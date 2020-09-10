What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Romeo and Juliet’
SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Being Reuben The unscripted series ends its first season with back-to-back episodes, starting with star Reuben de Maid attending a beauty event in Los Angeles. Then, in the finale there’s a launch party for de Maid’s new product line. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW
20/20 The story of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier killed inside a Fort Hood, Texas, armory by another soldier. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances Dancers from the Royal Ballet perform choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s “Romeo and Juliet,” set to a score by Sergei Prokofiev. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives In a new episode produced under pandemic restrictions, host Guy Fieri and his son Hunter cook with tips from four chefs over video chat. The diverse culinary menu includes Mexican fare from Phoenix, kolaches (fruit pastries) from Salt Lake City, pit beef from Baltimore and succulent pork belly from Maui. 9 p.m. Food Network
Selling the Big Easy (premiere) (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
100 Days Wild A disastrous fish haul threatens the colony’s food supply in a new episode of the unscripted survival series. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Homestead Rescue (N) 10:05 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
Raiders Season Preview Special This new special profiles the team and their new Las Vegas stadium. 7 p.m. CW
9/11 SPECIALS
9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together This new special recalls the 2014 opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York. President Barack Obama, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, dignitaries, survivors, family members, first responders and others share their stories. 8 p.m. ABC
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 When terrorists hijacked multiple airliners on Sept. 11, 2001, one of the planes never made it to its intended target, thanks to the sacrifice of several passengers who forced United Flight 93 to crash in rural Pennsylvania. This new one-hour documentary pieces together previously classified bits of evidence to present a gripping moment-by-moment account of the final moments on that doomed flight. 8 p.m. History
9/11: The Pentagon This new documentary features eyewitness testimony regarding the dramatic story of what happened inside the Pentagon in the minutes after terrorists crashed a hijacked airliner into the building as part of the largest coordinated terror attack on American soil. 9 p.m. History
Bin Laden’s Hard Drive: Declassified More details from the data gathered from computers taken from the compound of the slain terrorist. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Women’s Doubles final, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Men’s semifinals, 1 p.m. ESPN.
Baseball Regional coverage, 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals, 3 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball Conference semifinal: The Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 5:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the New York Islanders, 8 p.m. USA
2020 Tour de France Stage 14 Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, distance 197 km, flat stage. 4:30 a.m., Saturday, CNBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Audra McDonald. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Cynthia McFadden; Stephanie Ruhle; Clea Shearer; Joanna Teplin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Drew Scott (“Brother vs. Brother”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); Eva Longoria. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Dr. Phil Catching up with past guests; the emotional toll on men and women of law enforcement. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week Michael S. Schmidt’s new book, “Donald Trump v. the United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President”; the new revelations about Trump admitting to concealing the severity of coronavirus; the impact of this week’s events on the election: Michael S. Schmidt; Asma Khalid, NPR; Ashley Parker; the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kelly Clarkson; Joy Reid; the Flaming Lips perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Lucinda Williams performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Samuel L. Jackson; John David Washington; Snoh Aalegra. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Evans; Action Bronson; Elle King performs; Nikki Glaspie performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Sudeikis; Tori Kelly performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Playmobil: The Movie This 2019 English-language, French-produced computer-animated musical adventure is inspired by a German building toy called Playmobil. The story follows a young orphan (voice of Anya Taylor-Joy) and her brother Charlie (voice of Gabriel Bateman) as they try to escape a Playmobil world. The voice cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor and Kenan Thompson. 8 p.m. Starz
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 8 a.m. HBO
The War of the Roses (1989) 8:16 a.m. Encore
Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC
Spy Kids (2001) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:58 a.m. HBO
Rocky II (1979) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. BBC America
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
Fargo (1996) 10:15 a.m. IFC
Beirut (2018) 10:16 a.m. Encore
Stand by Me (1986) 11 a.m. Showtime
Hoosiers (1986) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Jarhead (2005) 11:35 a.m. Starz
The Patriot (2000) Noon Ovation
Parenthood (1989) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 1 p.m. AMC
Spy (2015) 1 p.m. FX
Back to School (1986) 1:10 p.m. Epix
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
No Country for Old Men (2007) 2:15 p.m. Encore
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax
Happy Feet (2006) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 2:45 p.m. IFC
The Karate Kid (1984) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 2:50 p.m. Epix
Hook (1991) 2:53 p.m. Syfy
Rocky (1976) 3 p.m. BBC America
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 3:30 and 11 p.m. VH1
La La Land (2016) 3:50 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 4 p.m. AMC
Pulp Fiction (1994) 4:21 p.m. Encore
Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform
Good Will Hunting (1997) 5 p.m. Showtime
A Bronx Tale (1993) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Speed (1994) 6:30 and 9 p.m. E!
The Negotiator (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
True Romance (1993) 6:59 p.m. Encore
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 7 p.m. AMC
Rocky III (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America
Ferdinand (2017) 8 p.m. Disney
Casino (1995) 8 p.m. IFC
Soul Food (1997) 8 and 10:30 p.m. OWN
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. POP
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 9 p.m. Encore
Freaky Friday (2003) 9 p.m. Freeform
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 and 11:30 p.m. LOGO
Hustlers (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Transformers (2007) 9 p.m. TBS
Casino Royale (1967) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Brian’s Song (1971) 10:15 p.m. KCET
