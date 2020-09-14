What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’; Presidential Town Hall

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Semi-finals from Universal Studios. 8 p.m. NBC

Dead Pixels Nicky’s (Will Merrick) dad plays Kingdom Scrolls with him, hoping it will be an effective father-son bonding exercise. Things take a twisted turn, however, when Nicky develops an insatiable taste for virtually killing him in the new episode. Also, Russell (David Mumeni) is confused when Meg (Alexa Davies) reveals the sexual yearnings of her online persona, and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) introduces a new guy to her roommates. Sargon Yelda also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Supernanny (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

Teen Mom 2 (N) 8 p.m. MTV

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Tell Me a Story Jordan (James Wolk) learns a shocking truth about the third pig, while Hannah (Dania Ramirez) rushes back to New York on a desperate mission to find Gabe (Davi Santos), whom an evil stranger has taken prisoner. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) turns to her father (Sam Jaeger) when it becomes apparent that Nick’s (Billy Magnussen) obsession runs deeper than she thought. Debra Monk, Dorian Crossmond Missick and Zabryna Guevara also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Frontline Writer Jelani Cobb looks at race, policing and the prospects for reform in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in the new episode “Policing the Police 2020.” 9 p.m. KOCE

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition Bigfoot. (N) 9 p.m. History

Transplant As Bash’s (Hamza Haq) future at the hospital hangs in the balance, he diagnoses a young patient with a rare disease that could have been prevented. Laurence Leboeuf also stars. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Extreme Unboxing (season finale) 10:32 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions Undecided voters ask President Trump questions both in person and virtually in this new special. 9 p.m. ABC

They Call Me Dad This new special celebrates Black fatherhood by profiling celebrities who have forged special bonds with their kids. Bishop T.D. Jakes, two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins and Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin are among those featured. 9 p.m. OWN

Building the American Dream Filmmaker Chelsea Hernandez documents the story of immigrant construction workers fighting for justice in an industry where exploitation is common. Set in Texas, where a massive construction boom has been heralded as the “Texas miracle,” the film charts the rise of a workers’ movement in the face of widespread industry injustices, including nonpayment of wages and life-threatening work conditions. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun versus the Chicago Sky, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Washington Mystics versus the Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. ESPN2.

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN.

Baseball Regional coverage, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Bob Woodward; Maren Morris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; musician Willie Nelson; seven Black mayors. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Misbehaviour”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel (“72nd Emmy Awards”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Chasten Buttigieg and Pete Buttigieg. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jessica Alba (“L.A.'s Finest”) and her husband, Cash Warren. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“Enslaved”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Reese Witherspoon; Billy Eichner; Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James (“I Am Every Good Thing”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason Derulo; Michael Ealy; Trevor Jackson; Kevin Hart; Garth Brooks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she can heal the world with her group, Love Has Won. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A Black mother speaks out about trying to get help for her son at a hospital. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Melissa Villaseñor. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ewan McGregor; Willie Nelson; Bobbie Nelson; Kesha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Janelle Monáe; journalist Jacob Soboroff. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Samuel L. Jackson; John David Washington; Snoh Aalegra. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Wendy Williams; Blake Griffin; Yola performs; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rainn Wilson; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Stunt Man (1980) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 9 a.m. IFC

Star of Midnight (1935) 9:15 a.m. TCM

The Matrix (1999) 10 a.m. AMC

Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:03 a.m. Encore

The Fisher King (1991) 11 a.m. Showtime

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11:13 a.m. Syfy

Looper (2012) 11:15 a.m. and 6:57 p.m. Starz

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:51 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore

300 (2006) 1 p.m. FXX

King Kong (2005) 1 p.m. TMC

Galaxy Quest (1999) 1:15 p.m. IFC

Hustlers (2019) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

The Hidden Eye (1945) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:02 p.m. Encore

Downton Abbey (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Get Out (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Terms of Endearment (1983) 4:10 p.m. TMC

Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. TNT

The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

The Mask (1994) 6:15 p.m. Encore

Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Rocky Balboa (2006) 8 p.m. AMC

Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

Backdraft (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Coming to America (1988) 8:30 p.m. VH1

Crawl (2019) 9 p.m. Epix

American Sniper (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Virgin Suicides (1999) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Furious 7 (2015) 10 p.m. FX

G.I. Jane (1997) 10:15 p.m. AMC

I Am Legend (2007) 10:25 p.m. Paramount

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:30 p.m. Epix

The Town (2010) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Jarhead (2005) 10:37 p.m. Starz

Mississippi Grind (2015) 11:35 p.m. TMC

The Descendants (2011) 11:55 p.m. HBO

