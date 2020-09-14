What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’; Presidential Town Hall
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Semi-finals from Universal Studios. 8 p.m. NBC
Dead Pixels Nicky’s (Will Merrick) dad plays Kingdom Scrolls with him, hoping it will be an effective father-son bonding exercise. Things take a twisted turn, however, when Nicky develops an insatiable taste for virtually killing him in the new episode. Also, Russell (David Mumeni) is confused when Meg (Alexa Davies) reveals the sexual yearnings of her online persona, and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) introduces a new guy to her roommates. Sargon Yelda also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Supernanny (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
Teen Mom 2 (N) 8 p.m. MTV
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Tell Me a Story Jordan (James Wolk) learns a shocking truth about the third pig, while Hannah (Dania Ramirez) rushes back to New York on a desperate mission to find Gabe (Davi Santos), whom an evil stranger has taken prisoner. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) turns to her father (Sam Jaeger) when it becomes apparent that Nick’s (Billy Magnussen) obsession runs deeper than she thought. Debra Monk, Dorian Crossmond Missick and Zabryna Guevara also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Frontline Writer Jelani Cobb looks at race, policing and the prospects for reform in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in the new episode “Policing the Police 2020.” 9 p.m. KOCE
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition Bigfoot. (N) 9 p.m. History
Transplant As Bash’s (Hamza Haq) future at the hospital hangs in the balance, he diagnoses a young patient with a rare disease that could have been prevented. Laurence Leboeuf also stars. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Extreme Unboxing (season finale) 10:32 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions Undecided voters ask President Trump questions both in person and virtually in this new special. 9 p.m. ABC
They Call Me Dad This new special celebrates Black fatherhood by profiling celebrities who have forged special bonds with their kids. Bishop T.D. Jakes, two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins and Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin are among those featured. 9 p.m. OWN
Building the American Dream Filmmaker Chelsea Hernandez documents the story of immigrant construction workers fighting for justice in an industry where exploitation is common. Set in Texas, where a massive construction boom has been heralded as the “Texas miracle,” the film charts the rise of a workers’ movement in the face of widespread industry injustices, including nonpayment of wages and life-threatening work conditions. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun versus the Chicago Sky, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Washington Mystics versus the Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. ESPN2.
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN.
Baseball Regional coverage, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Bob Woodward; Maren Morris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; musician Willie Nelson; seven Black mayors. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Misbehaviour”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel (“72nd Emmy Awards”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Chasten Buttigieg and Pete Buttigieg. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jessica Alba (“L.A.'s Finest”) and her husband, Cash Warren. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“Enslaved”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Reese Witherspoon; Billy Eichner; Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James (“I Am Every Good Thing”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason Derulo; Michael Ealy; Trevor Jackson; Kevin Hart; Garth Brooks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she can heal the world with her group, Love Has Won. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A Black mother speaks out about trying to get help for her son at a hospital. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Melissa Villaseñor. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ewan McGregor; Willie Nelson; Bobbie Nelson; Kesha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Janelle Monáe; journalist Jacob Soboroff. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Samuel L. Jackson; John David Washington; Snoh Aalegra. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Wendy Williams; Blake Griffin; Yola performs; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rainn Wilson; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Stunt Man (1980) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 9 a.m. IFC
Star of Midnight (1935) 9:15 a.m. TCM
The Matrix (1999) 10 a.m. AMC
Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:03 a.m. Encore
The Fisher King (1991) 11 a.m. Showtime
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11:13 a.m. Syfy
Looper (2012) 11:15 a.m. and 6:57 p.m. Starz
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:51 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore
300 (2006) 1 p.m. FXX
King Kong (2005) 1 p.m. TMC
Galaxy Quest (1999) 1:15 p.m. IFC
Hustlers (2019) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
The Hidden Eye (1945) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:02 p.m. Encore
Downton Abbey (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Get Out (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Terms of Endearment (1983) 4:10 p.m. TMC
Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. TNT
The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
The Mask (1994) 6:15 p.m. Encore
Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Rocky Balboa (2006) 8 p.m. AMC
Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
Backdraft (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Coming to America (1988) 8:30 p.m. VH1
Crawl (2019) 9 p.m. Epix
American Sniper (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Virgin Suicides (1999) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Furious 7 (2015) 10 p.m. FX
G.I. Jane (1997) 10:15 p.m. AMC
I Am Legend (2007) 10:25 p.m. Paramount
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:30 p.m. Epix
The Town (2010) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Jarhead (2005) 10:37 p.m. Starz
Mississippi Grind (2015) 11:35 p.m. TMC
The Descendants (2011) 11:55 p.m. HBO
TV highlights for Sept. 13-19 include the return of “Archer” and a new cycle of “Dancing With the Stars”
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Sept. 13: ‘“The Silence of the Lambs” on Ovation; “The Stunt Man” on Cinemax; “Young Frankenstein” on Encore and more
Movies on TV the week of Sept. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format
TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 13 -29 in downloadable and printable PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.