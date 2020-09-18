Inside the (unpredictable, virtual, at-home, pandemic-era) Emmys

You’ve heard the one about showbiz resilience, so familiar at this point it’s more cliche than adage: The show must go on.

For years it’s called to mind plucky understudies and tenacious stars or, in the most extraordinary instances — the 2001 Emmy Awards, delayed nearly two months following the attacks of 9/11; the 2003 Oscars, shortly after the “shock and awe” that started the Iraq war; or 2005’s Concert for Hurricane Relief, on the heels of Katrina’s landfall — Hollywood’s halting attempts to capture the zeitgeist (mostly) live, raw and uncut.

This year, of course, as we’ve come to know 200,000 times over, is different. Unprecedented, apocalyptic, strange. And against the crash of crisis upon crisis, from the pandemic and police violence to election meddling and environmental collapse, it’s at times been unclear, even to us, if the 2020 Emmys should go on, much less must.

But in the case of the first major awards show held since COVID-19 changed the world, it shall, and the result is certain to be unprecedented, apocalyptic and strange. “Watchmen,” the series that leads the field going into Sunday’s event, crystallizes our collective plight. Many of the nominees have long since joined the movement for a more racially inclusive Hollywood. The ceremony itself will reflect the need for social distancing, and as in the broader economy, those adaptations have left some out of work. Even the red carpet, home of Hollywood glamour, will likely strike a more somber note this year: When you’re hunkered down, there’s less impetus to get dressed up.

The show may go on, then, but it won’t be like any we’ve seen before. And, we can only hope, it won’t be like any we’ll have to see again. Welcome to this year’s (unpredictable, virtual, at-home, pandemic-era) Emmys.

