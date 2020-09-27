What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Comey Rule’ on Showtime

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Dancing With the Stars Disney night. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest Detectives hunt a serial killer who lures his victims into isolated areas before killing them on social media in this new episode. Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union and Duane Martin star. 8 p.m. Fox

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Filthy Rich Margaret (Kim Cattrall) realizes she must accept her late husband’s (Gerald McRaney) illegitimate children and looks for a way to take advantage of the situation. Also, Rose (Aubrey Dollar) is shocked when she discovers the truth about Jason (Mark L. Young), and Margaret puts Eric (Corey Cott) in charge of the charitable arm of the company. 9 p.m. Fox

Halloween Baking Championship Host Carla Hall asks the bakers to team up and create desserts for a vampire party. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Third Day Sam (Jude Law) learns the truth about his connection to the island as he tries to escape to the mainland in this new episode. Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine also star. 9 p.m. HBO

The Comey Rule The dramatization of the relationship between FBI Director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) and President Donald Trump (Brendan Gleeson) during the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency concludes. Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly and Jonathan Banks also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Manhunt: Deadly Games When the media gets wind of the FBI’s hero-bomber theory, a media firestorm erupts, engulfing Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) and his family in this new episode of the docudrama. 10 p.m. CBS

Emergency Call Luke Wilson is producer and host of this new documentary series told from the perspective of operators who take 911 calls, focusing on the moments leading up to the arrival of first responders in emergencies. In the premiere, a woman’s car is stolen with her child in the backseat; a terrified 9-year-old performs CPR on her grandfather; teenage hikers fend off a potential bear attack; and a man is lost in the woods with barely any battery life left on his phone. 10 p.m. ABC

POV In this new documentary, artist Maleonn responds in a creative way to the discovery that his father has Alzheimer’s disease, creating “Papa’s Time Machine,” an enchanting and autobiographical stage performance that incorporates life-size marionettes. 10 p.m. KOCE

Dr. 90210 This new unscripted series is set in a Beverly Hills plastic surgery office. 10 p.m. E!

The Big Bake Halloween With the holiday just around the corner, the baking team carves jack-o'-lantern cakes in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

We Are Who We Are When Caitlin and Sam (Jordan Kristine Seamón, Benjamin L. Taylor II) break up, the group of friends begins to fracture in this new episode of the drama set on a U.S. military base in Italy. Jack Dylan Grazer and Chloë Sevigny also star. 10 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 This new special offers highlights of the event from Los Angeles and Nashville, featuring Keith Urban, Usher, Bon Jovi, Swae Lee, Kane Brown, Khalid and Miley Cyrus. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. CW



SPORTS

2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 6 (if necessary): The Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBC

NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers vs. the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mariah Carey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luke Wilson; Misty Copeland; Cleo Wade; Lili Reinhart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rainn Wilson (“Utopia”); Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sharon Osbourne returns; Kim Cattrall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”). Polyamorous marriage: Nico Tortorella (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jessica Alba; Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Training dogs to sniff out COVID-19; love in lockdown; fitness; beating the blues; SARS. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her baby’s father falsely told the judge she is an unfit, unstable drug addict. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Dog the Bounty Hunter. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Niles Fitch (“Secret Society of Second Born Royals”); Bethenny Frankel. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; Shepard Smith; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mariah Carey; Rex Orange County performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Kim Cattrall; Jeff Rosenstock performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Northwest Passage (1940) 8:45 a.m. TCM

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) 11 a.m. TCM

Rabbit Hole (2010) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Cast Away (2000) 12:25 p.m. HBO

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 12:30 p.m. MTV

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 12:43 p.m. Syfy

The Green Mile (1999) 1 p.m. Sundance

The Fountainhead (1949) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 2 p.m. TNT

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:25 p.m. Epix

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Untamed Heart (1993) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax

Unstoppable (2010) 2:50 p.m. HBO

Selena (1997) 3 p.m. BET

Rio (2011) 3 p.m. Freeform

American Hustle (2013) 3 p.m. IFC

Hook (1991) 3:16 p.m. Syfy

Ferdinand (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Donnie Brasco (1997) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Toy Story 2 (1999) 4:30 p.m. Disney

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 5 p.m. TCM

Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:10 p.m. Disney

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 6:12 p.m. Encore

Zombieland (2009) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Lost Boys (1987) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance

Ship of Fools (1965) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11 p.m. Ovation

