‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek: Cancer treatment is ‘paying off’ despite fatigue

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek again says he’s “feeling great” as he continues to be treated for pancreatic cancer.

The iconic game-show host, 79, who marked the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis in March, said Thursday that he has continued to actively fight the disease while his syndicated show is on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And during that time, he even wrote a book.

“I am doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” the now-bearded host said in his latest video update. “My numbers are good. I am feeling great.”

His memoir, “The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life,” is due to be published Monday by Simon & Schuster.

Trebek added that he’s recording show openings at home for some “very special ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes that will be coming up in July.” The prerecorded series will open the “‘Jeopardy!’ vaults” to take another look at favorite episodes from the past, including the first one he ever hosted — “mustache and all,” he said.

The Canadian-born, Emmy-winning host has become an American institution since taking the helm of the syndicated game show in 1984.

The TV personality is now among the 18% of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients who make it to the one-year survival mark with the often terminal disease.

“I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days,” Trebek said in his March update. Chemotherapy has posed one of the biggest challenges to him; he said he’s had “moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”