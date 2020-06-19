What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk shows: Gordon Ramsay

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Coast Guard: Mission Critical The USCG Air Station Miami searches for a missing 14-foot boat in the season premiere of this real life adventure series. 7 a.m. History

The Zoo The zookeepers take in more than 100 venomous snakes from a private home. Also, two pronghorn fawns make their public debut in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saved by the Barn In North Carolina the team rescues a group of pigs kept in horrific living conditions in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay visits the country of Laos to unlock its culinary secrets in this new episode of the traveling foodie series. Then in a second episode he revisits South Africa and works with a local chef to prepare a feast. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Girlfriends Check In The first season of this informal chat series concludes with Tisha Campbell (“Last Man Standing”) joining Kym Whitley, Holly Robinson Peete and A.J. Johnson (“House Party”) in a remote chat. 10 p.m. OWN

Terror in the Woods (N) 10 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

The Great American Groom-A-Long Carson Kressley pairs dog-grooming professionals with friends and celebrities, including Apolo Ohno, Dennis Quaid and Aubrey O’Day in this new special. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Chef David Rose. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Justin Brooks, California Innocence Project. 4:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta). Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.). Author Robert Gates (“Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump and the Ukraine: Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. Israel: Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert. COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing; mass testing in Wuhan: Vivian Wang, Beijing correspondent, the New York Times. Race, power, and policing in America: Malcolm Gladwell, the New Yorker. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Atty. Gen. William Barr. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Policing in America: Angela Davis. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Al Cardenas; Carol Lee. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Cecilia Vega; Leah Wright Rigueur. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Biden campaign advisor Symone Sanders; Trump campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp. Panel: Guy Benson; Katie Pavlich; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter President Trump’s difficult week; the rally in Tulsa: Anthony Scaramucci. The scene at the Trump rally: Astead Herndon. John Bolton’s book lands him in court: Carl Bernstein; Guy Snodgrass; James Mattis. Michael Pack takes over at the U.S. Agency for Global Media and his plans for VOA: Former USAGM board member Karen Kornbluh. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist Publisher; Capri Cafaro; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Richard Fowler; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Gemini Man Ang Lee (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) directed this 2019 action thriller starring Will Smith as a former Marine sniper who is forced to go on the run from the government, pursued by a younger clone of himself (also played by Smith via motion-capture and CGI technology). Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari Director James Mangold’s 2019 sports drama stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale as automotive designer Carroll Shelby and British driver Ken Miles, leaders of an American team determined to build a new racing car that can break the Ferrari winning streak at Le Mans. Jon Bernthal also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Birthmother’s Betrayal At 16-year-old girl discovers the name of her birth mother on a DNA website and reaches out to her, and soon comes to regret it, in this new TV movie. Tanya Clarke, Aria Pullman, Monica Rose Betz and Matthew Pohlkamp star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love Under the Olive Tree Nicole Cabella (Tori Anderson) plans to expand her family’s Northern California olive oil business when she learns that the family of her childhood crush (Benjamin Hollingsworth) owns the land she wants. Gardiner Millar co-stars in this 2019 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Post (2017) 8 a.m. FX

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 8:23 a.m. Starz

The Shape of Water (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) 9 a.m. TCM

The Fly (1986) 9:10 a.m. Encore

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 9:10 a.m. Freeform

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9:30 a.m. TMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10 and 5:23 p.m. Starz

The Martian (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

Spider-Man (2002) 10:48 a.m. Encore

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:50 a.m. and 7 p.m. Paramount

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11 a.m. Nickelodeon

Blackboard Jungle (1955) 11 a.m. TCM

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:15 a.m. TMC

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11:30 a.m. Ovation

Apollo 13 (1995) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:51 a.m. and 10:01 p.m. Starz

The Beguiled (2017) 12:05 p.m. Cinemax

Almost Famous (2000) 12:30 and 6:55 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:52 p.m. Encore

Urban Cowboy (1980) 1 p.m. KDOC and KCOP

Back to School (1986) 1 p.m. IFC

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 1 p.m. TCM

A River Runs Through It (1992) 1 p.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:25 p.m. Paramount

Thor (2011) 1:35 p.m. Epix

The Family Fang (2015) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Freeform

Black Panther (2018) 2 p.m. TRU; 5 p.m. TBS

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Do the Right Thing (1989) 2:30 p.m. BET

Men in Black (1997) 2:30 and 9 p.m. Comedy Central

Ant-Man (2015) 2:30 p.m. TBS

Seven (1995) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 3:03 p.m. Starz

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:05 p.m. TMC

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 3:30 p.m. Epix

War of the Worlds (2005) 3:45 p.m. HBO

Barefoot in the Park (1967) 4 p.m. KCOP

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Remains of the Day (1993) 4:02 p.m. KCET

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4:05 p.m. Freeform

The Fifth Element (1997) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Zoolander (2001) 5 p.m. IFC

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance

A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5 p.m. TMC

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 5:15 p.m. AMC

Selma (2014) 5:30 p.m. BET

The Avengers (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix

X-Men: First Class (2011) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Jurassic Park (1993) 6 p.m. E!

Speed (1994) 7 p.m. Syfy

Gemini Man (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Birthmother’s Betrayal (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TBS

Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 8:15 p.m. AMC

Coco (2017) 8:20 p.m. Freeform

Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 8:30 p.m. KVCR

Love Under the Olive Tree (2019) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Boogie Nights (1997) 9 p.m. Showtime

John Wick (2014) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:02 p.m. Encore

Patterns (1956) 10:05 p.m. KVCR

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Hitch (2005) 10:30 p.m. VH1

The Parent Trap (1998) 10:50 p.m. Freeform

All the President’s Men (1976) 11:15 p.m. TCM