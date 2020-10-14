What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Connecting…' on NBC; Dodger baseball
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Connecting... Thirty days into the lockdown the friends continue to grapple with unfamiliar challenges in their new reality in the first of two new episodes. In the second, marking the 78th day, Pradeep’s (Parvesh Cheena) struggle to find a suitable dinner for his increasingly picky children reveals deeper issues among the group. Otmara Marrero and Preacher Lawson also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) go on another road trip in a quest to find Amara (recurring guest star Emily Swallow) in the desperate hope that she will give them something they can use in their looming confrontation with her brother, Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict) — a.k.a. God. 8 p.m. CW
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 and 9:30 p.m. E!
Flip or Flop Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead return for a new season of this home improvement series. In the premiere they find a small house in Lakewood they hope to quickly flip, but discover an unpermitted addition. They must either bring the addition up to code or tear down the nicest part of the house. 9 p.m. HGTV
The Outpost Wren and Janzo (Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia) solve a mysterious puzzle box. Also, Munt and Tobin (Adam Johnson, Aaron Fontaine) escape and go for help. Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Imogen Waterhouse and Jaye Griffiths also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Star Trek: Discovery With tensions and stakes high Starfleet continues the effort to end the war with the Klingons as Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) begins to settle into her new position aboard the Discovery. Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Yeoh also star.10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation Hearing Day 4: The Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from outside witnesses about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (N) 6 a.m. C-SPAN
SPORTS
Baseball NLCS Game 5 (if necessary): The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, 2 p.m. TBS; ALCS Game 4: The Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. Fox and FS1
College Football Georgia State visits Arkansas State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Carson Daly; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Leslie Jones; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Jones; flu shots. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jimmy Kimmel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Nikki DeLoach (“Sweet Autumn”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sonequa Martin-Green. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Victims of Jeffrey Epstein give an update on their fight against sex trafficking; Julie K. Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Henry Winkler; Nico Santos (“Superstore”); chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show COVID destroyers; Hoda Kotb; Mike Colter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Catherine and India Oxenberg on their escape from NXIVM. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her pregnant stepdaughter has been using heroin for the last 10 years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Jost (“A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Leah Remini (“Fair Game”); Asante Blackk and Ayize Ma’at. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Guy Raz; Lele Pons and Guaynaa perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Public Enemy performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad; John Kasich; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Brian Stelter; Jessica Burdeaux. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); actress Lili Reinhart; Anitta performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Hanna (2011) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9 a.m. IFC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 10:07 a.m. Starz
Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Epix
The Others (2001) 10:45 a.m. HBO
The Bad Seed (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Get Shorty (1995) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax
Patriot Games (1992) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:55 p.m. Epix
They Won’t Forget (1937) 1 p.m. TCM
Brothers (2009) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax
Beetlejuice (1988) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Meet the Parents (2000) 1:31 p.m. Encore
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Dirty Dancing (1987) 2 p.m. HBO
Random Harvest (1942) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 3 p.m. MTV
Monster House (2006) 3 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:45 p.m. HBO
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET
Shrek (2001) 5 and 7 p.m. Syfy
Tunes of Glory (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
The Conjuring (2013) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Scream 2 (1997) 6 p.m. Freeform
Boiler Room (2000) 6 p.m. Showtime
50/50 (2011) 6:20 p.m. TMC
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix
The Fifth Element (1997) 7 p.m. BBC America
Spy Kids (2001) 7 p.m. Encore
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) 7 p.m. TCM
Get Out (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 8:31 p.m. Encore
Rio (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Mask (1994) 9 p.m. Syfy
Dope (2015) 9 p.m. VH1
The Seventh Cross (1944) 10 p.m. TCM
Wedding Crashers (2005) 10:15 p.m. TNT
Parenthood (1989) 11:30 p.m. TMC
My Girl (1991) 11:41 p.m. Encore
Movies on TV this week: Oct. 11: “Tootsie” on Showtime; “Halloween” on AMC and more
Movies on TV the week of Oct. 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 11 - 17: Broadcast and cable in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.