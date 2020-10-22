What’s on TV Friday: ‘American Masters’; World Series on Fox
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Louie Foxx, Nick Lewin, Richard Turner, Shoot Ogawa, Anna DeGuzman, Eric Eaton, Trigg Watson and Dan Sperry. 8 p.m. CW
Shark Tank Guest shark Kendra Scott. 8 p.m. ABC
Beast-Kept Secrets This new episode explores if bulls are truly riled by the color red. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Gold Rush (season premiere) Amid the global pandemic gold prices jump to record highs and the cost of fuel plummets in the season premiere of this unscripted series. 8 p.m. Discovery
Undercover Boss Wan Kim, chief executive of Smoothie King, goes undercover at one of his locations. 9 p.m. CBS
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. CW
20/20 Paul Skalnik served as a witness in a total of 35 Florida cases, helping to send dozens to jail, including four to death row; the controversial use of jailhouse informants. 9 p.m. ABC
American Masters The new episode “Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now Is” profiles the conductor who burst onto the classical music scene in 1969 when he stepped in for Boston Symphony conductor William Steinberg, who had fallen ill mid-concert. From there he embarked on a distinguished and occasionally idiosyncratic career. Interviewees include composer Steve Reich, architect Frank Gehry and Joshua Robison. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives “Farm-to-Table.” (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Ready to Love Host Tommy Miles welcomes an all-new cast of 10 men and 10 women from Houston as this relationship reality show returns for a new season that’s filmed under health regulations dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. OWN
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Warrior Chao (Hoon Lee) comes to Bill (Kieran Bew) with a mutually beneficial proposal while Sophie (Céline Buckens) offers Leary (Dean Jagger) a new plan. Also, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and Penny (Joanna Vanderham) share a meaningful moment as he confides to her his plans for the future. Langley Kirkwood, Tom Weston-Jones and Christian McKay also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
How to With John Wilson The documentary filmmaker embarks on an amusing odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation in this new documentary-comedy miniseries in which he dispenses everyday advice on relatable topics while obsessively filming his fellow New Yorkers. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself Alexandra Pelosi captures a snapshot of America as the country faces a pandemic, a presidential election and a financial collapse. 9 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
College Football Tulsa visits South Florida, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
2020 World Series Game 3: The Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays. 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Alexandra Pelosi; Alanis Morissette. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Nicole Kidman; Bobby Flay. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Vanessa Williams and Lena Waithe; Bobbie Lloyd. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Dr. Sandra Lee. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Leslie Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Blair Underwood; Piers Morgan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Marlon Wayans; Cleo Wade; Tiana Major9 performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Karl Schmid’s HIV diagnosis; kids create for a cause; TikTok teachers; a dog’s journey; giving back. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil The first American interview with Jens Soering, convicted in 1990 of the murder of his girlfriend’s parents in Virginia; Rodney Reed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Magic Johnson; Keith Barry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Annie Potts (“Young Sheldon”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The final presidential debate; stimulus negotiations; Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court: Weijia Jiang, CBS; Asma Khalid, NPR; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Ben Sheehan; author Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”). Panel: Heidi Heitkamp, One Country Project; author Anthony Scaramucci (“Trump: The Blue-Collar President”). (N) 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Bernie Sanders; the War on Drugs perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) Midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alicia Vikander; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeremy Strong; SuperM performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Christmas on Ice Courtney, a former champion figure skater who now runs her city’s outdoor ice skating rink, falls in love with Noah, an unlikely benefactor, just as she works with her young skating class to throw a Christmas carnival. Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper, Caroline Portu, Will Lyman and Meara Mahoney-Gross star in this 2020 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Quarry Adapted from a novel by Damon Galgut, this 2020 mystery thriller from director and co-screenwriter Scott Teems stars Shea Whigham (“Perry Mason”) as an enigmatic new minister who arrives in a desolate Texas town to take over services at a rundown church. Over time, his congregation begins to grow, but so do the suspicions of the hard-bitten police chief (Michael Shannon) and several other locals. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, Bruno Bichir and Alvaro Martinez also star. 8:15 p.m. Cinemax
Get Shorty (1995) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10 a.m. IFC
Silverado (1985) 11:30 a.m. Encore
Vertigo (1958) Noon BBC America
Don’t Breathe (2016) Noon FXX
Crimson Peak (2015) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax
Scream (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Patriot Games (1992) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Hellboy (2004) 1:46 p.m. Encore
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2 p.m. Epix
Hanna (2011) 2:35 p.m. HBO
Rear Window (1954) 3 p.m. BBC America
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Elysium (2013) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Scream 2 (1997) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Book of Life (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Psycho (1960) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Beetlejuice (1988) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Zombieland (2009) 6:58 p.m. Syfy
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 7:15 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO
The Birds (1963) 8 p.m. BBC America
Christmas on Ice (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 p.m. POP
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 8 p.m. TMC
Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. VH1
Absence of Malice (1981) 8:02 p.m. KCET
The Quarry (2020) 8:15 p.m. Cinemax
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Epix
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy
Black Panther (2018) 9:15 p.m. TBS
The Thing From Another World (1951) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Goodfellas (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount
You Can Count on Me (2000) 10 p.m. TMC
The Way We Were (1973) 10:03 p.m. KCET
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:30 p.m. E!
Fighting With My Family (2019) 10:35 p.m. Epix
Red Dragon (2002) 11 p.m. Ovation
TV highlights for Oct. 18-24 include Anne Hathaway in a remake of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches” and a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary “Borat”
TV Grids for the week of Oct. 18 - 24: Broadcast and cable in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Oct. 18: “Rear Window”; “Citizen Kane” and more
Movies on TV the week of Oct. 18 -24 in interactive PDF format
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.