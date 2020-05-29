Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk: ‘Lucy in the Sky’

005_UNH_06901.jpg
Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm in the 2019 movie “Lucy in the Sky” on HBO.
(Hilary Gayle/Fox Searchlight Pictures)
By Ed Stockly
May 29, 2020
5:53 PM
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv

SERIES

The Zoo In this new episode, zookeepers set a pair of porcupines up on a “blind-date” and then hope for the best. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant (N) 9 p.m. OWN

Saved by the Barn A cow suffering from a recent leg injury is transported to Indiana for hydrotherapy. Also, a goat also takes her first steps after being fitted with a prosthetic. 9:02 p.m. Animal Planet

The Aquarium This new episode features the birth of a Beluga whale. 10:02 p.m. Animal Planet

CORONAVIRUS

The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents CNN experts and “Sesame Street” characters tackle issues including education, anxiety, screen time and playdates as they relate to COVID-19; Big Bird, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill as host. (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 8 p.m. CNN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Scott Huesing. 4:30 p.m. KTLA

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The fallout following George Floyd’s death: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Unrest following George Floyd’s death; China; COVID-19 response: National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. (N) 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS China tightens its grip on Hong Kong; U.S.-China relations: Martin Lee, United Democrats of Hong Kong; Chris Patten, final governor of Hong Kong. America’s struggles with race: Author Bryan Stevenson (“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). Steve Bannon. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump. David Brown, superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Tom Wyatt, KinderCare Education. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). Reporting live from Minneapolis: Shaquille Brewster. Panel: Joshua Johnson; Pat McCrory; María Teresa Kumar. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Fallout from the death of George Floyd: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The COVID-19 response: National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Panel: Chris Christie; Cecilia Vega; Patrick Gaspard. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Cornel West, Harvard Divinity School. Author Lawrence Wright (“The End of October”). Panel: Michael Anton; Dana Perino; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Press freedom: Omar Jimenez, Bill Kirkos and Leonel Mendez, CNN. President Trump and social media: Author Roger McNamee (“Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe”); Yael Eisenstat. A Twitter smear campaign: Jane Coaston, Vox; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; David Frum, the Atlantic. How White House press briefings have changed: Jeff Mason, Reuters. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Gillian Turner; Richard Fowler; Griff Jenkins; Leslie Marshall; Buck Sexton. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Red Shoes This 1948 drama stars Scottish-born ballerina Moira Shearer as a dancer torn between her art and her love for the composer of a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Red Shoes.” Anton Walbrook also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

Lucy in the Sky Noah Hawley co-wrote and directed this 2019 drama based on a real-life tabloid scandal involving a messy romantic triangle involving NASA astronauts. Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Captive Nanny A woman eager to adopt a child is hired as a live-in nanny for a family who seem obsessed with their home security. Karynn Moore and Austin Highsmith star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Full Metal Jacket Matthew Modine, Vincent D’Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey and Adam Baldwin star in director Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam War film. 10:30 p.m. IFC

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 a.m. FXX

The Body Snatcher (1945) 9 a.m. TCM

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

First Blood (1982) 10 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. Paramount

Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood (2019) 10:06 a.m. Starz

From Here to Eternity (1953) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Thoroughbreds (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

Death of a Cheerleader (1994) 11 a.m. Lifetime

Chicago (2002) 11 a.m. TMC

Instant Family (2018) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Green Book (2018) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) Noon FX

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 12:17 p.m. Encore

The Far Country (1955) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 1 p.m. FXX

Terms of Endearment (1983) 1 p.m. TMC

42 (2013) 1 p.m. VH1

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

The Sixth Sense (1999) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2 p.m. FX

Wanted (2008) 2:05 p.m. Syfy

Dirty Dancing (1987) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT

The Sundowners (1960) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Tombstone (1993) 3 p.m. AMC

Warrior (2011) 3:20 p.m. Epix

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 3:28 p.m. Encore

Love, Simon (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Mean Girls (2004) 3:30 p.m. MTV

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Black Hawk Down (2001) 3:43 p.m. Starz

Easy A (2010) 4 and 11 p.m. E!

Creed (2015) 4 and 10 p.m. VH1

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 4:30 p.m. TNT

Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. FX

Point Break (1991) 5 p.m. IFC

The American President (1995) 5 p.m. TMC

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

The Natural (1984) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Coach Carter (2005) 7 p.m. VH1

The Man Who Loved Redheads (1955) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. NBC

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 8 p.m. Encore

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. IFC

The Captive Nanny (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9 and 11:15 p.m. Sundance

A Kiss Before Dying (1956) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Rocketman (2019) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

Role Models (2008) 11:19 p.m. Encore

Television
Ed Stockly
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.
