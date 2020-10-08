What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Greatest #AtHome Videos’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) and NFL star Christian Wilkins are featured in this new episode. Cedric the Entertainer is the host. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Dan Sperry, My Uyên, Shoot Ogawa, Trigg Watson, Lefty and Alexandra Duvivier. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Beast-Kept Secrets This new documentary series reveals surprising facts about animal species. The premiere compares the strength of spider silk and steel. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Undercover Boss Colie Edison of Bowlero and the Professional Bowlers Association takes a job at a bowling alley in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

World’s Funniest Animals Guest Brittany Underwood and the panelists observe a self-bowling dog and a ferret with a cooking problem. 9 p.m. CW

MonsterQuest: The Mystery of Chupacabra (N) 9 p.m. History

Advertisement

Warrior After making a deal with a new opium supplier, Ah Sahm and Young Jun (Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin) search for a secure place to hide their product. Also, Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) becomes more dependent on laudanum as he and Bill (Kieran Bew) continue investigating the swordsman murders. Dianne Doan, Li Yong, Joe Taslim, Dustin Nguyen and Joanna Vanderham also star. (N) 10 p.m. Cinemax

The Graham Norton Show Dolly Parton, Rupert Everett, Lolly Adefope, Riz Ahmed, Sara Pascoe and Roisín Murphy are guests as the comedy chat show returns for a new season. 11 p.m. BBC America

Room 104 As Keir (Ntare Mwine) prepares for his Generations Ceremony he reflects on his life and relives some painful memories in the finale of the anthology series. 11 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

To Live or Die on Everest Some of the world’s most experienced mountain climbers document the 2019 incident when 11 lives were lost after severe weather conditions suddenly struck Mt. Everest. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball Division series: The New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays (Game 5, if necessary), 4 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres (Game 5, If necessary), 6 p.m. FS1

College Football Louisville visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN

2020 NBA Finals Game 5: The Miami Heat versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ABC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian; musician Ellie Goulding. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19; Lorne Michaels. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ally Brooke. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Theresa Caputo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jaime Harrison; Anita Hill, the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Pitbull; Moroccan-style nachos. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Chaley Rose; chef Sharone Hakman. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sharon Osbourne’s birthday; Cyndi Lauper. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Cast members of “The Boys” and “I Love a Mama’s Boy.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:06 a.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show James Corden. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Ed Asner. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A YouTuber making a difference; healthy food swaps: accountability. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman raises her grandkids while her daughter runs the streets, doing drugs and selling her body. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Tiffany Haddish; author Jane Fonda (“What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show Alyssa Milano discusses COVID-19 and its lingering effects; Jana Kramer. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Laz Alonso (“The Boys”); Ledisi (“The Wild Card”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The vice presidential debate; format change for presidential debate; Republican candidates distancing themselves from President Trump: Yamiche Alcindor; Susan Page, USA Today; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night: Jamie Foxx; Killer Mike; Norah Jones. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); author and former CIA Director John Brennan (“Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad”). Panel: Keli Goff, the Daily Beast; Bret Stephens, the New York Times. (N) 10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Lenny Kravitz; Nate Bargatze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Lili Reinhart; Phoebe Bridgers performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Maisie Williams; Bright Eyes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Schindler’s List Liam Neeson stars as a German businessman who fills his factory with cheap Jewish labor but, as the Nazis’ plans for Jews become clearer, makes it his mission to save as many as he can. Ben Kingsley also stars in the 1993 Best Picture winner from director Steven Spielberg. 9 p.m. Showtime

Gretel & Hansel Oz Perkins — whose father, Anthony, starred Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” — directed this 2020 horror film freely adapted from the classic fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. Sophia Lillis, Samuel J. Leakey, Alice Krige and Jessica De Gouw star. 9:45 p.m. Epix

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) 8:11 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Dark Passage (1947) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Stand by Me (1986) 8:57 a.m. and 6:28 p.m. Encore

The Sixth Sense (1999) 9 a.m. Showtime

A Most Violent Year (2014) 9 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Out of the Past (1947) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Far and Away (1992) Noon HBO

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Goosebumps (2015) 2:20 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Frequency (2000) 2:30 p.m. HBO

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 2:37 p.m. Encore

It Follows (2014) 3:45 p.m. Syfy

The Pledge (2001) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Courage Under Fire (1996) 5:20 p.m. Showtime

Crash (2004) 6 p.m. HBO

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6 p.m. IFC

Crawl (2019) 6:30 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Red Dragon (2002) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!

The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount

Menace II Society (1993) 7:30 p.m. BET

Advertisement

In Cold Blood (1967) 8 p.m. KCET

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. BBC America

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Mark of the Vampire (1935) 8 p.m. TCM

The Truman Show (1998) 8 p.m. TMC

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Night of the Living Dead (1968) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Firm (1993) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

50/50 (2011) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Blindspotting (2018) 10 p.m. BET

John Wick (2014) 10 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Casino Royale (2006) 10:10 p.m. Paramount

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 10:15 p.m. KCET

American Gangster (2007) 10:50 p.m. Starz

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Lean on Pete (2017) 11:30 p.m. TMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:30 p.m. VH1

Private Parts (1997) 11:53 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Advertisement



