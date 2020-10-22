What’s on TV Friday: ‘American Masters’; World Series on Fox

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Louie Foxx, Nick Lewin, Richard Turner, Shoot Ogawa, Anna DeGuzman, Eric Eaton, Trigg Watson and Dan Sperry. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Shark Tank Guest shark Kendra Scott. 8 p.m. ABC

Beast-Kept Secrets This new episode explores if bulls are truly riled by the color red. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Gold Rush (season premiere) Amid the global pandemic gold prices jump to record highs and the cost of fuel plummets in the season premiere of this unscripted series. 8 p.m. Discovery

Undercover Boss Wan Kim, chief executive of Smoothie King, goes undercover at one of his locations. 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. CW

20/20 Paul Skalnik served as a witness in a total of 35 Florida cases, helping to send dozens to jail, including four to death row; the controversial use of jailhouse informants. 9 p.m. ABC

American Masters The new episode “Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now Is” profiles the conductor who burst onto the classical music scene in 1969 when he stepped in for Boston Symphony conductor William Steinberg, who had fallen ill mid-concert. From there he embarked on a distinguished and occasionally idiosyncratic career. Interviewees include composer Steve Reich, architect Frank Gehry and Joshua Robison. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives “Farm-to-Table.” (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

Ready to Love Host Tommy Miles welcomes an all-new cast of 10 men and 10 women from Houston as this relationship reality show returns for a new season that’s filmed under health regulations dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. OWN

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Warrior Chao (Hoon Lee) comes to Bill (Kieran Bew) with a mutually beneficial proposal while Sophie (Céline Buckens) offers Leary (Dean Jagger) a new plan. Also, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and Penny (Joanna Vanderham) share a meaningful moment as he confides to her his plans for the future. Langley Kirkwood, Tom Weston-Jones and Christian McKay also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

How to With John Wilson The documentary filmmaker embarks on an amusing odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation in this new documentary-comedy miniseries in which he dispenses everyday advice on relatable topics while obsessively filming his fellow New Yorkers. 11 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

SPECIALS

American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself Alexandra Pelosi captures a snapshot of America as the country faces a pandemic, a presidential election and a financial collapse. 9 p.m. Showtime



SPORTS

College Football Tulsa visits South Florida, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

2020 World Series Game 3: The Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays. 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Alexandra Pelosi; Alanis Morissette. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19; Nicole Kidman; Bobby Flay. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Vanessa Williams and Lena Waithe; Bobbie Lloyd. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Dr. Sandra Lee. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Leslie Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Advertisement

The Talk Blair Underwood; Piers Morgan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Marlon Wayans; Cleo Wade; Tiana Major9 performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Karl Schmid’s HIV diagnosis; kids create for a cause; TikTok teachers; a dog’s journey; giving back. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil The first American interview with Jens Soering, convicted in 1990 of the murder of his girlfriend’s parents in Virginia; Rodney Reed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Magic Johnson; Keith Barry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Annie Potts (“Young Sheldon”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Washington Week The final presidential debate; stimulus negotiations; Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court: Weijia Jiang, CBS; Asma Khalid, NPR; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Ben Sheehan; author Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”). Panel: Heidi Heitkamp, One Country Project; author Anthony Scaramucci (“Trump: The Blue-Collar President”). (N) 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Bernie Sanders; the War on Drugs perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) Midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Alicia Vikander; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeremy Strong; SuperM performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Christmas on Ice Courtney, a former champion figure skater who now runs her city’s outdoor ice skating rink, falls in love with Noah, an unlikely benefactor, just as she works with her young skating class to throw a Christmas carnival. Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper, Caroline Portu, Will Lyman and Meara Mahoney-Gross star in this 2020 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Quarry Adapted from a novel by Damon Galgut, this 2020 mystery thriller from director and co-screenwriter Scott Teems stars Shea Whigham (“Perry Mason”) as an enigmatic new minister who arrives in a desolate Texas town to take over services at a rundown church. Over time, his congregation begins to grow, but so do the suspicions of the hard-bitten police chief (Michael Shannon) and several other locals. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, Bruno Bichir and Alvaro Martinez also star. 8:15 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Get Shorty (1995) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10 a.m. IFC

Silverado (1985) 11:30 a.m. Encore

Vertigo (1958) Noon BBC America

Advertisement

Don’t Breathe (2016) Noon FXX

Crimson Peak (2015) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax

Scream (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Patriot Games (1992) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Hellboy (2004) 1:46 p.m. Encore

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2 p.m. Epix

Hanna (2011) 2:35 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Rear Window (1954) 3 p.m. BBC America

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Elysium (2013) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Scream 2 (1997) 4 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Book of Life (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Psycho (1960) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Beetlejuice (1988) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Zombieland (2009) 6:58 p.m. Syfy

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 7:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO

The Birds (1963) 8 p.m. BBC America

Christmas on Ice (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 p.m. POP

Advertisement

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 8 p.m. TMC

Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. VH1

Absence of Malice (1981) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

The Quarry (2020) 8:15 p.m. Cinemax

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Epix

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Black Panther (2018) 9:15 p.m. TBS

The Thing From Another World (1951) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Goodfellas (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount

You Can Count on Me (2000) 10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Way We Were (1973) 10:03 p.m. KCET

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:30 p.m. E!

Fighting With My Family (2019) 10:35 p.m. Epix

Red Dragon (2002) 11 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement