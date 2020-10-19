What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’; 2020 World Series
SERIES
The Voice Blind auditions continue with judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing When her friend Harlan (guest star Leonardo Nam) comes down with the “green flu,” Abby (Crystal Reed) turns Alec’s (Andy Bean) lab upside down looking for a cure in this new episode. Instead, she finds the latest supernatural reanimation. Virginia Madsen, Henderson Wade and Derek Mears also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. DNA detective work solves mysteries in the family trees of Ann Curry, Téa Leoni and radio host Joe Madison. 8 p.m. KOCE
Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Tell Me a Story Maddie (Odette Annable) begins to second-guess her upcoming wedding to Tucker (Paul Wesley) as he continues to put more distance between them. Also, Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) finds a moment of solace with Beau (Eka Darville) as she struggles to adjust to her new reality. Ashley Madekwe, Garcelle Beauvais and Carrie-Anne Moss also star. 9 p.m. CW
American Masters Filmmaker Ben Loeterman’s new documentary “Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip” chronicles the life and career of the syndicated columnist, radio commentator and TV host who pioneered the gossip-based, politically charged culture that still thrives today. 9 p.m. KOCE
Don’t Be Tardy ... In a new episode the family visits what is claimed to be the most haunted house in the United States. 9 p.m. Bravo
Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition The new episode “A World Gone Mad” documents how ordinary Americans are lured away from their normal lives by cults, drugs and criminal organizations. 9 p.m. History
The FBI Declassified The new episode “20 Days of Terror: The Austin Bomber” revisits the FBI’s work with multiple law enforcement agencies to identify, track and catch a serial bomber who killed and maimed random victims in Austin, Texas, in the spring of 2018. 10 p.m. CBS
Transplant Bashir (Hamza Haq) wants to make things right with Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) after their lives are disrupted once again. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline In the new episode “Whose Vote Counts,” Jelani Cobb investigates allegations of voter fraud and disenfranchisement leading up to the 2020 election. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Best of All the Smoke NBA champions, including Kobe Bryant, reflect on their journey to the top in this new compilation episode of the sports-oriented series. With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. 10 p.m. Showtime
Kal Penn Approves This Message This new episode focuses on environmental policies from the perspective of young Americans across the political spectrum. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPORTS
2020 World Series Game 1: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers, from Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ashley McBryde; author Wilson Tang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Ali Rogin; Ray Romano; Patricia Heaton; Brad Garrett; Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Natalie Portman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alicia Garza, Black Lives Matter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Nick Swisher. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman (podcast “Living & Learning With Reba McEntire”); Colin O’Donoghue. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Larenz Tate (“Business Ethics”); Leah Cohen. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tim Robbins; Alexandra Wentworth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show June Diane Raphael; Casey Wilson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Joel McHale; Neve Campbell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Procrastination; inside the apartment of the New York City Plant Woman; laughter as medicine. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“Over the Moon”); Jaylen Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Zonnique and Romeo Miller (“The Mix”); DeRay Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Evan Rachel Wood. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Natalie Portman; Billy Porter; Lous and the Yakuza perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dolly Parton; Ty Dolla Sign performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; Blackpink performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Sandler; Jason Alexander; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Alicia Keys performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Meet the Parents (2000) 8:14 a.m. and 7:09 p.m. Encore
Unfaithful (2002) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax
The Karate Kid (1984) 9:20 a.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9:30 a.m. Epix; 6:30 p.m. BET
Walk the Line (2005) 9:55 a.m. HBO
Pale Rider (1985) 10:27 a.m. History
Body Snatchers (1993) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform
Private Parts (1997) 12:05 p.m. Encore
Contact (1997) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Casper (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform
Unforgiven (1992) 1 p.m. History
Mean Creek (2004) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 2:25 p.m. Starz
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3 p.m. Epix
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 and 10 p.m. TNT
Love on the Run (1936) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Long Shot (2019) 4 p.m. Cinemax
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 4 p.m. History
Fight Club (1999) 4 p.m. Sundance
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Logan (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Ghostbusters (1984) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Premium Rush (2012) 5:34 p.m. Encore
Halloween (1978) 6 p.m. AMC
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
A Bronx Tale (1993) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sundance
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. VH1
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Rush Hour (1998) 9 p.m. IFC
Amy (2015) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Psycho (1960) 10 p.m. AMC
Titanic (1997) 10:01 p.m. Starz
It Follows (2014) 10:08 p.m. Syfy
Groundhog Day (1993) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Madeinusa (2006) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Spring Breakers (2012) 11:45 p.m. TMC
