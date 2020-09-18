Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Read more: Our complete coverage of Emmy nominee ‘Schitt’s Creek’

"Schitt's Creek" cast includes Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy
The “Schitt’s Creek” cast includes Annie Murphy, left, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy.
(Steve Wilkie / Pop TV)
By Times staff
Sep. 18, 2020
5:14 PM
Share
Read The Times’ full coverage of “Schitt’s Creek,” nominated for best comedy series at the 2020 Emmys.
Advertisement