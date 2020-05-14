What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) and the team investigate a mild-mannered accountant who works for affluent crime figures, hoping he will lead them to the violent and thuggish brothers who are charged with his protection. Meanwhile, Liz (Megan Boone) is confronted by a momentous decision she must make. The season finale incorporates graphic novel-style animation in some scenes that were unfinished when production was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 p.m. NBC

Masters of Illusion Dean Cain returns as host for a new season of the series featuring escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists and modern magicians. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CW

Shark Tank In the season finale, inventors pitch a way to help babies sleep through the night. Daniel Lubetzky joins the panel of guest judges. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants perform a medley of songs from RuPaul’s show on the Las Vegas Strip. Choreographer Jamal Sims is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The Ravinia Festival’s production of Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” features baritone Paulo Szot, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Highland Park High School Marching Band. 9 p.m. KOCE

Betty This new episode explores why some rich girls seem to want poor-girl problems. Moonbear, Dede Lovelace and Nina Moran also star. 11 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

The Greatest Stay-at-home Videos Cedric the Entertainer hosts a look at viral home video moments created while social distancing and sheltering in place. 8 p.m. CBS

Basketball County: In the Water This new documentary profiles Prince George’s County, Md., which has produced 25 NBA players since 2000 and more than a dozen WNBA players. 9 p.m. Showtime



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 6 a.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

The Color of COVID The unique challenges black and brown communities are facing during the coronavirus crisis. (N) 7 p.m. CNN

Special Report: The Pandemic & The President A timeline of how the coronavirus spread across the globe and how President Trump reacted to developments as they occurred. 8 p.m. CNN

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line Emergency physicians and critical-care specialists struggle to save patients suffering from COVID-19 in the largest hospital in the hardest-hit borough of New York. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Matthew McConaughey; Fitz and the Tantrums perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Glenn Close; reopening fears. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Tracy Morgan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Erika Jayne (“Chicago”) performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Candace Cameron Bure; Jo Frost (“Supernanny”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The coronavirus disrupts life for college students; Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”); Alfonso Ribeiro. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Christina Milian. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man’s family home was almost in foreclosure because he stopped paying the mortgage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”); illusionist David Blaine. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Gynecologist abuses patients; minimum wage and heart attacks; path to parenthood; waterproof makeup. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Armed protestors challenging coronavirus lockdowns; pressure on the White House and Congress to reopen the country; scientists and public health officials warn of the dire consequences of reopening too early; with Weijia Jiang of CBS News, Politico’s Jake Sherman, CNN’s Abby Phillip and Jonathan Lemiere of the Associated Press. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Daveed Diggs; the Head and the Heart. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Haim performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jerry Seinfeld. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Desus & Mero; Little Big Town performs; drummer Chris Coleman sits in with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Black and Blue Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) stars in director Deon Taylor’s 2019 action crime thriller as a U.S. Army veteran who has returned to her New Orleans hometown, where she witnesses a police detective (Frank Grillo) and his men murder an unarmed drug dealer. Tyrese Gibson, Mike Colter and Reid Scott also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Traitor (2008) 8:35 a.m. Showtime

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 a.m. IFC

8 Mile (2002) 9 a.m. MTV; 2:30 p.m. MTV

Zodiac (2007) 9:30 a.m. Sundance

Odd Man Out (1947) 9:30 a.m. TCM

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 10 a.m. TMC

300 (2006) 10:30 a.m. FX

Selma (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Creed (2015) 11:30 a.m. MTV; 5:04 p.m. MTV

A Star Is Born (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM

9 to 5 (1980) 11:53 a.m. Encore

American Graffiti (1973) Noon TMC

The Prestige (2006) 12:20 p.m. Cinemax

Blood Father (2016) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Jurassic Park (1993) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Titanic (1997) 2 p.m. VH1; 11:30 p.m. VH1

King Kong (2005) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

North by Northwest (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Chronicle (2012) 2:35 p.m. Cinemax

The War of the Roses (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation

Blaze (2018) 4 p.m. TMC

The Hangover (2009) 4:15 p.m. AMC

Crawl (2019) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Ransom (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

Girls Trip (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Seven (1995) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Cape Fear (1962) 7 p.m. TCM

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 7:30 p.m. TBS

Bugsy (1991) 8 p.m. KCET

Ghost (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11:40 p.m. BBC America

Wonder (2017) 8 p.m. Disney

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Black and Blue (2019) 8 p.m. Starz

Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TNT

The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Stand by Me (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation

Men in Black (1997) 9:15 p.m. Paramount

The Descent (2005) 9:35 p.m. Epix

The Crow (1994) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Meet the Parents (2000) 10 p.m. TRU

The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Home Alone (1990) 10:30 p.m. CMT

From Beyond (1986) 11 p.m. TCM