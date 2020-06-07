What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever After the COVID-19 pandemic halted production of a new season of the unscripted relationship franchise, producers are offering a greatest-hits retrospective, in which each weekly episode looks back over a full season from the franchise’s 18-year history. Chris Harrison hosts, filming new scenes from the driveway outside the “Bachelor” mansion. Up first is Sean Lowe’s season. 8 p.m. ABC
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico As the town prepares for CrashCon, a UFO convention, Liz and Max (Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons) try to find out who is behind a deadly plan targeting the festival. Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Heather Hemmens also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Big Time Bake Buddy Valastro (“Cake Boss”) is host of this new culinary competition, in which bakers are challenged to create imaginative cookies, decadent cupcakes and a showpiece cake, all inspired by a surprise theme that’s announced at the start of each episode. Valastro is joined at the judges’ table by Lorraine Pascale and Dan Langan. 9 p.m. Food Network
Barkskins The historical drama airs two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman This new series visits locales to explore some of mankind’s darkest mysteries. The series premiere, “Vampire Hunt,” travels Eastern Europe to discover the facts behind vampire legends. (N) 9 p.m. Travel
To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
War of the Worlds This science fiction series continues with two episodes. 9:20 and 10:15 p.m. Epix
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Ben Platt. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Creepshow This TV adaptation inspired by short stories from Stephen King ends its first season with a double bill that opens with “Skincrawlers,” about an overweight man who discovers that the miraculous new weight-loss treatment he is undergoing has some unexpected complications. Dana Gould stars. Then in “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain,” a young woman whose father died looking for a lake monster may suffer a similar fate. Sydney Wease stars. 10 and 11 p.m. AMC
Duff Takes the Cake Duff Goldman and his team of dedicated cake bakers and decorators return for a second season. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
We Need to Talk: Race in America America faces a defining moment after the death of George Floyd. 8 p.m. and midnight History; 8 p.m. Lifetime
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chris Wallace, Fox News. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Duhamel (“Think Like a Dog”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“High Fidelity”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ava DuVernay; Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.); Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally and Ester Dean (“Songland”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N); midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan John Lithgow. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Spike Lee; Benee and Gus Dapperton perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Vice President Joe Biden. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers JJ Watt; Nicole Byer. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Shetty; Humble the Poet; Subhah Agarwal. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
A Man Called Adam This 1966 drama from director Leo Penn (Sean’s father) stars Sammy Davis Jr. as a gifted jazz cornet player whose professional prowess is compromised by ill health, a surly temperament, chronic alcoholism and the racism of the period. Ossie Davis and Cicely Tyson costar and Lola Falana made her film debut in this movie, which airs as part of TCM’s Jazz in Film series. 5 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 8:20 a.m. Showtime
Easy Money (2010) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD
Mad Max (1979) 9:15 a.m. AMC
The Crimson Pirate (1952) 9:45 a.m. TCM
War of the Worlds (2005) 10:05 a.m. HBO; 9:20 and 10:15 p.m. Epix
Déjà Vu (2006) 10:30 and 11:05 p.m. Cinemax
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10:30 a.m. Epix
Noah (2014) 11 a.m. FX
The Road Warrior (1981) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:27 a.m. Syfy
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 11:33 a.m. Encore
The Terminator (1984) 11:40 a.m. Showtime
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Noon IFC
Downton Abbey (2019) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Traffic (2000) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 1:15 p.m. AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Wanted (2008) 2 p.m. Syfy
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 3 and 9:45 p.m. TNT
Black Hawk Down (2001) 3:37 p.m. Encore
Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
Panic Room (2002) 4 p.m. TMC
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4:15 p.m. AMC
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX
Seven (1995) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Pretty Woman (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 6:10 p.m. Epix
X-Men: First Class (2011) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Speed (1994) 6:26 p.m. Syfy
Independence Day (1996) 7 p.m. AMC
The Revenant (2015) 7 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Young Man With a Horn (1950) 7 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 and 10 p.m. BBC America
My Girl (1991) 8 p.m. Encore
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 8 p.m. TMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 9 p.m. BET
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Five Pennies (1959) 9 p.m. TCM
Casino (1995) 11 p.m. Showtime
Some Like It Hot (1959) 11 p.m. TCM
The Freshman (1990) 11:26 p.m. Encore