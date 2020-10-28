What’s on TV Thursday: NBC’s ‘Superstore’ returns; football

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Superstore America Ferrera announced she was leaving this hit sitcom at the end of last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production before her character’s final storyline had finished, so she appears as a guest star in the first two episodes of the new season. Ben Feldman, Nico Santos, Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road to help Jack (Alexander Calvert) complete a final ritual in his quest to defeat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict) in this new episode. Also, a difference of opinion leaves Sam and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins) looking for answers. 8 p.m. CW

Celebrity Family Feud Boxers face off against mixed martial artists and teams led by Sebastian Maniscalco and Jenifer Lewis compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

Southern Charm (season finale) 8 p.m. Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians As Los Angeles prepares for a lockdown, Khloe falls ill and worries that she may have COVID-19. Also, Malika goes into labor in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. E!

Connecting... Michelle (Jill Knox) tries to meet a work deadline and prepare a dish for a socially distanced dinner, while fielding questions from other countries about race in America, in this new episode of the series set during a global pandemic. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Dateline NBC Two friends of a woman who died in what appeared to be an accidental fall in the shower seek justice on her behalf. 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) recruits Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) to join her cause as Talon (Jessica Green) presses to get some answers. Also, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) faces a difficult choice as he is reunited with a past love. Reece Ritchie, Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Georgia May Foote and Anand Desai-Barochia also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Press Your Luck (season finale) Contestants from Dana Point, Lancaster and Northridge, Calif. 9 p.m. ABC

Southern Charm The COVID-19 pandemic and a culture shift in Charleston, S.C., collide as this unscripted series returns for a seventh season. Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose are back, joined by new additions to the regular cast Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Bradshaw Bunch (N) 9 p.m. E!

Ghost Adventures Zak Bagans and his team embark on a paranormal exploration of Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Animal Park in Oklahoma, the facility at the center of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” 9 p.m. Travel

Star Trek: Discovery While on a mission Capt. Lorca (Jason Isaacs) winds up with Lt. Tyler (Shazad Latif) and intergalactic criminal Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson). 10 p.m. CBS

Match Game Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Jermaine Fowler, Caroline Rhea, Skylar Astin and Retta are in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Top Secret Videos (premiere) 10:30 p.m. TRU

Deutschland 89 When the Berlin Wall falls spy Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) and his fellow agents at East German Foreign Intelligence are sent reeling as the third season of this political thriller begins. 11 p.m. Sundance



SPECIALS

City So Real This five-part documentary miniseries, airing in its entirety tonight, recalls the democratic process to replace Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (N) 7, 8:05, 9:10, 10:20 and 11:30 p.m. National Geographic

Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy Artists, musicians, performers and community leaders participate in a bipartisan celebration of American democracy. 9 p.m. CBS

Metallica: S&M 2 This concert special features the rock group Metallica collaborating with the San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas and Edwin Outwater. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

College Football South Alabama visits Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Atlanta Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers, 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Daniel Roth, LinkedIn; Kerry Washington. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sam Heughan (“Clanlands”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Samuel L. Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jeremy Jordan; Kelly Senyei. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show James Van Der Beek (“Bad Hair”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kelly Osbourne; Elaine Welteroth cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A dog communicates; “That Animal Rescue Show”; keeping animals from going extinct; Chimp Haven. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Anne Hathaway (“The Witches”); Drew and Steve Gonsalves (“Ghost Nation”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Natalie Portman; Wendi McLendon-Covey; Joey McIntyre. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Equine therapy; whether pregnant women are at higher risk for COVID-19; home safety. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A massage therapist claims he is the victim of false accusations that have destroyed his life. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Khloé Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Loretta Devine (“Spell”); Evelyn Arnold and Jessica Ward. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Simon Pegg. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon America Ferrera; David Dobrik; Brothers Osborne perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julie Andrews; Amy Walter; Sam Smith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Evans; Perfume Genius performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bernie Sanders; Shepard Smith; Sleaford Mods performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Ghostbusters (2016) 9:30 a.m. FX; Noon Freeform

Angel on My Shoulder (1946) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Get On Up (2014) 10 a.m. HBO

Love for Christmas (2012) 10 a.m. Lifetime

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 11 a.m. IFC

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:23 a.m. Starz

Freedom Writers (2007) 11:25 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. VH1

Greenberg (2010) Noon Showtime

Searching (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Risky Business (1983) 1:10 p.m. TMC

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) 2 p.m. Lifetime

42 (2013) 2:10 and 8 p.m. VH1

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Long Shot (2019) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax

Halloween (1978) 4 p.m. IFC

Predator (1987) 4:10 p.m. Encore

Thirteen Days (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Little Women (2019) 4:41 p.m. Starz

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Winchester ’73 (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Dark Knight (2008) 6:30 p.m. MTV

Goodfellas (1990) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

Insidious (2010) 8 p.m. BBC America

Easy A (2010) 8 p.m. CMT

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 8 p.m. Syfy

Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Freeform

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9 p.m. HBO

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 and 11 p.m. LOGO

Primary (1960) 9 p.m. TCM

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment (1963) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Marshall (2017) 11 p.m. VH1

Cop Land (1997) 11:10 p.m. TMC

