What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC; ‘CSI: Vegas’; ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno takes Tiffany Haddish for a ride in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Doctors Scott and Charles (Oliver Platt, Guy Lockard) treat patients suffering from glass child syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD in this new episode of the medical drama. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow While the Legends try to figure out how to get to New York City, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) discovers Hoover (Giacomo Baessato) has train tickets to Washington, D.C., which gives Sara and Ava (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan) an idea for a scheme that involves Nate (Nick Zano) impersonating Hoover, but even with Gary’s (Adam Tsekhman) help, that proves harder than expected. Tala Ashe also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs With Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) encouragement, Mr. Glascott (Tim Meadows) moves in next door to and soon goes from friendly neighbor to intrusive nuisance. Also, Barry (Troy Gentile) lands in urgent care with a case of poison ivy in a sensitive area in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Leslie Jordan joins the panelists as a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature During the COVID-19 lockdown, British wildlife cameraman Martin Dohrn filmed many diverse species of bees in his urban garden for the new episode “My Garden of a Thousand Bees.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “Reunion Part 2" 8 p.m. Bravo

The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) doesn’t want to go to an annual church lock-in until Kim (Laura Kariuki) tells him that’s where she had her first kiss. Dulé Hill also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman When a new incarnation of Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the team of Batwoman and Alice (Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Nova The new episode “Edible Insects” explores the insect food industry. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Sabrina and Maurice (Novi Brown, Brian Jordan Jr.) have a scary encounter at the bank in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

Winter House This new spinoff series follows cast members from “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” as they and their friends venture to Stowe, Vt., for winter vacation. 9 p.m. Bravo

Home Economics 9:30 p.m. ABC

Clash of the Cover Bands The music of Cher and Tina Turner is featured in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. E!

CSI: Vegas Grissom and Sidle’s (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) investigation into charges against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) heats up in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Superstar Robin Williams’ life, from his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his big break on “Mork & Mindy,” his personal struggles and his battle with Lewy body dementia before his death in 2014. 10 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set sail to gain control of the global spice trade and become the first to circumnavigate the earth. 10 p.m. KOCE

Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET

American Horror Story: Double Feature (season finale) 10 p.m. FX

The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Four Hours at the Capitol Filmmaker Dan Reed documents the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection through the eyes of those who were there during the conflict in this new special featuring never-before-seen footage and firsthand accounts from lawmakers, their staff members, police officers and rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election were being counted. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) are interviewed. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Baseball National League Championship Series Game 5: The Houston Astros visit the Boston Red Sox, 2 p.m. FS1; American League Championship Series Game 4: The Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. TBS

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football Coastal Carolina visits Appalachian State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the St. Louis Blues visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. TNT

MLS Soccer LAFC visits FC Dallas, 5 p.m. BSSC; the LA Galaxy visit the Houston Dynamo, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olivia Newton-John; chef Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Paris Hilton; Oscar Isaac. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mariska Hargitay; Sisqó performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Condoleezza Rice guest cohosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Chef Judy Joo (“Judy Joo’s Korean Soul Food”); guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Taylor Kinney. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Musician H.E.R.; Debra Messing; Tone Stith and Maeta perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Eligibility for COVID-19 boosters. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Ron and Clint Howard (“The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family”); Amy and David Sedaris. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Erin Andrews; Freida Pinto; Parmalee performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 14-year-old was expelled after he was caught on camera destroying school property. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Siddiq Saunderson (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; J Balvin performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Issa Rae; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rami Malek; Melissa Benoist; Old Dominion performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Foxx; Coldplay, We Are King and Jacob Collier perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Bob Thornton; Miriam Margolyes; Nick Baglio. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Black Mass (2015) 8 a.m. History

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8:15 a.m. TMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 8:23 a.m. Encore

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Us (2019) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 9:30 a.m. TCM

The Father (2020) 9:47 a.m. Starz

The Blues Brothers (1980) 10:05 a.m. TMC

X-Men: First Class (2011) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Far and Away (1992) 10:31 a.m. Encore

Goodfellas (1990) 10:33 a.m. History

Bloody Sunday (2002) 10:35 a.m. Epix

The Way Back (2020) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:35 a.m. HBO

Nightcrawler (2014) Noon Showtime

Revolutionary Road (2008) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Queen & Slim (2019) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Patton (1970) 12:54 p.m. Encore

Scream 2 (1997) 1 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Hustlers (2019) 2 p.m. Showtime

Judy (2019) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Super 8 (2011) 2:40 p.m. HBO

Blithe Spirit (1945) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 3:47 p.m. Encore

Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 4:05 p.m. Syfy

Fierce People (2005) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Kid Detective (2020) 4:51 p.m. Starz

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

The King and I (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

Children of Men (2006) 6 p.m. TMC

True Grit (2010) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax

Coach Carter (2005) 7 p.m. VH1

Carousel (1956) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Argo (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 9:05 p.m. Showtime

State Fair (1945) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Love Affair (1939) 10 p.m. KVCR

Star Trek (2009) 10 p.m. Paramount

The Italian Job (2003) 10:02 p.m. Cinemax

Ali (2001) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Quartet (2012) 10:15 p.m. TMC

