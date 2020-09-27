What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Comey Rule’ on Showtime
SERIES
Dancing With the Stars Disney night. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest Detectives hunt a serial killer who lures his victims into isolated areas before killing them on social media in this new episode. Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union and Duane Martin star. 8 p.m. Fox
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Filthy Rich Margaret (Kim Cattrall) realizes she must accept her late husband’s (Gerald McRaney) illegitimate children and looks for a way to take advantage of the situation. Also, Rose (Aubrey Dollar) is shocked when she discovers the truth about Jason (Mark L. Young), and Margaret puts Eric (Corey Cott) in charge of the charitable arm of the company. 9 p.m. Fox
Halloween Baking Championship Host Carla Hall asks the bakers to team up and create desserts for a vampire party. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Third Day Sam (Jude Law) learns the truth about his connection to the island as he tries to escape to the mainland in this new episode. Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine also star. 9 p.m. HBO
The Comey Rule The dramatization of the relationship between FBI Director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) and President Donald Trump (Brendan Gleeson) during the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency concludes. Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly and Jonathan Banks also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Manhunt: Deadly Games When the media gets wind of the FBI’s hero-bomber theory, a media firestorm erupts, engulfing Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) and his family in this new episode of the docudrama. 10 p.m. CBS
Emergency Call Luke Wilson is producer and host of this new documentary series told from the perspective of operators who take 911 calls, focusing on the moments leading up to the arrival of first responders in emergencies. In the premiere, a woman’s car is stolen with her child in the backseat; a terrified 9-year-old performs CPR on her grandfather; teenage hikers fend off a potential bear attack; and a man is lost in the woods with barely any battery life left on his phone. 10 p.m. ABC
POV In this new documentary, artist Maleonn responds in a creative way to the discovery that his father has Alzheimer’s disease, creating “Papa’s Time Machine,” an enchanting and autobiographical stage performance that incorporates life-size marionettes. 10 p.m. KOCE
Dr. 90210 This new unscripted series is set in a Beverly Hills plastic surgery office. 10 p.m. E!
The Big Bake Halloween With the holiday just around the corner, the baking team carves jack-o'-lantern cakes in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
We Are Who We Are When Caitlin and Sam (Jordan Kristine Seamón, Benjamin L. Taylor II) break up, the group of friends begins to fracture in this new episode of the drama set on a U.S. military base in Italy. Jack Dylan Grazer and Chloë Sevigny also star. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 This new special offers highlights of the event from Los Angeles and Nashville, featuring Keith Urban, Usher, Bon Jovi, Swae Lee, Kane Brown, Khalid and Miley Cyrus. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. CW
SPORTS
2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 6 (if necessary): The Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBC
NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Lakers vs. the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mariah Carey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luke Wilson; Misty Copeland; Cleo Wade; Lili Reinhart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rainn Wilson (“Utopia”); Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sharon Osbourne returns; Kim Cattrall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”). Polyamorous marriage: Nico Tortorella (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jessica Alba; Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Training dogs to sniff out COVID-19; love in lockdown; fitness; beating the blues; SARS. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her baby’s father falsely told the judge she is an unfit, unstable drug addict. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Dog the Bounty Hunter. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Niles Fitch (“Secret Society of Second Born Royals”); Bethenny Frankel. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; Shepard Smith; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mariah Carey; Rex Orange County performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Kim Cattrall; Jeff Rosenstock performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Northwest Passage (1940) 8:45 a.m. TCM
H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) 11 a.m. TCM
Rabbit Hole (2010) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Cast Away (2000) 12:25 p.m. HBO
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 12:30 p.m. MTV
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 12:43 p.m. Syfy
The Green Mile (1999) 1 p.m. Sundance
The Fountainhead (1949) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 2 p.m. TNT
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:25 p.m. Epix
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Untamed Heart (1993) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax
Unstoppable (2010) 2:50 p.m. HBO
Selena (1997) 3 p.m. BET
Rio (2011) 3 p.m. Freeform
American Hustle (2013) 3 p.m. IFC
Hook (1991) 3:16 p.m. Syfy
Ferdinand (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Donnie Brasco (1997) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Toy Story 2 (1999) 4:30 p.m. Disney
You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 5 p.m. TCM
Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:10 p.m. Disney
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 6:12 p.m. Encore
Zombieland (2009) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Lost Boys (1987) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance
Ship of Fools (1965) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11 p.m. Ovation
