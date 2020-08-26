What’s on TV Thursday: Republican National Convention concludes

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Mysteries Decoded Private investigator Jennifer Marshall heads to West Virginia with author MJ Banias (“The UFO People: A Curious Culture”) to examine the mythology of a winged creature whose occasional reported appearances are regarded as harbingers of disaster. 8 p.m. CW

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Restaurant: Impossible A new episode takes host Robert Irvine back to Akron, Ohio, where Edgar’s Restaurant is still suffering despite making changes to keep operating during the pandemic. 9 p.m. Food Network

Christina on the Coast (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Court Cam (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. A&E

Cake Live action/animated. (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Tacoma FD The crew is summoned by a call to a local haunted house; as they search the creepy building for the source of a fire, each member is forced to confront their greatest personal fears. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson star. A Q&A episode with quarantined cast members follows. 10 and 10: 30 p.m. TRU



REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE

The final night of the event. MSNBC (4, 5 , 6, 8, 9, 10 p.m.); Fox Business (5 p.m.); PBS (5 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:20 p.m.); CNN (5, 5:30, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.); Bloomberg (6 p.m.); CBS, NBC, The CW, ABC, KCAL, KSCI, Fox News (7 p.m.)



SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, Noon MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers, 3:30 p.m. KCOP; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Utah Jazz, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics versus the Toronto Raptors, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks, 6 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky versus the Indiana Fever, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers versus the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Vancouver Canucks, 6:45 p.m. NBCSP



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Katy Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; David Blaine. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Carlos Watson; author Eden Grinshpan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rob Lowe; Judd Apatow (“The King of Staten Island”); Padma Lakshmi (“Taste the Nation”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:07 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Gloria Estefan; Denise Richards; Black ballet teacher and 8-year-old ballerina; Lauren Riihimaki. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tiffany Haddish; Jurnee Smollett; Orville Peck. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie; Gregory Porter performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lil Rel Howery; Yvonne Orji; Amber Riley performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kieran Culkin; Maren Morris performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 8:35 a.m. Showtime

Unfaithful (2002) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Girls Trip (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10:35 a.m. USA

Knocked Up (2007) 11 a.m. MTV

The Birdcage (1996) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) Noon AMC

Ex Machina (2015) 12:25 p.m. Showtime

Rocketman (2019) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Shazam! (2019) 12:45 p.m. HBO

American Made (2017) 1 p.m. FX

Three Came Home (1950) 1 p.m. TCM

Rudy (1993) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 1:30 p.m. USA

The Matrix (1999) 3 p.m. IFC

Tomorrow Is Forever (1946) 3 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 4:06 and 11:05 p.m. Encore

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4:09 p.m. Starz

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Dressed to Kill (1980) 4:45 p.m. TMC

Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. AMC

It Happened One Night (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Ready Player One (2018) 5 and 10 p.m. TNT

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 5:10 p.m. HBO

Amy (2015) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

All Is Lost (2013) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Egg and I (1947) 7 p.m. TCM

Big (1988) 8 p.m. CMT

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 8 p.m. Epix

Hidden Figures (2016) 8 p.m. FX

Silverado (1985) 8 p.m. TMC

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 8 p.m. VH1

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 8:53 p.m. Starz

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 p.m. Disney XD

Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Palm Beach Story (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Total Recall (1990) 10 p.m. AMC

The Italian Job (2003) 10 p.m. Paramount

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Lucy (2014) 11 p.m. FX

21 Jump Street (2012) 11 p.m. Starz

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax

Boogie Nights (1997) 11:30 p.m. Showtime