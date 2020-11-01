What’s on TV Monday: ‘L.A.'s Finest’ on Fox; NFL Football on ESPN

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice Blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars Double elimination. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest Nancy (Jessica Alba) can’t keep the truth about her mother’s accident hidden from Syd (Gabrielle Union) in this new episode of the police drama. Jordan Rodrigues also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow The new compilation episode “Election Collection” features historical political items from both sides of the aisle, including one that is valued between $600,000 and $800,000. 8 p.m. KOCE

Filthy Rich Ginger (Melia Kreiling) tries to use the tape of her kidnapping with Luke (guest star Cranston Johnson) as leverage in this new episode. Also, Eric (Corey Cott) receives a mysterious gift from a friend nearby that reveals even more corruption behind the missions, while Rose (Aubrey Dollar) visits the “real” Jason (Mark L. Young) in the hospital after he comes out of his coma. Kim Cattrall also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Below Deck (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

Holiday Baking Championship Jesse Palmer returns as host as a dozen bakers show off their skills in a new two-hour season premiere. Judges include Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) continues using his prodigious medical skills at St. Bonaventure hospital as this medical drama returns for a new season. Paige Spara, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Soulmates After Kurt (Charlie Heaton) discovers his soulmate is dead, he finds faith and opportunity in the arms of the Church of Righteous Transition, which promises to help those whose soulmates have passed on, leaving their spiritual partners at a loss. 10 p.m. AMC

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch In the season finale, Marty struggles to finish the cliff-top cabin and Misty and Maciah begin construction on their own cabin. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

We Are Who We Are In the season finale Caitlin and Fraser (Jordan Kristine Seamón, Jack Dylan Fraser) sneak off to see a concert in Bologna in honor of her last day in Italy. 10 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan of “The Neighborhood” test their knowledge of prices to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of America. 8 p.m. CBS

Saturday Night Live The new compilation episode “The 2020 SNL Election Special” features skits related to elections and politics. 10 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New York Giants, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Cyndi Lauper; restaurateur Jamie DeMent. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs with Cory Churko and Sheila E.; Jon Bon Jovi; Melissa Etheridge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sacha Baron Cohen; Clayton Kershaw; Sarah Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Restaurants add bacon to meals; Battle of the Bacons; D.L. Hughley; immunity. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andy Daly. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Elizabeth Warren; Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike and Big Rube perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Travis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

With Drawn Arms Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi’s 2020 documentary recalls the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City when runner Tommie Smith raised his fist in the Black Power salute on the awards podium after winning the gold medal in the 200-meter race. He was joined in the gesture by John Carlos, his teammate who won the bronze. Both men were expelled from the Games for their gesture. The film includes interviews with soccer gold medalist Megan Rapinoe and the late Rep. John Lewis. 9 p.m. Starz

The First Wives Club (1996) 8 a.m. Showtime

Marley (2012) 8 a.m. TMC

The American President (1995) 8:16 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8:30 a.m. Epix

Dick (1999) 9:55 a.m. Showtime

Milk (2008) 10:13 a.m. Encore

Whistling in the Dark (1941) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Dope (2015) 10:30 a.m. VH1

The Avengers (2012) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Hellboy (2004) 11:02 a.m. Starz

A Hidden Life (2019) 12:05 p.m. HBO

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 12:15 p.m. TMC

8 Mile (2002) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax

Doc Hollywood (1991) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Courage Under Fire (1996) 2 p.m. Showtime

Matilda (1996) 2:10 p.m. Freeform

In the Line of Fire (1993) 2:22 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 3 and 11:30 p.m. TNT

The Devil’s Own (1997) 4 p.m. TMC

Hercules (1997) 4:20 p.m. Freeform

Monster House (2006) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5 p.m. FX

The Gangster (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5:45 p.m. TNT

Bulworth (1998) 6:08 p.m. Encore

Finding Nemo (2003) 6:25 p.m. Freeform

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation

Cry of the City (1948) 7 p.m. TCM

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 7:10 p.m. HBO

Twister (1996) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. Sundance

Margin Call (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 8:32 p.m. TNT

Finding Dory (2016) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Total Recall (1990) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. TRU

Mississippi Burning (1988) 10:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Lost Boys (1987) 11 p.m. Paramount

