What’s on TV Monday: The broadcast premiere of ‘L.A.'s Finest’ on Fox

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC

L.A.'s Finest When a boy is targeted by a powerful cartel two detectives (Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba) race to keep him safe in the broadcast premiere of this police drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Filthy Rich Writer-director Tate Taylor (“The Help”) is behind this new soapy drama starring Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) as the widow of a Christian TV network powerhouse (Gerald McRaney) who dies in a plane crash. Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Steve Harris costar. 9 p.m. Fox

Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

The Third Day Plagued by a disturbing dream, Sam (Jude Law) awakens in a compromising situation and misses the morning crossing to return to the mainland in this new episode of the miniseries. 9 p.m. HBO

Manhunt: Deadly Games This scripted true-crime series chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil that began after security guard Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) saved hundreds of lives when he discovered a bomb on the grounds of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Jack Huston, Carla Gugino and Arliss Howard star. 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

POV Dujuan, a 10-year-old Australian child healer and hunter, speaks three languages yet is struggling in school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare authorities and police in filmmaker Maya Newell’s new documentary “In My Blood It Runs.” 10 p.m. KOCE

10 Things You Don’t Know Jennifer Lawrence. (N) 10 p.m. E!

We Are Who We Are (N) 10 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Advertisement

NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 4: The Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 2 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The New Orleans Saints visit the Las Vegas Raiders, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier; Chelsea Clinton; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim Cattrall (“Filthy Rich”); Ali Wentworth (podcast “Go Ask Ali”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chefs Guy Fieri, Andrew Zimmern and Curtis Stone. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (Season premiere) Drew Barrymore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”); author Jennifer Worley (“Neon Girls”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real (Season premiere) Denise Richards (“The Bold and the Beautiful”); the Black Lives Matter movement. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV and 3 p.m. KCOP

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Season premiere) Kelly performs a classic TV theme medley; Southwest Jam; John Legend performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors (Season premiere) Remembering Chadwick Boseman; baby born without a pulse; COVID-19 vs. a cold; Dena Blizzard. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman blames her alcoholism on her mother and traumatic childhood. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season premiere) Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz tests in public places for COVID-19; Tyra Banks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan A fan-made episode. (N) 11 and 12:30 a.m. p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Chace Crawford; Polo G performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster; Laurence Fishburne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season premiere) (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Brendan Hunt. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Kate & Leopold (2001) 9 a.m. TMC

Bleed for This (2016) 10 a.m. AMC

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) 10 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Super 8 (2011) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Shanghai Knights (2003) 10:18 a.m. Cinemax

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform

Woman of the Year (1942) 11 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Rudy (1993) 12:30 p.m. AMC

The Rover (2014) 12:30 p.m. TMC

A Hidden Life (2019) 1:15 p.m. HBO

Face/Off (1997) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:34 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 3:35 p.m. Showtime

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Children of Men (2006) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Happy Feet (2006) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Up (2009) 5 p.m. Disney

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 5 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

A Cry in the Dark (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 6:30 and 9:45 p.m. Paramount

Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. AMC

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 7 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. Syfy

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Hustlers (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 9 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

Inside Out (2015) 9 p.m. Freeform

Scarface (1983) 9 p.m. Sundance

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement