What’s on TV Monday: ‘L.A.'s Finest’ on Fox; NFL Football on ESPN

SERIES
The Voice Blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars Double elimination. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest Nancy (Jessica Alba) can’t keep the truth about her mother’s accident hidden from Syd (Gabrielle Union) in this new episode of the police drama. Jordan Rodrigues also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow The new compilation episode “Election Collection” features historical political items from both sides of the aisle, including one that is valued between $600,000 and $800,000. 8 p.m. KOCE
Filthy Rich Ginger (Melia Kreiling) tries to use the tape of her kidnapping with Luke (guest star Cranston Johnson) as leverage in this new episode. Also, Eric (Corey Cott) receives a mysterious gift from a friend nearby that reveals even more corruption behind the missions, while Rose (Aubrey Dollar) visits the “real” Jason (Mark L. Young) in the hospital after he comes out of his coma. Kim Cattrall also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Below Deck (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
Holiday Baking Championship Jesse Palmer returns as host as a dozen bakers show off their skills in a new two-hour season premiere. Judges include Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) continues using his prodigious medical skills at St. Bonaventure hospital as this medical drama returns for a new season. Paige Spara, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Soulmates After Kurt (Charlie Heaton) discovers his soulmate is dead, he finds faith and opportunity in the arms of the Church of Righteous Transition, which promises to help those whose soulmates have passed on, leaving their spiritual partners at a loss. 10 p.m. AMC
Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch In the season finale, Marty struggles to finish the cliff-top cabin and Misty and Maciah begin construction on their own cabin. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
We Are Who We Are In the season finale Caitlin and Fraser (Jordan Kristine Seamón, Jack Dylan Fraser) sneak off to see a concert in Bologna in honor of her last day in Italy. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Price Is Right at Night Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan of “The Neighborhood” test their knowledge of prices to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of America. 8 p.m. CBS
Saturday Night Live The new compilation episode “The 2020 SNL Election Special” features skits related to elections and politics. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New York Giants, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Cyndi Lauper; restaurateur Jamie DeMent. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs with Cory Churko and Sheila E.; Jon Bon Jovi; Melissa Etheridge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sacha Baron Cohen; Clayton Kershaw; Sarah Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Restaurants add bacon to meals; Battle of the Bacons; D.L. Hughley; immunity. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Andy Daly. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Elizabeth Warren; Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike and Big Rube perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Travis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
With Drawn Arms Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi’s 2020 documentary recalls the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City when runner Tommie Smith raised his fist in the Black Power salute on the awards podium after winning the gold medal in the 200-meter race. He was joined in the gesture by John Carlos, his teammate who won the bronze. Both men were expelled from the Games for their gesture. The film includes interviews with soccer gold medalist Megan Rapinoe and the late Rep. John Lewis. 9 p.m. Starz
The First Wives Club (1996) 8 a.m. Showtime
Marley (2012) 8 a.m. TMC
The American President (1995) 8:16 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8:30 a.m. Epix
Dick (1999) 9:55 a.m. Showtime
Milk (2008) 10:13 a.m. Encore
Whistling in the Dark (1941) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Dope (2015) 10:30 a.m. VH1
The Avengers (2012) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Hellboy (2004) 11:02 a.m. Starz
A Hidden Life (2019) 12:05 p.m. HBO
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 12:15 p.m. TMC
8 Mile (2002) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax
Doc Hollywood (1991) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Courage Under Fire (1996) 2 p.m. Showtime
Matilda (1996) 2:10 p.m. Freeform
In the Line of Fire (1993) 2:22 p.m. Encore
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 3 and 11:30 p.m. TNT
The Devil’s Own (1997) 4 p.m. TMC
Hercules (1997) 4:20 p.m. Freeform
Monster House (2006) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5 p.m. FX
The Gangster (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5:45 p.m. TNT
Bulworth (1998) 6:08 p.m. Encore
Finding Nemo (2003) 6:25 p.m. Freeform
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation
Cry of the City (1948) 7 p.m. TCM
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 7:10 p.m. HBO
Twister (1996) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. Sundance
Margin Call (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 8:32 p.m. TNT
Finding Dory (2016) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
Total Recall (1990) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. TRU
Mississippi Burning (1988) 10:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Lost Boys (1987) 11 p.m. Paramount
