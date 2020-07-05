What’s on TV Monday: American Experience on PBS; coronavirus



During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Ricki Lake and Charles Esten are guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Alex Michel and Trista Sutter look back at their seasons as first bachelor and first bachelorette. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Caleb Wiles, D.K., Wes Iseli and Alana. (N) 9 p.m. CW

American Experience With American voting rights becoming more and more of a key issue in the upcoming election, the new two-part, four-hour documentary “The Vote” is a timely look back at the fight American women waged for suffrage. Kate Burton narrates, with Audra McDonald, Mae Whitman, Laura Linney and Patricia Clarkson lending their voices. (Concludes Tuesday). 9 p.m. KOCE

Big Time Bake The new episode “Roaring ‘20s” challenges bakers to create cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake straight out of the 1920s. Buddy Valastro, Dan Langan and Kristen Tomlan are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Dateline NBC New details and interviews in the case of missing history teacher and former Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead are discussed in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

To Catch a Beautician A model’s trademark look is ruined in this new episode. 10 p.m. VH1

Find Love: Live Host Sukanya Krishnan hopes to find a love match for two eligible singles who are quarantined. 11 p.m. TLC



CORONAVIRUS

Hearing on Coronavirus Response & Global Pandemic Preparedness The Senate Foreign Relations Committee convenes a hearing to examine the coronavirus response and U.S. pandemic preparedness, prevention and response for the future. 11:55 a.m. CSPAN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Uzo Aduba. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rob Lowe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Talk Corbin Bernsen; Natasha Bedingfield performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ben Platt; Loni Love. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ricky Gervais; Ester Dean; chef Josh Elkin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kiesza performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Myths about ulcers, arthritis and flossing; cheap runway fashion knock-off dangers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cannabis cafe; stomach removed to prevent cancer; monthlong screen ban for kids; making proteins. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Emmanuel Acho. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Muriel Bowser. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer; Graham Norton. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer Joe Jonas; Yungblud performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8:03 a.m. Encore

Coach Carter (2005) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

The Nutty Professor (1996) 9:17 a.m. Starz

True Grit (2010) 10:10 a.m. Epix

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 10:15 a.m. Cinemax

Ad Astra (2019) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Beirut (2018) 10:23 a.m. Encore

Bandslam (2009) 11 a.m. TMC

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11:05 a.m. Showtime

Each Dawn I Die (1939) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Platoon (1986) 12:15 and 9 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Taken (2008) 12:50 and 10:53 p.m. Starz

Dick (1999) 12:55 p.m. TMC

Jurassic Park (1993) 1 p.m. Syfy

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Sausage Party (2016) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Casino (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime

Up in the Air (2009) 2:17 p.m. Encore

Breakdown (1997) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Flight (2012) 3 p.m. TNT

The Bounty (1984) 3:30 p.m. Epix

American Gangster (2007) 3:52 p.m. Starz

Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1

Atonement (2007) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4:45 p.m. Sundance

Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Trapeze (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:25 p.m. HBO

New Jack City (1991) 6:28 p.m. BET

Black Hawk Down (2001) 6:32 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform

Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

The Defiant Ones (1958) 7 p.m. TCM

Wakefield (2016) 8 p.m. AMC

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. Paramount

Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. TMC

Ted (2012) 8 p.m. TRU

The Vikings (1958) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 9 p.m. Syfy

Judy (2019) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Seabiscuit (2003) 11 p.m. CMT

Winchester ’73 (1950) 11 p.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax

Rocketman (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix

Carrie (1976) 11:45 p.m. TMC