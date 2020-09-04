What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk shows: ’21 Bridges’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Delicious Miss Brown In the season premiere, host Kardea Brown plans the perfect menu to celebrate the end of summer with her girlfriends. Noon Food Network

LA Chargers: The Making of SoFi Stadium This new special features a tour of the NFL team’s new shared home. 7:30 p.m. KCAL

Love Island: More to Love (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Earthflight This behind-the-scenes finale of the nature documentary series reveals some of the extraordinary techniques implemented by the filmmaking team to secure the footage they compiled over four years, in more than 40 countries on six continents. David Tennant narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Group Chat With Jayden and Brent (season premiere) 8:35 p.m. Nickelodeon

Black Love This documentary series, which celebrates love stories from the Black community, returns for a fourth season with two new episodes. Featured couples this season include Dulé Hill (“Psych”) and Jazmyn Simon; Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace; Bill and Kristen Bellamy; and Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams. 9 p.m. OWN

The Secret Life of the Zoo On Chimpanzee Island, younger males test the pecking order in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Advertisement

I Quit Following the advice of their mentors, the entrepreneurs employ new tactics to expand their businesses and attract customers. 10 p.m. Discovery



SPECIALS

The 2020 FOX Fall Preview Ken Jeong and Charissa Thompson host a look at new and returning series for the fall season, from the historic Fox Studios lot. 7:30 p.m. Fox



CORONAVIRUS

Special Report: The Pandemic & The President A timeline of how the coronavirus spread across the globe and how President Trump reacted to the virus’ developments as they occurred. 7 p.m. CNN



SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Third Round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

College Football Eastern Kentucky visits Marshall, 10 a.m. ESPN; SMU visits Texas State, 1:30 p.m. ESPN

146th Kentucky Derby A field of 18 horses in the 146th renewal of “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (N) 11:30 a.m. NBC

Baseball The San Diego Padres visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. FS1; the Houston Astros visit the Angels (doubleheader), 4 and 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

NHL Hockey Conference Semifinal, 4:30 p.m. NBC

MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC visits Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. Fox

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Sec. of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie. Anchored by Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump promotes conspiracy theories: Author Carol Anderson (“One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy”); Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; author Richard Hasen (“Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy”); Andrew Marantz, the New Yorker; co-author Russell Muirhead (“A Lot of People Are Saying: The New Conspiracism and the Assault on Democracy”); Tim Naftali, NYU. (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Peter Navarro, Trump administration. Author Gordon Chang (“The Coming Collapse of China”). Anchored by Charles Payne. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz. Author David Rubenstein (“The American Story”). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Wes Lowery (“60 in 6"). Election polls: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Voting access and election integrity: Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose; Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson; Karen Brinson Bell, North Carolina State Board of Elections. Democratic Elections Lawyer Marc Elias, Democracy Docket; Ben Ginsberg. Technical aspects of vote processing: Jo Ling Kent. Panel: Author Clint Watts (“Messing with the Enemy”); Michael Waldman, NYU Law School; Janai Nelson, NAACP. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 5 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Panel: Matthew Dowd; MaryAlice Parks; Greg Moore. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Symone Sanders, the Biden Campaign. Brian Stokes Mitchell (“Stars in the House”). Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jessica Tarlov; Tom Bevan, RealClearPolitics. Anchored by Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Using anonymous sources for stories in the Trump age: Carl Bernstein. Facebook’s plans to limit election interference: Nick Clegg, Facebook. Political disinformation: Author S.V. Date (“The Useful Idiot: How Donald Trump Killed The Republican Party With Racism and the Rest of Us With Coronavirus”); SE Cupp. The future of Stars and Stripes: Ernie Gates, Stars and Stripes. Matt Drudge and President Trump: Author Matthew Lysiak (“The Drudge Revolution”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Leslie Marshall; Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes The use of functional magnetic resonance imaging to decode the physical makeup of thoughts. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

MOVIES

Spies in Disguise Will Smith and Tom Holland provide voices in this 2019 computer-animated spy comedy directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno. The voice cast also includes Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan and Karen Gillan. 8 p.m. HBO

21 Bridges Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) stars in Brian Kirk’s 2019 action thriller as the son of a murdered New York police officer who is now an NYPD detective in pursuit of two suspected cop killers (Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch). J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Alexander Siddig, Victoria Cartagena and Gary Carr also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8 a.m. Paramount

Spy Kids (2001) 8 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Premium Rush (2012) 8:24 a.m. Starz

Cast Away (2000) 8:30 a.m. HBO

Rush Hour (1998) 8:30 a.m. TNT

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:45 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8:45 a.m. Epix

The Prize (1963) 9 a.m. TCM

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) 9:30 a.m. Freeform

Sausage Party (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:45 a.m. Epix

Stagecoach (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989) Noon CMT

Advertisement

Tarzan (1999) 12:40 p.m. Freeform

East of Eden (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Neighbors (2014) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

I Am Legend (2007) 1:30 and 7 p.m. Paramount

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 1:40 p.m. Bravo

The Rover (2014) 1:45 p.m. TMC

The Family Man (2000) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Fighting With My Family (2019) 2:25 p.m. Epix

A Bug’s Life (1998) 2:45 p.m. Freeform

No Country for Old Men (2007) 2:49 p.m. Encore

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 3 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

Bananas (1971) 3:30 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 3:45 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

About Last Night ... (1986) 4 p.m. KCOP

Mean Girls (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Skyfall (2012) 4:16 p.m. Bravo

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4:55 p.m. Encore

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 5 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

The Kids Are Alright (1979) 5 p.m. TCM

The Patriot (2000) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

The Matrix (1999) 6 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 6 and 9 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Untamed Heart (1993) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Superbad (2007) 6:30 p.m. VH1

Monsters University (2013) 6:55 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. IFC

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

Shine a Light (2008) 7 p.m. TCM

Speed (1994) 7:20 and 9:55 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 9 p.m. AMC

Scarface (1983) 9 p.m. Sundance

Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Syfy

Moana (2016) 9:25 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Instant Family (2018) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Furious 7 (2015) 10 p.m. FX

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Groundhog Day (1993) 11:40 p.m. Epix

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 11:55 p.m. Freeform

The Aviator (2004) 11:57 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Advertisement



