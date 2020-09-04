What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk shows: ’21 Bridges’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Delicious Miss Brown In the season premiere, host Kardea Brown plans the perfect menu to celebrate the end of summer with her girlfriends. Noon Food Network
LA Chargers: The Making of SoFi Stadium This new special features a tour of the NFL team’s new shared home. 7:30 p.m. KCAL
Love Island: More to Love (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Earthflight This behind-the-scenes finale of the nature documentary series reveals some of the extraordinary techniques implemented by the filmmaking team to secure the footage they compiled over four years, in more than 40 countries on six continents. David Tennant narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Group Chat With Jayden and Brent (season premiere) 8:35 p.m. Nickelodeon
Black Love This documentary series, which celebrates love stories from the Black community, returns for a fourth season with two new episodes. Featured couples this season include Dulé Hill (“Psych”) and Jazmyn Simon; Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace; Bill and Kristen Bellamy; and Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams. 9 p.m. OWN
The Secret Life of the Zoo On Chimpanzee Island, younger males test the pecking order in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
I Quit Following the advice of their mentors, the entrepreneurs employ new tactics to expand their businesses and attract customers. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
The 2020 FOX Fall Preview Ken Jeong and Charissa Thompson host a look at new and returning series for the fall season, from the historic Fox Studios lot. 7:30 p.m. Fox
CORONAVIRUS
Special Report: The Pandemic & The President A timeline of how the coronavirus spread across the globe and how President Trump reacted to the virus’ developments as they occurred. 7 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Third Round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2
College Football Eastern Kentucky visits Marshall, 10 a.m. ESPN; SMU visits Texas State, 1:30 p.m. ESPN
146th Kentucky Derby A field of 18 horses in the 146th renewal of “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (N) 11:30 a.m. NBC
Baseball The San Diego Padres visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. FS1; the Houston Astros visit the Angels (doubleheader), 4 and 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey Conference Semifinal, 4:30 p.m. NBC
MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC visits Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. Fox
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Sec. of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie. Anchored by Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump promotes conspiracy theories: Author Carol Anderson (“One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy”); Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; author Richard Hasen (“Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy”); Andrew Marantz, the New Yorker; co-author Russell Muirhead (“A Lot of People Are Saying: The New Conspiracism and the Assault on Democracy”); Tim Naftali, NYU. (N) 7 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Peter Navarro, Trump administration. Author Gordon Chang (“The Coming Collapse of China”). Anchored by Charles Payne. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz. Author David Rubenstein (“The American Story”). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Wes Lowery (“60 in 6"). Election polls: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Voting access and election integrity: Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose; Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson; Karen Brinson Bell, North Carolina State Board of Elections. Democratic Elections Lawyer Marc Elias, Democracy Docket; Ben Ginsberg. Technical aspects of vote processing: Jo Ling Kent. Panel: Author Clint Watts (“Messing with the Enemy”); Michael Waldman, NYU Law School; Janai Nelson, NAACP. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 5 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Panel: Matthew Dowd; MaryAlice Parks; Greg Moore. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Symone Sanders, the Biden Campaign. Brian Stokes Mitchell (“Stars in the House”). Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jessica Tarlov; Tom Bevan, RealClearPolitics. Anchored by Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Using anonymous sources for stories in the Trump age: Carl Bernstein. Facebook’s plans to limit election interference: Nick Clegg, Facebook. Political disinformation: Author S.V. Date (“The Useful Idiot: How Donald Trump Killed The Republican Party With Racism and the Rest of Us With Coronavirus”); SE Cupp. The future of Stars and Stripes: Ernie Gates, Stars and Stripes. Matt Drudge and President Trump: Author Matthew Lysiak (“The Drudge Revolution”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Leslie Marshall; Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes The use of functional magnetic resonance imaging to decode the physical makeup of thoughts. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Spies in Disguise Will Smith and Tom Holland provide voices in this 2019 computer-animated spy comedy directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno. The voice cast also includes Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan and Karen Gillan. 8 p.m. HBO
21 Bridges Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) stars in Brian Kirk’s 2019 action thriller as the son of a murdered New York police officer who is now an NYPD detective in pursuit of two suspected cop killers (Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch). J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Alexander Siddig, Victoria Cartagena and Gary Carr also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8 a.m. Paramount
Spy Kids (2001) 8 a.m. TMC
Premium Rush (2012) 8:24 a.m. Starz
Cast Away (2000) 8:30 a.m. HBO
Rush Hour (1998) 8:30 a.m. TNT
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:45 a.m. Encore
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8:45 a.m. Epix
The Prize (1963) 9 a.m. TCM
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) 9:30 a.m. Freeform
Sausage Party (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Seabiscuit (2003) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:45 a.m. Epix
Stagecoach (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Steel Magnolias (1989) Noon CMT
Tarzan (1999) 12:40 p.m. Freeform
East of Eden (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Neighbors (2014) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
I Am Legend (2007) 1:30 and 7 p.m. Paramount
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 1:40 p.m. Bravo
The Rover (2014) 1:45 p.m. TMC
The Family Man (2000) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Fighting With My Family (2019) 2:25 p.m. Epix
A Bug’s Life (1998) 2:45 p.m. Freeform
No Country for Old Men (2007) 2:49 p.m. Encore
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 3 p.m. CMT
Bananas (1971) 3:30 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 3:45 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
About Last Night ... (1986) 4 p.m. KCOP
Mean Girls (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime
Skyfall (2012) 4:16 p.m. Bravo
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 4:50 p.m. Freeform
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4:55 p.m. Encore
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Kids Are Alright (1979) 5 p.m. TCM
The Patriot (2000) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
The Matrix (1999) 6 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 6 and 9 p.m. CMT
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Untamed Heart (1993) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Superbad (2007) 6:30 p.m. VH1
Monsters University (2013) 6:55 p.m. Freeform
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. IFC
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
Shine a Light (2008) 7 p.m. TCM
Speed (1994) 7:20 and 9:55 p.m. Bravo
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 9 p.m. AMC
Scarface (1983) 9 p.m. Sundance
Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Syfy
Moana (2016) 9:25 p.m. Freeform
Instant Family (2018) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Furious 7 (2015) 10 p.m. FX
Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11 p.m. IFC
The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Groundhog Day (1993) 11:40 p.m. Epix
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 11:55 p.m. Freeform
The Aviator (2004) 11:57 p.m. Starz
TV highlights for Sept. 6-12 include the new Lifetime TV movie “Pool Boy Nightmare” and the NFL season opener
Movies on TV this week, Sept. 6: “Stand by Me” on Showtime; “Pulp Fiction”; “Jaws” and more
TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 6 -12 in downloadable and printable PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.