What’s on TV Friday: Golf’s ‘2020 Masters Tournament’ on ESPN
SERIES
The Astronauts Five untrained kids sneak aboard a spaceship and are unable to stop it from launching in this ambitious new science fiction kids series. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon star and Paige Howard provides the voice for the ship’s artificial intelligence system. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Blacklist The action thriller returns for a new season with Reddington (James Spader) confronting his most formidable foe yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), who’s working with her mother, a ruthless Russian spy (recurring guest star Laila Robins). 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank In this new episode, investors ponder a unique fitness system. Also, a high-tech headband that claims to provide the brain with a boost of energy and a wine made from honey. 8 p.m. ABC
Undercover Boss Adrian Perkins, the mayor of Shreveport, La., is trained by employees at the city’s fire and police departments. 9 p.m. CBS
Great Performances Sheldon Harnick, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Grey, Topol, Harvey Fierstein and cast members of the 2015 Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” are featured. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
My Big Italian Adventure Lorraine Bracco rushes to put the finishing touches on her extraordinarily affordable property in time for her family’s arrival in Sambuca di Sicilia, Italy. 9 p.m. HGTV
Ancient Aliens (season premiere) 9 p.m. History
The Graham Norton Show Kylie Minogue, Nicola Adams and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America
How to With John Wilson John has a furniture-destroying cat, so the new episode “How to Cover Your Furniture” explores the challenges of keeping an object in pristine condition. 11 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
2020 Masters Tournament Second round, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ESPN; highlights, 11:35 p.m. CBS
College Football Iowa visits Minnesota, 4 p.m. FS1; East Carolina visits Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Mandy Moore; chef Rodney Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Letitia Wright; Ellen Pompeo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lenny Kravitz (“Let Love Rule”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Wendi McLendon-Covey. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Ana Ayora (“The Christmas House”); Sarah Drew. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Charlie Wilson; Brooke Burke. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tichina Arnold; Beth Behrs; Emma Corrin; Josh O’Connor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Cedric the Entertainer; chef Jamie Oliver. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Emma Roberts (“Holidate”); Ayesha Curry (“Sweet July”); Big Bird. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Zachary Quinto; Anya Taylor-Joy; Kimberly Schlapman (“Little Big Town”); Brandy Clark performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors What not to do on a remote work device; COVID and breast cancer; author Michael Connelly. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man says he met a woman online, and she has an inheritance of $10 million. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Garth Brooks. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Adrienne Houghton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The Biden-Harris transition; President Trump refuses to concede; the firing of Defense Department officials; COVID-19 cases: Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign; author Caitlin Flanagan (“Girl Land”); author Max Brooks (“Devolution”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Post Malone; Phoebe Robinson; 2 Chainz performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kerry Washington; Cory Booker; Gregory Porter performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Kristen Welker; Tracy Chapman performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Whoopi Goldberg; Bishop Briggs performs. 12:52 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Christmas on the Vine Marketing executive Brooke (Julianna Guill)returns to her hometown to help a struggling family-owned winery, an assignment that teams her with the winery’s charming yet stubborn owner, Tyler (Jon Cor). Meredith Baxter also stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
It Follows (2014) 9:45 a.m. Syfy
Erin Brockovich (2000) 10 a.m. AMC
Bad Santa (2003) 10 a.m. MTV
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 10:15 a.m. Disney XD
Chinatown (1974) 10:16 a.m. Encore
La La Land (2016) 10:30 a.m. HBO
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:25 a.m. Showtime
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax
13 Going on 30 (2004) Noon and 4:30 p.m. E!
The Bank Job (2008) 12:15 p.m. Epix
In the Line of Fire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Encore
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
300 (2006) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Cooler (2003) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
House on Haunted Hill (1959) 1:30 p.m. TCM
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 2 and 11:45 p.m. Syfy
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Pretty Woman (1990) 3 p.m. AMC
Mary Poppins (1964) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 4 p.m. FX
The Bad News Bears (1976) 4 p.m. MLB
Apollo 13 (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Rudy (1993) 4:05 p.m. Epix
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4:20 p.m. VH1
Premium Rush (2012) 4:23 p.m. Starz
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Borat (2006) 4:43 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Freaks (1932) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
Goodfellas (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Monster House (2006) 5:45 p.m. Syfy
Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix
The Parent Trap (1998) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation
Pleasantville (1998) 8 p.m. KCET
King Kong (2005) 8 p.m. Encore
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. Starz
Obvious Child (2014) 8 p.m. TMC
The Fighter (2010) 8:05 p.m. Cinemax
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:30 p.m. AMC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. USA
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform
Risky Business (1983) 9 and 11:30 p.m. LOGO
Moonstruck (1987) 9:30 p.m. TMC
He Who Gets Slapped (1924) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 10 p.m. Showtime
The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 10:05 p.m. KCET
Elf (2003) 11:11 p.m. Encore
