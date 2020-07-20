What’s on TV Tuesday: Stargirl on The CW; MLB Freeway series

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara revisit some of the biggest moments from the season. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Stargirl As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills Courtney, Yolanda, and Rick and Beth’s (Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman and Anjelika Washington) plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA in this new episode of the superhero series. Luke Wilson also stars. 8 p.m. CW

Chopped With so many seeking low-carb options, cauliflower has become a popular vegetable. Host Ted Allen welcomes guests Maneet Chauhan, Esther Choi and Marc Murphy. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

Greenleaf Instead of attending the last Sunday service at Calvary, the family gathers for a small intimate service in their home as their loss looms over them while they ponder the future. Merle Dandridge and Lynn Whitfield star. 9 p.m. OWN

World of Dance The duel rounds continue. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

What Would You Do? When a woman brings an immigrant child to a restaurant, she is told she should be helping American children. Also, a woman dismisses her friend’s postpartum depression and sorority members tell a girl with Down syndrome she can’t join because she’s different in this new episode of the hidden camera series. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “COVID’s Hidden Toll” examines the impact of COVID-19 on immigrants and undocumented workers, including farm and meat-packing workers. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

SHARKS

When Sharks Attack This new episode recalls the period between 2013 and 2015, when Hawaii’s Big Island’s beaches were hit by a series of nine brutal shark attacks. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Sharkcano A link between sharks and volcanoes may sound like a plot for a hokey science fiction movie, but Michael Heithaus, a world-renowned shark expert, embarks on a mission to understand and explain the connection that seems to exist between these two forces of nature. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: New England Revolution versus Toronto FC, 6 a.m. ESPN; Columbus Crew SC versus Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; D.C. United versus Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLB Preseason Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Chicago White Sox, 7 a.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Kansas City Royals, 11 a.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and SportsNetLA

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Phillip Atiba Goff, Center for Policing Equity. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Carson Daly. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chris Evans. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Hale. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Patricia Heaton; TV host John Quiñones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Raven-Symoné; Charlie Wilson performs; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A woman is accused of murdering a child; parking-lot rage caught on tape; car accidents. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andy Richter. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; José Andrés; Perfume Genius performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Greta Thunberg; Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nikki Glaser guest hosts; Paris Hilton; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Evans; Action Bronson; Elle King performs; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Presidential hopeful Joe Biden; Melanie C performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

MOVIES

Role Models (2008) 8 a.m. and 11:19 p.m. Starz

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. IFC

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 9 a.m. TMC

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

For a Few Dollars More (1965) 10:24 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Judy (2019) 11 a.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) Noon AMC

Advertisement

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FXX

The Fugitive (1993) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Special Agent (1935) 2 p.m. TCM

Ad Astra (2019) 2:10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:32 and 11:14 p.m. Encore

Shanghai Knights (2003) 2:47 p.m. Cinemax

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:14 p.m. Starz

Cast Away (2000) 5:15 p.m. HBO

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 6:30 p.m. IFC

Slap Shot (1977) 6:55 p.m. Encore

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 8 p.m. Epix

Mary Poppins (1964) 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Cop Land (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1

Face/Off (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

No Maps on My Taps (1979) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 10:28 p.m. Syfy

John Wick (2014) 10:30 p.m. AMC

High Plains Drifter (1973) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 11 p.m. FX

Advertisement



