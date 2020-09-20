What’s on TV Monday: The broadcast premiere of ‘L.A.'s Finest’ on Fox
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC
L.A.'s Finest When a boy is targeted by a powerful cartel two detectives (Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba) race to keep him safe in the broadcast premiere of this police drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Filthy Rich Writer-director Tate Taylor (“The Help”) is behind this new soapy drama starring Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) as the widow of a Christian TV network powerhouse (Gerald McRaney) who dies in a plane crash. Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Steve Harris costar. 9 p.m. Fox
Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The Third Day Plagued by a disturbing dream, Sam (Jude Law) awakens in a compromising situation and misses the morning crossing to return to the mainland in this new episode of the miniseries. 9 p.m. HBO
Manhunt: Deadly Games This scripted true-crime series chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil that began after security guard Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) saved hundreds of lives when he discovered a bomb on the grounds of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Jack Huston, Carla Gugino and Arliss Howard star. 10 p.m. CBS
POV Dujuan, a 10-year-old Australian child healer and hunter, speaks three languages yet is struggling in school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare authorities and police in filmmaker Maya Newell’s new documentary “In My Blood It Runs.” 10 p.m. KOCE
10 Things You Don’t Know Jennifer Lawrence. (N) 10 p.m. E!
We Are Who We Are (N) 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 4: The Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 2 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The New Orleans Saints visit the Las Vegas Raiders, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier; Chelsea Clinton; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim Cattrall (“Filthy Rich”); Ali Wentworth (podcast “Go Ask Ali”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chefs Guy Fieri, Andrew Zimmern and Curtis Stone. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (Season premiere) Drew Barrymore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”); author Jennifer Worley (“Neon Girls”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real (Season premiere) Denise Richards (“The Bold and the Beautiful”); the Black Lives Matter movement. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV and 3 p.m. KCOP
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Season premiere) Kelly performs a classic TV theme medley; Southwest Jam; John Legend performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (Season premiere) Remembering Chadwick Boseman; baby born without a pulse; COVID-19 vs. a cold; Dena Blizzard. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman blames her alcoholism on her mother and traumatic childhood. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season premiere) Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz tests in public places for COVID-19; Tyra Banks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan A fan-made episode. (N) 11 and 12:30 a.m. p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Chace Crawford; Polo G performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster; Laurence Fishburne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season premiere) (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Brendan Hunt. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Kate & Leopold (2001) 9 a.m. TMC
Bleed for This (2016) 10 a.m. AMC
What We Do in the Shadows (2014) 10 a.m. FXX
Super 8 (2011) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Shanghai Knights (2003) 10:18 a.m. Cinemax
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform
Woman of the Year (1942) 11 a.m. TCM
Rudy (1993) 12:30 p.m. AMC
The Rover (2014) 12:30 p.m. TMC
A Hidden Life (2019) 1:15 p.m. HBO
Face/Off (1997) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:34 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 3:35 p.m. Showtime
The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Children of Men (2006) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Happy Feet (2006) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Up (2009) 5 p.m. Disney
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 5 p.m. Syfy
A Cry in the Dark (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 6:30 and 9:45 p.m. Paramount
Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. AMC
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 7 p.m. Freeform
Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. Syfy
The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Hustlers (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 9 p.m. BET
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Inside Out (2015) 9 p.m. Freeform
Scarface (1983) 9 p.m. Sundance
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 11:30 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Sept. 20-26 include the Emmy Awards, the season finale of “America’s Got Talent” and the return of “The Masked Singer”
Movies on TV this week, Sept. 20: “Kramer vs. Kramer” on TCM; “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” on Bravo; “Stand by Me” on Showtime and more
TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 20 - 26: Broadcast and cable in PDF format for downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.