Selena Gomez teams up with L.A. chefs in new trailer for quarantine cooking show

It’s been said and done: A new cooking show starring Selena Gomez and several Los Angeles-based chefs is coming soon to HBO Max.

The streaming platform announced Wednesday that “Selena + Chef,” an unscripted, 10-episode series executive produced by the singer-actress, will premiere Aug. 13. Among the first season’s expert guests are L.A. chefs Antonia Lofaso, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington and Roy Choi.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

Filmed amid the COVID-19 lockdown, each episode of “Selena + Chef” will spotlight a different food-related charity and feature a remote appearance from a cooking expert as they exchange food tips, prepare “cuisines of every variety” and manage kitchen crises with Gomez. Other chefs joining the “Rare” artist include Angelo Sosa, Candice Kumai and Tonya Holland.

“Hi, I’m Selena Gomez, and I really love to eat. But I’m not the best cook,” Gomez says in the new trailer as she tries — and sometimes fails — to execute various dishes, including spicy miso ramen, Korean breakfast tacos, seafood tostada, Hawaiian doughnuts, cheese soufflé and matcha chocolate-chip cookies.

“I’ve asked some of the best chefs to school me. ... They’re at home. I’m at home. And we’re going to see if we can make a meal together, apart.”