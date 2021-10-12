What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ on ABC; ‘The Voice’ and ‘La Brea’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The battle rounds continue with Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello helping to prepare the contestants. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is upset after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars The couples transform into the more villainous Disney characters in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC



The Resident Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) has a run-in with the police that takes an unexpected turn in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS

La Brea With the survivors’ food supply dwindling, Eve and Ty (Natalie Zea, Chiké Okonkwo) venture into the forest on a dangerous hunting expedition. Eoin Macken also stars in this new episode of the fantasy adventure. 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl As the fight between Supergirl and Nyxly (Melissa Benoist, Peta Sergeant) escalates, Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), and Supergirl realizes that keeping National City safe will require her to be more proactive. Chyler Leigh also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline The new episode “Taliban Takeover” reports from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover as threats posed by ISIS and al-Qaida intensify. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Oval (season premiere) 9 p.m. BET

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Impeachment: American Crime Story The Office of the Independent Counsel ensnares Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), holding her for 12 hours in a hotel room in this new episode of the docudrama. Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford and Colin Hanks also star. 10 p.m. FX

Chucky Brad Dourif reprises his voice performance as the freckle-faced doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer in this new series adaptation of the horror movie franchise. As the story opens, a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, throwing an idyllic community into chaos. Fiona Dourif, Brad’s daughter, also stars with Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

SPECIALS

Raising the Future: The Child Care Crisis This new special documents the burden that child care places on families and how cities and states are experimenting with new ways to provide that support against the background of the political battle over the idea of a federally funded, universal program. 10 p.m. KOCE

A Night in the Academy Museum Hosts Laura Dern and Tom Hanks take viewers inside the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in this new special. Among the celebrity guides are Annette Bening, Cher, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Denmark versus Austria, from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College Football Appalachian State visits Louisiana, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Playoffs NL Division Series, Game 4: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Atlanta Braves, 2 p.m. TBS; NL Division Series, Game 4: The San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. TBS

NBA Preseason Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Nick Offerman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; authors Ron Howard and Clint Howard; author Dylan Dreyer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Fashion designer Victoria Beckham; Sutton Foster. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chelsea Handler; Brett Young performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sherri Shepherd; S.E. Cupp; authors Ron Howard and Clint Howard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Stanley Tucci (“Searching for Italy”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenna Elfman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A mom’s decision not to let her son sleep at her ex-husband’s condo saves his life. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Radio legend Casey Kasem’s daughter tells of family strife; Laura Berman discusses losing her son. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Ike Barinholtz (“Chicago Party Aunt”); Chicago Blackhawks players Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Real Love”; Selma Blair; Kyle Richards; Daymond John; Old Dominion performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Chris Vaughn’s parents say they believe he is innocent of murdering his wife and children. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“Howie Mandel & Friends”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tammy Townsend (“Queen Sugar”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Meghan Trainor; Chloe performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; John Mayer performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Larry David; David Chang; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Terry Crews; Lorde performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Ricky Velez. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Endings, Beginnings Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”) stars as a self-obsessed young woman in her early 30s who is living in the pool house of her married half-sister (Lindsay Sloane) in director Drake Doremus’ 2019 drama. Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Black Bear Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) stars as a writer-director who is working on her latest script in a house in the woods where the owners (Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon) offer a haven to artists. Alex Koch, Grantham Coleman and Lindsay Burdge also star in writer-director Lawrence Levine’s 2020 drama. 8 p.m. Epix

Gigi (1958) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Raging Bull (1980) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Adam’s Rib (1949) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Hot Shots! (1991) 10:35 a.m. IFC

United 93 (2006) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:41 a.m. Encore

National Velvet (1944) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Primal Fear (1996) 12:53 p.m. Cinemax

What About Bob? (1991) 1:10 p.m. Epix

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2 p.m. FX

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2:30 p.m. TCM

A Room With a View (1986) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Wanted (2008) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Ted (2012) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax

Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:48 p.m. Encore

Casper (1995) 4 p.m. Freeform

Field of Dreams (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation

Dear White People (2014) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Blue Jasmine (2013) 4:30 p.m. TMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:05 p.m. USA

Hellboy (2004) 5:59 p.m. BBC America

Election (1999) 6:15 p.m. Epix

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Double Jeopardy (1999) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6:45 p.m. IFC

Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Rock (1996) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform

Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

Breathless (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Chaplin (1992) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Say Anything (1989) 9:52 p.m. Cinemax

The Firm (1993) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Le Beau Serge (1958) 11 p.m. TCM

