What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday Talk: ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode celebrates Halloween by making an ooey-gooey grilled cheese with butternut squash and carrot soup. There are also spooky treats, and Preppy Kitchen’s John Kanell shows how to make a festive bat cake. 7:30 p.m. CW
Manhunt: Deadly Games Bombing suspect Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) manipulates locals, militia and FBI alike as he plans a major counterattack, and former suspect Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) appears on “60 Minutes” in an effort to save his reputation in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Brennan (Gethin Anthony) and Embry (Arliss Howard) join forces, and Kathy Scruggs (Carla Gugino) meets Jewell for the first time. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
Saturday Night Live John Mulaney hosts with musical guest the Strokes. 8:29 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. NBC
The Substitute (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Iyanla, Fix My Life (Season premiere) 9 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition This new special breaks down headlines and stories to help young people understand current events. The news anchor will walk kids through the voting process and provide useful tips for children about masks. 9:30 a.m. NBC
ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel: A Retrospective This new special looks back over nearly half a century of performances by the Austin-based Western swing band. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College football Boston College visits Clemson, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Memphis visits Cincinnati, 9 a.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Kansas, 9 a.m. FS1; Texas-San Antonio visits Florida Atlantic, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; LSU visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Notre Dame visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Northwestern visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Teams TBA, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Alabama-Birmingham visits Louisiana Tech, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas visits Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. Fox; Mississippi State visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits San Jose State, 4 p.m. FS1; Charlotte visits Duke, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Ohio State visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Navy visits SMU, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits Texas Tech, 5 p.m. Fox; Western Kentucky visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN; Nevada visits UNLV, 7:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Journalist and author Maria Hinojosa (“Once I Was You”). (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Anita Dunn, Biden campaign. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pa.). Gov. Tony Evers (D- Wis.). Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). David Chalian. Panel: David Axelrod; Rick Santorum; Karen Finney; Amanda Carpenter. (N) 6 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Corey Lewandowski, Trump campaign. Fox News election coverage: Arnon Mishkin. Panel: Karl Rove; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); former NFL player Herschel Walker; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”); Mark Penn, Stagewell; pollster Robert Cahaly, Trafalgar. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Election day and COVID-19 pandemic: Mark Strassmann. Election night coverage: Anthony Salvanto; Norah O’Donnell; Gayle King; John Dickerson; Ed O’Keefe. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Republican pollster Bill McInturff. Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar (D-Pa.). Nate Persily. From Florida: Ellison Barber. From Georgia, Blayne Alexander. From North Carolina, Morgan Radford. From Pennsylvania, Maura Barrett. Panel: Kasie Hunt; Rich Lowry; Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.); Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Anita Dunn, Biden campaign. Politics: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Tom Llamas; Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight. Election security: Pierre Thomas; Dan Abrams; Kate Shaw. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Donna Brazile. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The end of a grueling election season: Susan Glasser; Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine. CNN decision desk: Sam Feist. Covering the surge of disinformation before the election: Donie O’Sullivan; Oliver Darcy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Chris Stirewalt; Leslie Marshall; Ari Fleischer; Kat Timpf; Ed Rendell.(N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny; Dr. Anthony Fauci. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Them! Enormous ants wreak havoc on a desert town and head for Los Angeles in this 1954 cautionary tale about the dangers of nuclear radiation. James Whitmore (“The Shawshank Redemption”), Edmund Gwenn (“Miracle on 34th Street”) and James Arness (“Gunsmoke”) star. 7 p.m. TCM
One Royal Holiday Anna (Laura Osnes), a good Samaritan, tries to help a mother (Victoria Clark) and son (Aaron Tveit) who have become stranded by a sudden blizzard. She doesn’t realize they’re actually visiting royals. Tom McGowan also stars in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Black Christmas Director and co-writer Sophia Takal’s 2019 slasher film, a loose remake of a 1974 Canadian horror film of the same title, follows a group of college sorority sisters who are being stalked by an unknown killer. Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue and Cary Elwes star. 8 p.m. HBO
Candy Cane Christmas Since she was little, Phoebe (Beverley Mitchell) has looked forward to the local Christmas tradition of decorating a street called Candy Cane Lane every year. This year, however, her neighbors decide to skip that custom, so she searches for a new tradition in this new holiday romantic comedy. Mark Ghanim, Trudy Weiss and Benedicte Belizaire also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Hanna (2011) 9 a.m. HBO
The Bad Seed (1956) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Halloween (1978) 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. AMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10 a.m. E!
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. Syfy
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:03 a.m. Encore
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 10:45 a.m. Epix
What We Do in the Shadows (2014) 11 a.m. FX
The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 11:17 a.m. Cinemax
13 Going on 30 (2004) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Pop
Catch Me If You Can (2002) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Casper (1995) 11:40 a.m. Disney
The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) noon CMT
Crimson Peak (2015) 12:51 p.m. Cinemax
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 1 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:28 p.m. Syfy
The Wolf Man (1941) 1:45 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. Logo
I Am Legend (2007) 2:30 p.m. TBS
Kate & Leopold (2001) 3 p.m. KCOP
Pure Country (1992) 3 and 9 p.m. CMT
Get Out (2017) 3 p.m. FX
The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM
The Caine Mutiny (1954) 3:56 p.m. KCET
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4:47 p.m. Cinemax
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5 and 10:45 p.m. Logo
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:26 p.m. Syfy
Us (2019) 6 p.m. HBO
Shrek (2001) 7:10 and 9:16 p.m. Bravo
Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8 and 10:30 p.m. E!
Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
A Quiet Place (2018) 8 p.m. FX
The Lost Boys (1987) 8 and 10 p.m. Sundance
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Seventh Victim (1943) 9 p.m. TCM
Drumline (2002) 9 p.m. VH1
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 9:15 p.m. Paramount
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
I Walked With a Zombie (1943) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Overlord (2018) 11:05 p.m. Epix
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11:22 p.m. Bravo
Ghostbusters (1984) 11:30 p.m. Freeform
Carrie (1976) 11:38 p.m. Encore
