What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ‘Assisted Living’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, the focus is on military and service vehicles. First, Leno puts out a fire at an airport. Also featured are a U-2 aircraft, an Abrams tank and a hovercraft. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Results episode. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The 100 In this new episode of the science-fiction dystopian series, Clarke, Octavia, Raven and Echo (Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan and Tasya Teles) struggle with a new foe. 8 p.m. CW
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis Patton star as the long-running series returns for a new season. (N) 8 p.m. BET
Tough as Nails (season finale) 9 p.m. CBS
Coroner Jenny and Ross (Serinda Swan, Ehren Kassam) invite Jenny’s father and mother-in-law (Nicholas Campbell, Arsine Khanjian) to spend Thanksgiving with them, along with Sabrina (guest star Jeananne Goossen) and Alison (Tamara Podemski), but things go downhill when a corpse is found on the property. 9 p.m. CW
Assisted Living In this new comedy from Tyler Perry, a family man (Na’im Lynn) loses his job and decides to move his family back to his Georgia hometown to help his grandfather (J. Anthony Brown), who has just bought a dilapidated home for seniors. Things look grim until Leroy and Cora Brown (David and Tamela Mann, reprising their “Meet the Browns” characters) step in to help run things. A second episode follows. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Growing Belushi (N) 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Second round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer The Inter Miami CF visit the Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m. FS1; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey Conference semifinal, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus the Dallas Wings, 5 p.m. SportsNet
Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Jacqueline Woodson (“Before the Ever After”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars”; Ledisi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan; Camila Mendes (“Palm Springs”); Steve Buscemi (“The King of Staten Island”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Conan Rory Scovel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Megan Rapinoe; Angel Olsen performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Laura Benanti; Bright Eyes perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Yara Shahidi; Cori Bush; Deon Forrest sits in with Cleto and the Cletones. 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paula Pell; John Lutz; journalist John Berman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Niall Horan talks and performs; actress Thandie Newton. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The School of Rock (2003) 8 a.m. HBO
Spy Kids (2001) 9 a.m. TMC
Public Enemies (2009) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Untamed Heart (1993) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax
Blinded by the Light (2019) 9:50 a.m. HBO
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:35 a.m. Showtime
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 a.m. FX
The Aviator (2004) 11:35 a.m. Starz
Downton Abbey (2019) 11:48 a.m. HBO
Mississippi Grind (2015) 12:05 p.m. TMC
The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 1:10 p.m. Cinemax
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Scent of a Woman (1992) 2 p.m. Showtime
We Were Soldiers (2002) 2:15 p.m. IFC
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 3 p.m. AMC
Love, Simon (2018) 3 p.m. FXX
Pavarotti (2019) 4 p.m. TMC
Hustlers (2019) 4:35 p.m. Showtime
Sweet Charity (1969) 5 p.m. TCM
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 5:10 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man (2002) 5:55 p.m. Encore
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 6 p.m. TMC
Magnum Force (1973) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
All That Jazz (1979) 7:45 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 8 p.m. Encore
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Professional (1994) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Cabaret (1972) 10 p.m. TCM
New Jack City (1991) 10 p.m. VH1
G.I. Jane (1997) 10:30 p.m. AMC
TV highlights for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 include the return of “The Boys,” “The MTV Video Music Awards” and a live-action “Mulan”
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Aug. 30: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ and more
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 5 in downloadable and printable PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.