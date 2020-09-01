What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ‘Assisted Living’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, the focus is on military and service vehicles. First, Leno puts out a fire at an airport. Also featured are a U-2 aircraft, an Abrams tank and a hovercraft. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Results episode. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The 100 In this new episode of the science-fiction dystopian series, Clarke, Octavia, Raven and Echo (Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan and Tasya Teles) struggle with a new foe. 8 p.m. CW

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis Patton star as the long-running series returns for a new season. (N) 8 p.m. BET

Tough as Nails (season finale) 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner Jenny and Ross (Serinda Swan, Ehren Kassam) invite Jenny’s father and mother-in-law (Nicholas Campbell, Arsine Khanjian) to spend Thanksgiving with them, along with Sabrina (guest star Jeananne Goossen) and Alison (Tamara Podemski), but things go downhill when a corpse is found on the property. 9 p.m. CW

Assisted Living In this new comedy from Tyler Perry, a family man (Na’im Lynn) loses his job and decides to move his family back to his Georgia hometown to help his grandfather (J. Anthony Brown), who has just bought a dilapidated home for seniors. Things look grim until Leroy and Cora Brown (David and Tamela Mann, reprising their “Meet the Browns” characters) step in to help run things. A second episode follows. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Growing Belushi (N) 10 p.m. Discovery



SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Second round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer The Inter Miami CF visit the Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m. FS1; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey Conference semifinal, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus the Dallas Wings, 5 p.m. SportsNet

Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jacqueline Woodson (“Before the Ever After”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars”; Ledisi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan; Camila Mendes (“Palm Springs”); Steve Buscemi (“The King of Staten Island”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Conan Rory Scovel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Megan Rapinoe; Angel Olsen performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Laura Benanti; Bright Eyes perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Yara Shahidi; Cori Bush; Deon Forrest sits in with Cleto and the Cletones. 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paula Pell; John Lutz; journalist John Berman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Niall Horan talks and performs; actress Thandie Newton. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The School of Rock (2003) 8 a.m. HBO

Spy Kids (2001) 9 a.m. TMC

Public Enemies (2009) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Untamed Heart (1993) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax

Blinded by the Light (2019) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:35 a.m. Showtime

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 a.m. FX

The Aviator (2004) 11:35 a.m. Starz

Downton Abbey (2019) 11:48 a.m. HBO

Mississippi Grind (2015) 12:05 p.m. TMC

The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 1:10 p.m. Cinemax

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Scent of a Woman (1992) 2 p.m. Showtime

We Were Soldiers (2002) 2:15 p.m. IFC

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 3 p.m. AMC

Love, Simon (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Pavarotti (2019) 4 p.m. TMC

Hustlers (2019) 4:35 p.m. Showtime

Sweet Charity (1969) 5 p.m. TCM

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 5:10 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man (2002) 5:55 p.m. Encore

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 6 p.m. TMC

Magnum Force (1973) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

All That Jazz (1979) 7:45 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 8 p.m. Encore

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Professional (1994) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Cabaret (1972) 10 p.m. TCM

New Jack City (1991) 10 p.m. VH1

G.I. Jane (1997) 10:30 p.m. AMC

