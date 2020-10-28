What’s on TV Thursday: NBC’s ‘Superstore’ returns; football
SERIES
Superstore America Ferrera announced she was leaving this hit sitcom at the end of last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production before her character’s final storyline had finished, so she appears as a guest star in the first two episodes of the new season. Ben Feldman, Nico Santos, Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road to help Jack (Alexander Calvert) complete a final ritual in his quest to defeat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict) in this new episode. Also, a difference of opinion leaves Sam and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins) looking for answers. 8 p.m. CW
Celebrity Family Feud Boxers face off against mixed martial artists and teams led by Sebastian Maniscalco and Jenifer Lewis compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
Southern Charm (season finale) 8 p.m. Bravo
Keeping Up With the Kardashians As Los Angeles prepares for a lockdown, Khloe falls ill and worries that she may have COVID-19. Also, Malika goes into labor in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. E!
Connecting... Michelle (Jill Knox) tries to meet a work deadline and prepare a dish for a socially distanced dinner, while fielding questions from other countries about race in America, in this new episode of the series set during a global pandemic. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Dateline NBC Two friends of a woman who died in what appeared to be an accidental fall in the shower seek justice on her behalf. 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) recruits Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) to join her cause as Talon (Jessica Green) presses to get some answers. Also, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) faces a difficult choice as he is reunited with a past love. Reece Ritchie, Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Georgia May Foote and Anand Desai-Barochia also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Press Your Luck (season finale) Contestants from Dana Point, Lancaster and Northridge, Calif. 9 p.m. ABC
Southern Charm The COVID-19 pandemic and a culture shift in Charleston, S.C., collide as this unscripted series returns for a seventh season. Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose are back, joined by new additions to the regular cast Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle. 9 p.m. Bravo
The Bradshaw Bunch (N) 9 p.m. E!
Ghost Adventures Zak Bagans and his team embark on a paranormal exploration of Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Animal Park in Oklahoma, the facility at the center of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” 9 p.m. Travel
Star Trek: Discovery While on a mission Capt. Lorca (Jason Isaacs) winds up with Lt. Tyler (Shazad Latif) and intergalactic criminal Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson). 10 p.m. CBS
Match Game Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Jermaine Fowler, Caroline Rhea, Skylar Astin and Retta are in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Top Secret Videos (premiere) 10:30 p.m. TRU
Deutschland 89 When the Berlin Wall falls spy Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) and his fellow agents at East German Foreign Intelligence are sent reeling as the third season of this political thriller begins. 11 p.m. Sundance
SPECIALS
City So Real This five-part documentary miniseries, airing in its entirety tonight, recalls the democratic process to replace Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (N) 7, 8:05, 9:10, 10:20 and 11:30 p.m. National Geographic
Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy Artists, musicians, performers and community leaders participate in a bipartisan celebration of American democracy. 9 p.m. CBS
Metallica: S&M 2 This concert special features the rock group Metallica collaborating with the San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas and Edwin Outwater. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Football South Alabama visits Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Atlanta Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Daniel Roth, LinkedIn; Kerry Washington. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sam Heughan (“Clanlands”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Samuel L. Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jeremy Jordan; Kelly Senyei. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show James Van Der Beek (“Bad Hair”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kelly Osbourne; Elaine Welteroth cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A dog communicates; “That Animal Rescue Show”; keeping animals from going extinct; Chimp Haven. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Anne Hathaway (“The Witches”); Drew and Steve Gonsalves (“Ghost Nation”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Natalie Portman; Wendi McLendon-Covey; Joey McIntyre. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Equine therapy; whether pregnant women are at higher risk for COVID-19; home safety. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A massage therapist claims he is the victim of false accusations that have destroyed his life. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Khloé Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Loretta Devine (“Spell”); Evelyn Arnold and Jessica Ward. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Simon Pegg. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon America Ferrera; David Dobrik; Brothers Osborne perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julie Andrews; Amy Walter; Sam Smith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Evans; Perfume Genius performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bernie Sanders; Shepard Smith; Sleaford Mods performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Ghostbusters (2016) 9:30 a.m. FX; Noon Freeform
Angel on My Shoulder (1946) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Get On Up (2014) 10 a.m. HBO
Love for Christmas (2012) 10 a.m. Lifetime
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 11 a.m. IFC
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:23 a.m. Starz
Freedom Writers (2007) 11:25 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. VH1
Greenberg (2010) Noon Showtime
Searching (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Risky Business (1983) 1:10 p.m. TMC
My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) 2 p.m. Lifetime
42 (2013) 2:10 and 8 p.m. VH1
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Long Shot (2019) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax
Halloween (1978) 4 p.m. IFC
Predator (1987) 4:10 p.m. Encore
Thirteen Days (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Little Women (2019) 4:41 p.m. Starz
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Winchester ’73 (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
A Lonely Place to Die (2011) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Dark Knight (2008) 6:30 p.m. MTV
Goodfellas (1990) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
Insidious (2010) 8 p.m. BBC America
Easy A (2010) 8 p.m. CMT
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 8 p.m. Syfy
Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Freeform
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9 p.m. HBO
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 and 11 p.m. LOGO
Primary (1960) 9 p.m. TCM
Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment (1963) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Marshall (2017) 11 p.m. VH1
Cop Land (1997) 11:10 p.m. TMC
