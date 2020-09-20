Here are tonight’s 2020 Emmy winners so far
The 72nd Emmy Awards is (virtually) here: Jimmy Kimmel hosts a pandemic-centric socially distanced night that will attempt to celebrate television’s best as the world deals with COVID-19 and other crises that we’ve learned about — and escaped — through TV.
HBO’s “Watchmen” led all shows with 26 nominations, while Netflix set a record for one network with 160, beating HBO’s previous mark of 137. “Watchmen” has already received seven awards, tied with the Disney+ “Star Wars” saga “The Mandalorian.” Some winners have already been announced at this week’s Creative Arts Emmys.
Experts have weighed in and predictions have been made. Here are the 2020 Emmy winners:
Drama guest actress
Winner: Cherry Jones, “Succession”
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”
Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”
Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”
Harriet Walter, “Succession”
Drama guest actor
Winner: Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”
Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”
James Cromwell, “Succession”
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”
Martin Short, “The Morning Show”
Comedy guest actor
Winner: Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”
Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”
Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Dev Patel, “Modern Love”
Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”
Fred Willard, “Modern Family”
Comedy guest actress
Winner: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Bette Midler, “The Politician”
Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”
Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”
TV movie
Winner: “Bad Education”
“American Son”
“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”
Variety sketch series
Winner: “Saturday Night Live”
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Drunk History”
Structured reality program
Winner: “Queer Eye”
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Love Is Blind”
“Shark Tank”
“A Very Brady Renovation”
Unstructured reality program
Winner: “Cheer”
“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night”
“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”
“We’re Here”
