What’s on TV Monday: Draft Day on Fox; The Bachelor on ABC

SERIES

Elinor Wonders Why The animated adventures of an observant and curious bunny return in a new season. 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. KOCE

American Ninja Warrior The energetic unscripted competition returns for a season produced during the coronavirus pandemic. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return as hosts in the two-hour premiere. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Juan Pablo Galavis, the soccer player and single father from Venezuela who became one of the most controversial Bachelors, is featured in the season finale. Host Chris Harrison’s remote interviews include one with Clare Crawley, who will soon be featured on a new season of “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC

Life Below Zero (season premiere) 8 p.m. National Geographic

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Food Network all-stars share their sweetest restaurant finds in the season finale. Martha Stewart shares a lemon meringue she finds in Manhattan, and Duff Goldman enjoys cake in Las Vegas. Also, Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Valerie Bertinelli share dessert recipes. 9 p.m. Food Network

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook In the season finale, Schumer wants to prove that she has indeed learned to cook by preparing a meal for her chef husband, Chris Fischer. On the ambitious menu is a seared skirt steak and creamed spinach. Also, Amy and Chris grill a BBQ lunch with lobster rolls and grilled pork chops. 10 p.m. Food Network

POV Wendy Ewald and Elizabeth Barret’s documentary “Portraits and Dreams” recalls photographs taken by Kentucky schoolchildren in the 1970s under the guidance of Ewald, a photographer. Ewald then reunites with her former students as adults. 11 p.m. KOCE



SPECIALS

Special Report: Fight for the White House: Donald Trump’s Presidency Anchor Jake Tapper looks at President Trump’s record as president. 7 p.m. CNN

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne This new two-hour profile chronicles the life and career of the eccentric rock star, which began with a childhood in poverty, followed by a prison stint in his early adulthood, before becoming frontman for Black Sabbath. Interviews include wife Sharon Osbourne, children Jack and Kelly and producer Rick Rubin, plus fellow musicians Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, among others. p.m. A&E



SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Round of 16, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2

PGA Tour Golf Championship final, 10:30 a.m. NBC

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Colorado Rockies visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics versus the Toronto Raptors, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBC.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan; Vladimir Duthiers talks to Elmo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lamorne Morris; John Cleese; Lauren Alaina performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (Season premiere) Hilary Swank (“Away”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Nick Kroll. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; Julia Garner; Surfaces performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hillary Clinton; the Killers perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Busy Philipps; Thomas Lang. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Jeremy Zucker performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Draft Day Kevin Costner stars as the Cleveland Browns’ general manager whose job depends on an important pick in the NFL draft in this Ivan Reitman-directed 2014 drama. Jennifer Garner, Frank Langella, Denis Leary, Ellen Burstyn and Sam Elliott also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Pool Boy Nightmare A woman has a fling with the guy who cleans her swimming pool, but when she’s ready to move on he starts to date her teenage daughter, using her as an unwitting pawn in this bitter game of payback. Jessica Morris, Tanner Zagarino and Ellie Darcey-Alden star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Witness (1985) 8 a.m. TMC

Seabiscuit (2003) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Big Time (1988) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 9:23 a.m. Cinemax

A Monster Calls (2016) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. and 11:55 p.m. E!

Top Gun (1986) 10:25 a.m. Epix

American Hustle (2013) 11 a.m. IFC

King Kong (2005) 11 a.m. Showtime

Don’t Look Back (1967) 11 a.m. TCM

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Signs (2002) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Rocky (1976) Noon AMC

Friday (1995) Noon and 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 12:30 p.m. POP

Monkey Shines (1988) 12:42 p.m. Cinemax

Hellboy (2004) 12:48 p.m. Encore

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) 1 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:30 p.m. E!

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1:30 and 11:29 p.m. Syfy

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Rocky II (1979) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 2:53 and 10:05 p.m. Encore

Marshall (2017) 3 p.m. BET

Festival (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

Hustle & Flow (2005) 3 p.m. VH1

The Parent Trap (1998) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Rudy (1993) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX

Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 4:02 and 9 p.m. Syfy

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) 4:29 p.m. Cinemax

Rocky III (1982) 5 p.m. AMC

Grease (1978) 5 p.m. POP; 10 p.m. POP

Monterey Pop (1969) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:10 p.m. E!

Coming to America (1988) 5:30 p.m. VH1

The Green Mile (1999) 6 and 10 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future (1985) 6:29 p.m. Syfy

Zootopia (2016) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1970) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 8 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:20 p.m. E!

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 9 p.m. Freeform

Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:30 p.m. AMC

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Our Idiot Brother (2011) 11:10 p.m. TMC

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

