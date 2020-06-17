NBC4’s Fritz Coleman to retire after 39 years of weather reports

Fritz Coleman, who has delivered weather forecasts at NBC4 for almost 40 years, is retiring, the station announced Wednesday. Coleman, who has a side career as a stand-up comedian, will deliver his final weather report on June 26.

“After a year of planning his retirement, Coleman has decided now is the time to enjoy more time with his family, appreciate his good health, and dedicate more time to his comedy,” the station said.

Flavoring his weather forecasts with humor, Coleman, who joined NBC4 in 1982, has been part of one of the most veteran news teams in Los Angeles, working alongside co-anchors Colleen Williams and Chuck Henry and sports anchor Fred Roggin.

“This career has been a gift,” Coleman said in a statement. “To work in the greatest news operation in Southern California has been the greatest experience of my life. I have also had the opportunity of raising my children, while working with a wonderful team. I have made lifelong friends at NBC4 and in the community it serves. I’m so very thankful.”

In addition to his news duties, Coleman over the years has been featured on several humorous shows on the station, including “What a Week,” “It’z Fritz” and the specials “Fritz and Friends” and “The Perils of Parenting.”