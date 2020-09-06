What’s on TV Monday: Draft Day on Fox; The Bachelor on ABC
SERIES
Elinor Wonders Why The animated adventures of an observant and curious bunny return in a new season. 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. KOCE
American Ninja Warrior The energetic unscripted competition returns for a season produced during the coronavirus pandemic. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return as hosts in the two-hour premiere. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Juan Pablo Galavis, the soccer player and single father from Venezuela who became one of the most controversial Bachelors, is featured in the season finale. Host Chris Harrison’s remote interviews include one with Clare Crawley, who will soon be featured on a new season of “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC
Life Below Zero (season premiere) 8 p.m. National Geographic
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Food Network all-stars share their sweetest restaurant finds in the season finale. Martha Stewart shares a lemon meringue she finds in Manhattan, and Duff Goldman enjoys cake in Las Vegas. Also, Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Valerie Bertinelli share dessert recipes. 9 p.m. Food Network
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook In the season finale, Schumer wants to prove that she has indeed learned to cook by preparing a meal for her chef husband, Chris Fischer. On the ambitious menu is a seared skirt steak and creamed spinach. Also, Amy and Chris grill a BBQ lunch with lobster rolls and grilled pork chops. 10 p.m. Food Network
POV Wendy Ewald and Elizabeth Barret’s documentary “Portraits and Dreams” recalls photographs taken by Kentucky schoolchildren in the 1970s under the guidance of Ewald, a photographer. Ewald then reunites with her former students as adults. 11 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Special Report: Fight for the White House: Donald Trump’s Presidency Anchor Jake Tapper looks at President Trump’s record as president. 7 p.m. CNN
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne This new two-hour profile chronicles the life and career of the eccentric rock star, which began with a childhood in poverty, followed by a prison stint in his early adulthood, before becoming frontman for Black Sabbath. Interviews include wife Sharon Osbourne, children Jack and Kelly and producer Rick Rubin, plus fellow musicians Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, among others. p.m. A&E
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Round of 16, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2
PGA Tour Golf Championship final, 10:30 a.m. NBC
Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Colorado Rockies visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics versus the Toronto Raptors, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBC.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan; Vladimir Duthiers talks to Elmo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lamorne Morris; John Cleese; Lauren Alaina performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan (Season premiere) Hilary Swank (“Away”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Nick Kroll. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; Julia Garner; Surfaces performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hillary Clinton; the Killers perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Busy Philipps; Thomas Lang. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Jeremy Zucker performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Draft Day Kevin Costner stars as the Cleveland Browns’ general manager whose job depends on an important pick in the NFL draft in this Ivan Reitman-directed 2014 drama. Jennifer Garner, Frank Langella, Denis Leary, Ellen Burstyn and Sam Elliott also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Pool Boy Nightmare A woman has a fling with the guy who cleans her swimming pool, but when she’s ready to move on he starts to date her teenage daughter, using her as an unwitting pawn in this bitter game of payback. Jessica Morris, Tanner Zagarino and Ellie Darcey-Alden star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Witness (1985) 8 a.m. TMC
Seabiscuit (2003) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Big Time (1988) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 9:23 a.m. Cinemax
A Monster Calls (2016) 9:50 a.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. and 11:55 p.m. E!
Top Gun (1986) 10:25 a.m. Epix
American Hustle (2013) 11 a.m. IFC
King Kong (2005) 11 a.m. Showtime
Don’t Look Back (1967) 11 a.m. TCM
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Signs (2002) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Rocky (1976) Noon AMC
Friday (1995) Noon and 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 12:30 p.m. POP
Monkey Shines (1988) 12:42 p.m. Cinemax
Hellboy (2004) 12:48 p.m. Encore
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) 1 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:30 p.m. E!
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1:30 and 11:29 p.m. Syfy
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC
Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Rocky II (1979) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 2:53 and 10:05 p.m. Encore
Marshall (2017) 3 p.m. BET
Festival (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
Hustle & Flow (2005) 3 p.m. VH1
The Parent Trap (1998) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Rudy (1993) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX
Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 4:02 and 9 p.m. Syfy
Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) 4:29 p.m. Cinemax
Rocky III (1982) 5 p.m. AMC
Grease (1978) 5 p.m. POP; 10 p.m. POP
Monterey Pop (1969) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:10 p.m. E!
Coming to America (1988) 5:30 p.m. VH1
The Green Mile (1999) 6 and 10 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future (1985) 6:29 p.m. Syfy
Zootopia (2016) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1970) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 8 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:20 p.m. E!
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 9 p.m. Freeform
Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:30 p.m. AMC
A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Our Idiot Brother (2011) 11:10 p.m. TMC
The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
