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) tries to find her before she she commits a vile act. Michael Cudlitz, Devyn A. Tyler and Kal Penn also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (season finale) 10 p.m. NBC
Rebel Rebel (Katey Sagal) uses every strategy she can think of to persuade a key witness to testify in the case against Stonemore Medical. Tamala Jones, John Corbett, Matthew Glave, Daniella Garcia, Abigail Spencer, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Jeff Doucette, Nina Millin, Leonard Roberts, Peter Paige and Tyee Tilghman also star.10 p.m. ABC
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
SPORTS
Women’s College Softball World Series James Madison versus Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ESPN; Georgia versus Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Florida State versus UCLA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. USA
Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Alanis Morissette performs; remembering Princess Diana. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dyllón Burnside; Michael Cimino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”); Olivia Holt (“Cruel Summer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wanda Sykes; Kim Fields. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Hot summer deals from Morningsave.com. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bradley Whitford; Michael Cudlitz; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Seth Meyers; Katie Stevens; Lil Rel; the Wizard of Paws. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara (“America’s Got Talent”); Cam Anthony (“The Voice”); Wim Hof. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan W. Kamau Bell. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph; Christopher Meloni; 24kGoldn performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Billie Eilish. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Che; Cillian Murphy; the Linda Lindas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Jodie Turner-Smith; George Saunders; Mario Duplantier performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); Sam Smith performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
8 Mile (2002) 8:47 a.m. Cinemax
The Loving Story (2011) 8:55 a.m. HBO
Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:12 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:28 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. Bravo
Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. Sundance
Flight (2012) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Dunkirk (2017) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Blood Father (2016) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Drumline (2002) 12:05 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:30 p.m. Bravo
Ten Little Indians (1966) 1:15 p.m. TCM
21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Basic Instinct (1992) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
RoboCop (1987) 3:05 p.m. TMC
Tenet (2020) 3:55 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4 p.m. Bravo
The Nutty Professor (1996) 5 p.m. VH1
The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:45 p.m. BBC America
Moneyball (2011) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
Doubt (2008) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Blackboard Jungle (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Blues Brothers (1980) 8 p.m. BBC America
Beginners (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 8 p.m. Epix
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime
To Sir, With Love (1967) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Steel Magnolias (1989) 9 p.m. Encore
War Horse (2011) 9 p.m. HBO
Walk the Line (2005) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Arachnophobia (1990) 10 p.m. Epix
Dark Waters (2019) 10 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man (2015) 10:30 p.m. USA
TV highlights for May 30-June 5 include the National Memorial Day Concert, specials about the Tulsa Race Massacre and the finale of “Mare of Easttown.”
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 30 - June. 5 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: May 30: ‘The Great Escape’ on TCM; ‘American Graffiti’ on Cinemax; ‘Forrest Gump’ on CMT and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 30 - June. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.