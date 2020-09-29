What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Assisted Living’; MLB; NBA finals

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The News With Shepard Smith (Premiere) The former Fox News anchor launches a new show on a new network. (N) 4 p.m. CNBC

Jay Leno’s Garage Martha Stewart shows off Edsel Ford’s Maine estate and takes Leno on a ride in her pristine Edsel wagon in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends arrive at their final decisive battle as the dystopian science-fiction series ends with a series finale titled “The Last War.” Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne After the divorce, Calvin (Lance Gross) decides to date again in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. BET

South Park The kids head back to school as the the residents of South Park cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in a timely new episode of the raunchy animated series. 8 p.m. Comedy Central and MTV

Advertisement

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates celebrates Stephen King in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery

Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg announces the winning couple in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

NOVA The new episode “A to Z: How Writing Changed the World” explores how the development of writing played a vital role in shaping world history. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living In the first of two new episodes, Jeremy’s (Na’im Lynn) online plumber training backfires on him. In a second episode, Sandra (Tayler Buck) tries to mislead about where she’s going and with whom. 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET

Advertisement

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Dodgeball Thunderdome (N) 9 p.m. Discovery

I Can See Your Voice With Jordin Sparks, Niecy Nash, Jay Pharoah, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton. Ken Jeong hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Hacking Your Mind This new episode documents how people can hack their own minds to improve their lives. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX



SPECIALS

Blood on the Wall Journalists-filmmakers Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested document the effect of widespread corruption in Central America, which has led to a flood of refugees fleeing the region for the relative safety of Mexico. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Voices Magnified: Locked Up in America Carlos Watson moderates a conversation among incarcerated people calling in from prisons across the country and two prison reform advocates. 10 p.m. A&E



SPORTS

Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. ESPN2; the Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ABC; the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics, noon ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres, 2 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

2020 NBA Finals Game 1: The Miami Heat versus the Lakers. 6 p.m. KABC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Shepard Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America John Cena. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tim McGraw. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Michelle Obama. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tia Mowry (“Family Reunion”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Seth MacFarlane; chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Nicole Richie (“Nikki Fresh”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Adorn; Beth Behrs; Jack Quaid, HomeBoy Industries; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Protecting children online; getting the home organized; cholesterol; keeping fit. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Gen Zers seek advice on how to handle 2020. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); Brandon Leake (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show What may happen if there is a flu outbreak during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention”); Keisha Lance Bottoms. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Conan JB Smoove. 8 and 9:30 p.m. TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game night: Adam Sandler. (N) 8:30 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Colfer; BTS chats and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Jonathan Alter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julie Bowen; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Brian Stelter; Jessica Burdeaux. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tyra Banks; Surfaces performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Tootsie (1982) 8 a.m. Showtime

The American President (1995) 8:09 a.m. and 6 p.m. Encore

A Hidden Life (2019) 8:40 a.m. HBO

An Ideal Husband (1999) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 10 a.m. Showtime

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:06 a.m. and 10 p.m. Encore

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 11:35 a.m. HBO

Upgrade (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX

Freedom Writers (2007) 12:30 p.m. VH1

A Bridge Too Far (1977) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 12:35 p.m. TMC

Total Recall (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC

American Made (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Coach Carter (2005) 3 p.m. VH1

Little Women (2019) 3:30 p.m. Starz

Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. AMC

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Martian (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Stand and Deliver (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:05 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

42 (2013) 6 p.m. VH1

The Sixth Sense (1999) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Blackboard Jungle (1955) 7 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) 7:10 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX

A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR

Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Cape Fear (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Deliverance (1972) 10:10 p.m. TMC

The Crow (1994) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax

Marshall (2017) 10:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Advertisement



