What’s on TV Monday: ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’; MLS Soccer

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Gary Anthony Williams. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Penn & Teller: Fool Us In the new “Teller Talks” episode, featured magicians include Miranda Allen, Iñaki Zabaletta, Keith Kong and Guilherme Silveira. 9 p.m. CW

Big Time Bake The final four bakers create cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake inspired by their travels in the season finale of the baking competition. Judges Buddy Valastro, Thiago Silva and Aarti Sequeira select the winner. 9 p.m. Food Network

American Experience The two-part documentary on the campaign waged by American women for the right to vote concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE

Celebrity Call Center In a virtual call center, Nick Cannon, Jax & Brittany, Vivica A. Fox and Reza Farahan take phone calls and speak to real people seeking advice in this new series. 10:30 p.m. E!

Find Love Host Sukanya Krishnan is on a mission to find love in quarantine for two eligible singles. 11 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

CMA Best of Fest The Country Music Association’s annual event in Nashville had to be postponed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this new special presents highlights from the past 16 years. Luke Bryan hosts and joins special guest Darius Rucker on a number. Also set to appear are Trace Adkins, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Joan Jett, Brad Paisley, Lady A, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban. 8 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Group Stage: Houston Dynamo versus LAFC, 5 p.m. FS1; Portland Timbers versus L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. FS1.



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luke Bryan; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Danny Seo; Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak (“Good Bones”); interior designer Mikel Welch. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Lowe; Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos; Kirk Franklin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Which COVID-19 treatments show promise; a timeline for a vaccine; whether the virus has mutated. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Multiple sclerosis; kidney donor; giving up sex; smart diapers; foods for warmth. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Tara Setmayer, the Lincoln Project. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlize Theron; Little Big Town performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; IDK performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jalen Rose. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Jackman; Stanley Tucci; Alec Benjamin performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Tenant (1976) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Se7en (1995) 9 a.m. Syfy

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

Kate & Leopold (2001) 9:25 a.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 10 a.m. FX

The Warriors (1979) 10:25 a.m. AMC

The School of Rock (2003) 10:35 a.m. HBO

All the Right Moves (1983) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Awakenings (1990) 11:09 a.m. Starz

The Mask (1994) 11:58 a.m. Encore

A Bronx Tale (1993) 12:25 p.m. AMC

The Skeleton Twins (2014) 12:30 p.m. Epix

The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) 1 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 1:05 p.m. TMC

John Wick (2014) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Meet the Parents (2000) 2:11 p.m. Starz

All the Money in the World (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 3 p.m. TCM

State of Play (2009) 3:28 p.m. Encore

I am Legend (2007) 3:45 p.m. IFC

The Hurt Locker (2008) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

Airplane! (1980) 5 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance

Some Like It Hot (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 5:58 p.m. Starz

Hustle & Flow (2005) 6 p.m. BET

The Bourne Identity (2002) 6 p.m. Syfy

Fair Game (2010) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Locke (2013) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Scrooged (1988) 7 p.m. Sundance

Captain Newman, M.D. (1963) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. TMC

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Crow (1994) 9 p.m. Cinemax

Love & Mercy (2014) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Rocky Balboa (2006) 10 p.m. TMC

Who Was That Lady? (1960) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Menace II Society (1993) 11:30 p.m. VH1

Cop Land (1997) 11:45 p.m. TMC

Rabbit Hole (2010) 11:50 p.m. Epix

