Television

What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Daily Show’; 2020 election coverage

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" on Comedy Central, MTV, POP and VH1.
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” 2020 election special on Comedy Central, MTV, POP and VH1.
(Comedy Central)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Fixer to Fabulous The first of two new episodes offers a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation of a historic 1893 house. In the second episode a newly engaged couple who recently purchased their first house together call on Dave and Jenny Marrs to help renovate. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV

Primal Survivor Wilderness and survival expert Hazen Audel returns for a fifth season of this adventurous documentary series. In the premiere Audel joins the Mani tribe on a hunt in the remote jungles of the Malay Peninsula. 9 p.m. National Geographic

2020 ELECTIONS

All-day coverage 6 a.m. CNN and MSNBC

Election Day Coverage 11 a.m. CW; 3 p.m. KPBS and Fox News

Destino 2020 Presenta: La Gran Noche 4, 10 and 11:30 p.m. KMEX

Election Night National Coverage (With early results) 4 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Bloomberg, CNN, Fox Business, WGN America; 5 p.m. KOCE; 7 p.m. CW

Election Night National and Local Coverage (With West Coast results) 7:30 p.m. Fox; 8 p.m. NBC, Fox; 8:35 p.m. ABC

2020 Election Night Wrap-ups 11 p.m. CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC; 11:35 p.m. NBC, ABC, Fox News

Continuing Election Coverage 2 a.m. C-SPAN; “Morning Joe” 2 a.m. MSNBC; 3 a.m. CNN

ELECTION SPECIALS

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 “Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020" The late-night host’s live election-night special, with reactions to voting results as they come in from each state. With John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon (“The Circus”); Charlamagne Tha God. 8 p.m. Showtime

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah “2020 Elections: Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong (Again)?” 11 p.m. Comedy Central, MTV, POP and VH1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Jay Shetty. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Pete Buttigieg; Sara Fagen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Jenna Johnson and Nev Schulman (“Dancing With the Stars”); Radha Mitchell. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Terry Bradshaw; Iain Armitage. (N) noon KNBC

The Talk Jaime Pressly; Luke Bracey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Jessica Capshaw (“Holidate”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes. The presidential election: Macey Hensley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Videos and texts shed new light on the case of the father who savagely murdered his family. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Tara Setmayer, the Lincoln Project. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Allison Janney; Richard Schiff; Martin Sheen. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Daniels; Summer Walker performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime

The Godfather (1972) 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. AMC

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas (1968) 9 a.m. TCM

The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 11:25 a.m. TMC

Planet of the Apes (1968) 11:47 a.m. Cinemax

Blinded by the Light (2019) 11:50 a.m. HBO

Atomic Blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Lolita (1962) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Back to School (1986) 12:55 p.m. Epix

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 1 and 9:30 p.m. AMC

Election (1999) 1, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. POP

Intimate Strangers (2004) 1:15 p.m. TMC

Harriet (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2 p.m. Freeform

Knocked Up (2007) 2:30 and 7 p.m. E!

The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Road to Perdition (2002) 3 p.m. IFC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 3 p.m. Sundance

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Searching (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 4:50 p.m. TMC

Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. FX

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5 p.m. TNT

Hoosiers (1986) 5:09 p.m. Encore

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 5:15 p.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Dick (1999) 6:25 p.m. TMC

The Machinist (2004) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Rocky (1976) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 8 p.m. HBO

The Green Mile (1999) 9 p.m. IFC

Rio (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Boat People (1983) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Three Kings (1999) 9:35 p.m. Epix

The Last Samurai (2003) 10 p.m. BBC America

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) 11:35 p.m. Epix

Moonstruck (1987) 11:35 p.m. TMC

The Company Men (2010) 11:39 p.m. Starz

