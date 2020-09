Because of COVID-19, 2020 marks the first virtual Emmy Awards in its 72-year history. We take you inside Staples Center for an exclusive look at preparations underway for the unprecedented show on Sunday night.

Steadicam operator Tori Livia, left, and camera utility Danny Lorenze work with stage managers at center stage during rehearsals Friday for the 72nd Emmy Awards taking place at Staples Center on Sunday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The floor of Staples Center is converted to a elevated stage in the round to maintain enough space for social distancing as seen during rehearsals Friday for the Emmy Awards taking place at Staples Center on Sunday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Stand-in actor Dana Kenerson maneuvers Isabella the Alpaca as she is brought in for an awards presentation during rehearsals. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel, center, works with his writers backstage during rehearsals at Staples Center. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

An Emmy hand sanitizer dispenser onstage is at the ready. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel listens to direction from Emmy show director Hamish Hamilton, right, during rehearsals. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

D-Nice, known as Derrick Jones, a DJ, rapper and producer, left, sets up onstage during rehearsals Friday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Monitors surround steadicam operator Tori Livia and stage manager Gary Natoli on center stage as they prepare for the Emmy Awards show. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Special Emmys winner envelopes used for rehearsal only. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel stands at center stage as the director checks for camera angles and lighting during rehearsals. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Steadicam operator Tori Livia, left, and camera utility Danny Lorenze working angles for various shots during rehearsals Friday for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at Staples Center on Sunday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)