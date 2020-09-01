Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ‘Assisted Living’

J. Anthony Brown, left, Na'im Lynn and Courtney Nicole in "Assisted Living" on BET.
J. Anthony Brown, left, Na’im Lynn and Courtney Nicole in the premiere of the new comedy “Assisted Living” on BET.
(Charles Bergmann/BET)
By Ed Stockly
Sep. 1, 2020
5 PM
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, the focus is on military and service vehicles. First, Leno puts out a fire at an airport. Also featured are a U-2 aircraft, an Abrams tank and a hovercraft. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Results episode. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The 100 In this new episode of the science-fiction dystopian series, Clarke, Octavia, Raven and Echo (Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan and Tasya Teles) struggle with a new foe. 8 p.m. CW

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis Patton star as the long-running series returns for a new season. (N) 8 p.m. BET

Tough as Nails (season finale) 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner Jenny and Ross (Serinda Swan, Ehren Kassam) invite Jenny’s father and mother-in-law (Nicholas Campbell, Arsine Khanjian) to spend Thanksgiving with them, along with Sabrina (guest star Jeananne Goossen) and Alison (Tamara Podemski), but things go downhill when a corpse is found on the property. 9 p.m. CW

Assisted Living In this new comedy from Tyler Perry, a family man (Na’im Lynn) loses his job and decides to move his family back to his Georgia hometown to help his grandfather (J. Anthony Brown), who has just bought a dilapidated home for seniors. Things look grim until Leroy and Cora Brown (David and Tamela Mann, reprising their “Meet the Browns” characters) step in to help run things. A second episode follows. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Growing Belushi (N) 10 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Second round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer The Inter Miami CF visit the Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m. FS1; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey Conference semifinal, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus the Dallas Wings, 5 p.m. SportsNet

Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jacqueline Woodson (“Before the Ever After”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars”; Ledisi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan; Camila Mendes (“Palm Springs”); Steve Buscemi (“The King of Staten Island”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Conan Rory Scovel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Megan Rapinoe; Angel Olsen performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Laura Benanti; Bright Eyes perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Yara Shahidi; Cori Bush; Deon Forrest sits in with Cleto and the Cletones. 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paula Pell; John Lutz; journalist John Berman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Niall Horan talks and performs; actress Thandie Newton. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The School of Rock (2003) 8 a.m. HBO

Spy Kids (2001) 9 a.m. TMC

Public Enemies (2009) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Untamed Heart (1993) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax

Blinded by the Light (2019) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:35 a.m. Showtime

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 a.m. FX

The Aviator (2004) 11:35 a.m. Starz

Downton Abbey (2019) 11:48 a.m. HBO

Mississippi Grind (2015) 12:05 p.m. TMC

The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 1:10 p.m. Cinemax

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Scent of a Woman (1992) 2 p.m. Showtime

We Were Soldiers (2002) 2:15 p.m. IFC

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 3 p.m. AMC

Love, Simon (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Pavarotti (2019) 4 p.m. TMC

Hustlers (2019) 4:35 p.m. Showtime

Sweet Charity (1969) 5 p.m. TCM

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 5:10 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man (2002) 5:55 p.m. Encore

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 6 p.m. TMC

Magnum Force (1973) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

All That Jazz (1979) 7:45 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 8 p.m. Encore

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Professional (1994) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Cabaret (1972) 10 p.m. TCM

New Jack City (1991) 10 p.m. VH1

G.I. Jane (1997) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

