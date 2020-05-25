What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Genetic Detective’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews return with new judge Sofia Vergara in the season premiere of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) reveals the truth to her about their history in a new episode of this superhero series. 8 p.m. CW

Deadliest Catch In this new episode Junior makes the risky decision to venture into Russian waters in his quest for golden crab, while cocaptains Jake and Johnathan try to broker an alliance with longtime rival Keith Colburn. 8 p.m. Discovery

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends are scattered into different TV shows in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Chopped The competing chefs get a pork theme in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Grant As the Civil War continues, Ulysses S. Grant takes incredible risks and becomes Abraham Lincoln’s favorite general. 9 p.m. History

World of Dance Contestants must perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes for this unscripted competition series. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are the judges. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

The Genetic Detective Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore

works with the Seattle area’s Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on a double homicide from 1987 in the premiere of this documentary series. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Supermarket Stakeout Four chefs are handing out cash to shoppers in Glendale as they compete to make the best barbecue dish in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel This new episode is a virtual roundtable discussion with professional players association officials DeMaurice Smith (NFL), Michele Roberts (NBA) and Tony Clark (MLB) to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their games and the restart of professional sports in America. 10 p.m. HBO

Kingdom of the Mummies A team of archaeologists led by Ramadan Hussein makes the discovery of a lifetime. (N) 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Space X: Journey To the Future (N) 10 p.m. Discovery



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Advertisement

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Adam Rippon; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key (Game On!); Madison Beer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Janelle Monáe (“Homecoming”); dancer Misty Copeland, Swans for a Relief. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Guest host Eva Marcille. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Joel McHale; Grace Byers; Duff Goldman cake demo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Sarah Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Michelle Obama; Brad Pitt. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Cuomo; Christine and the Queens perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Cry Freedom (1987) 8:48 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

Don’t Think Twice (2016) 8:59 a.m. Starz

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

Total Recall (1990) 9 a.m. IFC

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Chocolat (2000) 9:35 a.m. HBO

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Birds (1963) 10 a.m. Sundance

Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:33 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Game (1997) 11:29 a.m. Encore

Fury (2014) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Ice Age (2002) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Jaws (1975) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Overlord (2018) 1:25 p.m. Epix

Hook (1991) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Far and Away (1992) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax

Undercover Brother (2002) 1:59 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 2:50 p.m. Syfy

Travels With My Aunt (1972) 3 p.m. TCM

The Cider House Rules (1999) 3:27 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

8 Mile (2002) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Unstoppable (2010) 4 p.m. HBO

The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation

Men of Honor (2000) 4 and 6:30 p.m. WGN America

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

Crawl (2019) 4:55 p.m. Epix

Incendiary Blonde (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Meddler (2015) 5:34 p.m. Starz

First Man (2018) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Lady Sings the Blues (1972) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Encore

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:45 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Ghost (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. IFC

Shrek (2001) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Usual Suspects (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation

Funny Girl (1968) 10 p.m. TCM

Star Trek (2009) 11:05 p.m. AMC

The Descent (2005) 11:05 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Professional (1994) 11:30 p.m. Ovation