What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Cats’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode of the local culinary series, Holmes chats with chef Roy Choi, then grills a Cuban sandwich using Choi’s roast mojo pork recipe. After that it’s homemade calzones and L.A.'s newest fried chicken sandwich. 7:30 p.m. CW

Saturday Night Live Host Bill Burr hosts this new episode of the late-night comedy sketch series with musical guest Jack White. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff and Hector treat a tribe of fainting goats and Dr. Amy discovers why a cute and cuddly kitten is teary-eyed in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Eli Roth’s History of Horror This unscripted series for horror movie fans returns. Interviews featured in the second season include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Piper Laurie, Roger Corman, Bill Hader, James Brolin, John Landis and Joe Dante. 10 p.m. AMC

Mega Zoo An injured elephant needs emergency tusk surgery and zookeepers launch a massive clean-up operation for a family of hippos in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: A CNN Town Hall with Former CDC Directors Five former CDC directors join Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss the growing concern over infection spikes across the country, the rising death toll and the race for a vaccine amid fears of the politicization of science in this new special. 6 p.m. CNN



SPORTS

College Football Virginia Tech visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas versus Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Texas A&M, 9 a.m. ESPN; Coastal Carolina visits Louisiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Syracuse, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Tennessee visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-San Antonio visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits TCU, 1 p.m. Fox; Florida Atlantic visits Southern Mississippi, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Alabama visits Ole Miss, 3 p.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Miami visits Clemson, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-El Paso visits Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Marshall visits Western Kentucky, 4:30 p.m CBS.

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

Meet the Press Bill Gates; Hugh Hewitt; Hallie Jackson; Maria Teresa Kumar; Jake Sherman. (N) 5 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council; Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign; Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Lara Trump, Trump campaign. Former White House Counsel Don McGahn. Panel: Brit Hume; Susan Page, USA Today; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The 2020 election; the future of the planet: Al Gore. Far-right extremism in America and around the world: author Cynthia Miller-Idriss (“Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Telephone interview with President Donald Trump. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Chief Executive Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron. Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Election polling Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Eric Trump, Trump Organization. Panel: Rachel Scott; Rahm Emanuel; Julie Pace; Lanhee Chen, Stanford. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the president’s mental and physical health: author Dan Rather (“What Unites Us”); Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. Understanding the Trump propaganda machine: author Jennifer Mercieca, (“Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump”); Oliver Darcy. How trustworthy are national and state polls?: Ryan Lizza, Politico; Clare Malone, FiveThirtyEight. Twitter’s election plans: Brandon Borrman, Twitter. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; pollster Frank Luntz; Sean Spicer; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS, 8 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Cats Judi Dench leads the ensemble cast of the big screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation of poems by T.S. Eliot. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and ballet star Francesca Hayward also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Cheer Camp Killer Sophia (Mariah Robinson) is thrilled to have a chance to show off her special skills after she and her friend Charlotte (Jacqueline Scislowski) win admission into an exclusive cheer camp in this 2020 thriller. Sydney Malakeh and Andrea Bogart also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

My Best Friend’s Bouquet Like others in her family, Josie Hughes (Chaley Rose) believes a wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person, so when she catches the tossed flowers at her friend Emma’s (Luisa d’Oliveira) nuptials, she thinks the charm is at work when she meets an eligible bachelor at the reception in this 2020 romantic comedy. Nathan Witte and Rebecca Olson also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 8 a.m. Paramount

The Beguiled (2017) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax

Charlotte’s Web (2006) 8:45 a.m. TMC

Tarzan, the Ape Man (1932) 9 a.m. TCM

Private Parts (1997) 9:29 a.m. Encore

The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Ovation

Lili (1953) 11 a.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 12:30 p.m. Paramount

Casino Royale (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. Encore

Boiler Room (2000) 2:10 p.m. Showtime

Titanic (1997) 2:50 p.m. Starz

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 3 p.m. CMT

Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Top Hat (1935) 3 p.m. TCM

Casper (1995) 3:35 p.m. Freeform

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 4 p.m. KCET

Just Mercy (2019) 4:10 p.m. HBO

Back to the Future (1985) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Cloverfield (2008) 5 p.m. KCOP

Gunga Din (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Out of Sight (1998) 5:06 p.m. Encore

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:15 p.m. TNT

The Warriors (1979) 5:25 p.m. Cinemax

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 6 p.m. CMT

The Boxtrolls (2014) 6 p.m. Disney XD

Blazing Saddles (1974) 6 p.m. Sundance; 10 p.m. Sundance

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6:20 p.m. VH1

Once (2006) 6:30 p.m. HBO

Do the Right Thing (1989) 7 p.m. Showtime

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 7 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7:01 p.m. Syfy

The Three Musketeers (1948) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Fly Away Home (1996) 9 p.m. KVCR

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. CMT

The Final Girls (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

Coming to America (1988) 9 p.m. VH1

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:29 p.m. Syfy

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. TRU

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek (2009) 11 p.m. TNT

Bananas (1971) 11:30 p.m. TCM

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 11:30 p.m. VH1

