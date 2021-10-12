What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ on ABC; ‘The Voice’ and ‘La Brea’ on NBC
SERIES
FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds continue with Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello helping to prepare the contestants. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is upset after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars The couples transform into the more villainous Disney characters in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) has a run-in with the police that takes an unexpected turn in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS
La Brea With the survivors’ food supply dwindling, Eve and Ty (Natalie Zea, Chiké Okonkwo) venture into the forest on a dangerous hunting expedition. Eoin Macken also stars in this new episode of the fantasy adventure. 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl As the fight between Supergirl and Nyxly (Melissa Benoist, Peta Sergeant) escalates, Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), and Supergirl realizes that keeping National City safe will require her to be more proactive. Chyler Leigh also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline The new episode “Taliban Takeover” reports from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover as threats posed by ISIS and al-Qaida intensify. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Oval (season premiere) 9 p.m. BET
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Impeachment: American Crime Story The Office of the Independent Counsel ensnares Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), holding her for 12 hours in a hotel room in this new episode of the docudrama. Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford and Colin Hanks also star. 10 p.m. FX
Chucky Brad Dourif reprises his voice performance as the freckle-faced doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer in this new series adaptation of the horror movie franchise. As the story opens, a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, throwing an idyllic community into chaos. Fiona Dourif, Brad’s daughter, also stars with Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
SPECIALS
Raising the Future: The Child Care Crisis This new special documents the burden that child care places on families and how cities and states are experimenting with new ways to provide that support against the background of the political battle over the idea of a federally funded, universal program. 10 p.m. KOCE
A Night in the Academy Museum Hosts Laura Dern and Tom Hanks take viewers inside the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in this new special. Among the celebrity guides are Annette Bening, Cher, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Denmark versus Austria, from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College Football Appalachian State visits Louisiana, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball Playoffs NL Division Series, Game 4: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Atlanta Braves, 2 p.m. TBS; NL Division Series, Game 4: The San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. TBS
NBA Preseason Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Nick Offerman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; authors Ron Howard and Clint Howard; author Dylan Dreyer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Fashion designer Victoria Beckham; Sutton Foster. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chelsea Handler; Brett Young performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sherri Shepherd; S.E. Cupp; authors Ron Howard and Clint Howard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Stanley Tucci (“Searching for Italy”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jenna Elfman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A mom’s decision not to let her son sleep at her ex-husband’s condo saves his life. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Radio legend Casey Kasem’s daughter tells of family strife; Laura Berman discusses losing her son. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Ike Barinholtz (“Chicago Party Aunt”); Chicago Blackhawks players Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Real Love”; Selma Blair; Kyle Richards; Daymond John; Old Dominion performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Chris Vaughn’s parents say they believe he is innocent of murdering his wife and children. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“Howie Mandel & Friends”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tammy Townsend (“Queen Sugar”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Meghan Trainor; Chloe performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; John Mayer performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Larry David; David Chang; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Terry Crews; Lorde performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Ricky Velez. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Endings, Beginnings Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”) stars as a self-obsessed young woman in her early 30s who is living in the pool house of her married half-sister (Lindsay Sloane) in director Drake Doremus’ 2019 drama. Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Black Bear Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) stars as a writer-director who is working on her latest script in a house in the woods where the owners (Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon) offer a haven to artists. Alex Koch, Grantham Coleman and Lindsay Burdge also star in writer-director Lawrence Levine’s 2020 drama. 8 p.m. Epix
Gigi (1958) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Raging Bull (1980) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Adam’s Rib (1949) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Hot Shots! (1991) 10:35 a.m. IFC
United 93 (2006) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:41 a.m. Encore
National Velvet (1944) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Primal Fear (1996) 12:53 p.m. Cinemax
What About Bob? (1991) 1:10 p.m. Epix
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2 p.m. FX
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2:30 p.m. TCM
A Room With a View (1986) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Wanted (2008) 2:30 p.m. TNT
Ted (2012) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax
Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:48 p.m. Encore
Casper (1995) 4 p.m. Freeform
Field of Dreams (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation
Dear White People (2014) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Blue Jasmine (2013) 4:30 p.m. TMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:05 p.m. USA
Hellboy (2004) 5:59 p.m. BBC America
Election (1999) 6:15 p.m. Epix
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Double Jeopardy (1999) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6:45 p.m. IFC
Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Rock (1996) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform
Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
Breathless (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Chaplin (1992) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Say Anything (1989) 9:52 p.m. Cinemax
The Firm (1993) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Le Beau Serge (1958) 11 p.m. TCM
