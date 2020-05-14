What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Blacklist Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) and the team investigate a mild-mannered accountant who works for affluent crime figures, hoping he will lead them to the violent and thuggish brothers who are charged with his protection. Meanwhile, Liz (Megan Boone) is confronted by a momentous decision she must make. The season finale incorporates graphic novel-style animation in some scenes that were unfinished when production was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 p.m. NBC
Masters of Illusion Dean Cain returns as host for a new season of the series featuring escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists and modern magicians. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CW
Shark Tank In the season finale, inventors pitch a way to help babies sleep through the night. Daniel Lubetzky joins the panel of guest judges. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants perform a medley of songs from RuPaul’s show on the Las Vegas Strip. Choreographer Jamal Sims is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances The Ravinia Festival’s production of Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” features baritone Paulo Szot, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Highland Park High School Marching Band. 9 p.m. KOCE
Betty This new episode explores why some rich girls seem to want poor-girl problems. Moonbear, Dede Lovelace and Nina Moran also star. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Greatest Stay-at-home Videos Cedric the Entertainer hosts a look at viral home video moments created while social distancing and sheltering in place. 8 p.m. CBS
Basketball County: In the Water This new documentary profiles Prince George’s County, Md., which has produced 25 NBA players since 2000 and more than a dozen WNBA players. 9 p.m. Showtime
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 6 a.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
The Color of COVID The unique challenges black and brown communities are facing during the coronavirus crisis. (N) 7 p.m. CNN
Special Report: The Pandemic & The President A timeline of how the coronavirus spread across the globe and how President Trump reacted to developments as they occurred. 8 p.m. CNN
Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line Emergency physicians and critical-care specialists struggle to save patients suffering from COVID-19 in the largest hospital in the hardest-hit borough of New York. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Matthew McConaughey; Fitz and the Tantrums perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Glenn Close; reopening fears. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Tracy Morgan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Erika Jayne (“Chicago”) performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Candace Cameron Bure; Jo Frost (“Supernanny”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The coronavirus disrupts life for college students; Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”); Alfonso Ribeiro. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Christina Milian. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man’s family home was almost in foreclosure because he stopped paying the mortgage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”); illusionist David Blaine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Gynecologist abuses patients; minimum wage and heart attacks; path to parenthood; waterproof makeup. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Armed protestors challenging coronavirus lockdowns; pressure on the White House and Congress to reopen the country; scientists and public health officials warn of the dire consequences of reopening too early; with Weijia Jiang of CBS News, Politico’s Jake Sherman, CNN’s Abby Phillip and Jonathan Lemiere of the Associated Press. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Daveed Diggs; the Head and the Heart. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Haim performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jerry Seinfeld. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Desus & Mero; Little Big Town performs; drummer Chris Coleman sits in with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Black and Blue Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) stars in director Deon Taylor’s 2019 action crime thriller as a U.S. Army veteran who has returned to her New Orleans hometown, where she witnesses a police detective (Frank Grillo) and his men murder an unarmed drug dealer. Tyrese Gibson, Mike Colter and Reid Scott also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Traitor (2008) 8:35 a.m. Showtime
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 a.m. IFC
8 Mile (2002) 9 a.m. MTV; 2:30 p.m. MTV
Zodiac (2007) 9:30 a.m. Sundance
Odd Man Out (1947) 9:30 a.m. TCM
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 10 a.m. TMC
300 (2006) 10:30 a.m. FX
Selma (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Creed (2015) 11:30 a.m. MTV; 5:04 p.m. MTV
A Star Is Born (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM
9 to 5 (1980) 11:53 a.m. Encore
American Graffiti (1973) Noon TMC
The Prestige (2006) 12:20 p.m. Cinemax
Blood Father (2016) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Jurassic Park (1993) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Titanic (1997) 2 p.m. VH1; 11:30 p.m. VH1
King Kong (2005) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
North by Northwest (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Chronicle (2012) 2:35 p.m. Cinemax
The War of the Roses (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation
Blaze (2018) 4 p.m. TMC
The Hangover (2009) 4:15 p.m. AMC
Crawl (2019) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Ransom (1956) 5 p.m. TCM
Girls Trip (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 6:30 p.m. AMC
Seven (1995) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
Cape Fear (1962) 7 p.m. TCM
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 7:30 p.m. TBS
Bugsy (1991) 8 p.m. KCET
Ghost (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11:40 p.m. BBC America
Wonder (2017) 8 p.m. Disney
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Black and Blue (2019) 8 p.m. Starz
Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TNT
The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Stand by Me (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation
Men in Black (1997) 9:15 p.m. Paramount
The Descent (2005) 9:35 p.m. Epix
The Crow (1994) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Meet the Parents (2000) 10 p.m. TRU
The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Home Alone (1990) 10:30 p.m. CMT
From Beyond (1986) 11 p.m. TCM