What’s on TV Tuesday: The presidential debate; ‘Weakest Link’
SERIES
Love Island (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Weakest Link Jane Lynch hosts a revival of the international game of trivia. 8 p.m. NBC
Tell Me a Story As Hannah (Dania Ramirez) tries to free Gabe (Davi Santos), she takes the fight to Katrina (guest star Becki Newton), culminating in a major showdown in the season finale. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) severs contact with her father (Sam Jaeger) and the police as she tries to save Colleen (Kim Cattrall). Billy Magnussen, James Wolk and Dorian Crossmond Missick also star. (N) 9 p.m. CW
Little People, Big World (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Chris Wallace of Fox News moderates.
Predebate coverage 4 p.m. CNN; 5 p.m. MSNBC, CSPAN; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg
Debate 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, KCAL, Fox, KMEX, KOCE, Bloomberg, CNN, CSPAN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, Spectrum News, WGN America
Postdebate coverage and analysis 7:30 p.m. Spectrum News; 8 and 10 p.m. CNN, MSNBC; 8:30 p.m. CSPAN; Fox Business
SPORTS
Baseball Wild Card games: The Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins, 11 a.m. ABC; the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics, noon ESPN; the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball Semifinals, game 5: The Connecticut Sun versus the Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan; T. D. Jakes; Ethan Hawke. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kristin Cavallari; Nicholas Sparks; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer (“The Boys in the Band”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bob Harper’s home workout; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show The Rev. Al Sharpton (“Rise Up”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Zachary Quinto. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Savannah Guthrie; Bethenny Frankel. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Derek Hough; Molly Sims; Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Budgeting in a pandemic; advice for returning to school in a pandemic. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex-boyfriend and his fiancee have alienated her from her young son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband; murdered Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s sister. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ravi Patel (“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”); YelloPain (“My Vote Don’t Count”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Public Enemy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Kal Penn; Haim performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Lili Reinhart; Phoebe Bridgers performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells; Brittany Howard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Hope Gap Bill Nighy and Annette Bening star as a couple who have been married for nearly three decades, when the husband announces he is leaving her from another woman in writer-director William Nicholson’s 2019 adaptation of his play “The Retreat From Moscow.” Josh O’Connor, Aiysha Hart and Ryan McKen costar. 10 p.m. Epix
Amy (2015) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Spider-Man (2002) 9:25 a.m. and 10 p.m. Encore
Donnie Brasco (1997) 9:55 a.m. Epix
The Valley of Decision (1945) 10 a.m. TCM
Downton Abbey (2019) 10:43 a.m. HBO
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 11:30 a.m. Encore
Spectre (2015) Noon FX
Midnight Express (1978) 12:05 p.m. Epix
Pride and Prejudice (1940) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Rio (2011) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Mean Girls (2004) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Ferdinand (2017) 1 p.m. FXX
Harriet (2019) 1 p.m. HBO
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 1:33 p.m. Encore
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 2:01 p.m. Starz
West Side Story (1961) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:25 p.m. Showtime
Mrs. Miniver (1942) 2:30 p.m. TCM
The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation
Matilda (1996) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Traffic (2000) 5:05 p.m. Encore
Middle of Nowhere (2012) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me (2010) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. A&E
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and11 p.m. BBC America
Widows (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Judy (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX
Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Our Idiot Brother (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Beau Travail (1999) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Patriot (2000) 10 p.m. Ovation
Shanghai Knights (2003) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax
Adoption (Örökbefogadás) (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Barcelona (1994) 11:15 p.m. TMC
