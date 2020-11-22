What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’; ‘Black Narcissus’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) faces incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady) in a debate for a city council seat in this new episode of the family comedy. Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Usher serves as a mentor to all the teams on the second night of the knockout round in this new episode of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Originally created for a streaming service, this four-part 2016 miniseries (airing nightly through Thursday) follows some of the characters from the 2000-07 TV series “Gilmore Girls” over the course of a year. The premiere, “Winter,” sees Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) pleased that she published an article in the New Yorker magazine; Lorelai (Lauren Graham) seeking a new chef for her inn; and Emily (Kelly Bishop) in mourning. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

L.A.'s Finest Syd (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy (Jessica Alba) continue their hunt for thieves who stole untraceable diamonds in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dancing With the Stars Four remaining celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the championship in a season finale that features a performance by Nelly. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Filthy Rich (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship The bakers are challenged to turn breakfast items into Thanksgiving desserts. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall judge the results. 9 p.m. Food Network

His Dark Materials (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens The new investigative documentary “Belly of the Beast” from filmmaker Erika Cohn explores a pattern of alleged reproductive and human rights violations at Central California Women’s Facility, the largest women’s prison in the world. 10 p.m. KOCE

Christmas Cookie Challenge The bakers are tasked with creating cross-stitch Christmas cookies in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network



SPECIALS

Black Narcissus Mr. Dean (Alessandro Nivola) and Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton) run a school at a palace high in the Himalayas with the Sisters of St. Faith (Rosie Cavaliero, Patsy Ferran, Aisling Franciosi and Nila Aalia) in this new, three-episode miniseries airing in its entirely tonight. Some believe the mysterious location is haunted. Diana Rigg and Jim Broadbent also star. 8, 9:15 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

I Love New York: Reunited In this new special, reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard looks back on the time she spent searching for love on her hit show “I Love New York.” 8 p.m. VH1



SPORTS

NFL Football The Rams visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Thanksgiving traditions around the U.S. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Mario Lopez; Dr. Phil; Jewel and Clarkson perform a duet. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”); Ben Falcone (“Superintelligence”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Mark Wahlberg; Adele loses weight on a diet of sirtfoods. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”); guest co-host Ryan Michelle Bathe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Conan hosts a show from Armenia. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Ben Falcone; Josh Groban performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Glenn Close; Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mandy Moore; Jeff Tweedy performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael J. Fox. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Heart of the Holidays A career woman (Vanessa Lengies) reunites with her high school boyfriend (Corey Sevier) after returning home for the holidays in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Sherlock Gnomes Based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories about the Sherlock Holmes, this 2018 sequel to 2011’s animated “Gnomeo & Juliet” follows the exploits of Sherlock Gnomes (voice of Johnny Depp) and his friend Dr. Gnomes Watson (voice of Chiwetel Ejiofor) as they try to stop Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty (voice of Jamie Demetriou), from his latest round of skullduggery. The voice cast also includes Emily Blunt, James McAvoy, Michael Caine, Mary J. Blige and Maggie Smith. 11 p.m. TNT

A Christmas Kiss (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

That Forsyte Woman (1950) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Darkest Hour (2017) 8:46 a.m. Cinemax

Chinatown (1974) 9:50 a.m. Encore

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10 a.m. AMC; 3 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. Showtime

On Approval (1944) 10:15 a.m. TCM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 a.m. Freeform

La La Land (2016) 11 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Noon Syfy

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 12:03 p.m. Encore

First Reformed (2017) 12:05 p.m. Showtime

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 12:30 p.m. AMC; 5:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Gaslight (1944) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Murder in the First (1995) 1:25 p.m. Epix

The Princess Bride (1987) 1:40 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 2 p.m. Hallmark

The Deer Hunter (1978) 2 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 2 p.m. Syfy

Truth (2015) 2:56 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Split (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Wonder (2017) 5 p.m. Disney

Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 5:29 p.m. Syfy

Marley (2012) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5:45 p.m. TNT

Elizabeth (1998) 6 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Independence Day (1996) 6:30 p.m. Paramount; 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Inside Out (2015) 6:50 p.m. Freeform

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 7:05 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC; 10 p.m. AMC

Heart of the Holidays (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Last Samurai (2003) 8 p.m. Sundance

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Smallfoot (2018) 9 p.m. TNT

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Winchester ’73 (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Love & Basketball (2000) 9:30 p.m. VH1

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:05 p.m. Encore

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) 11 p.m. TNT

My Man and I (1952) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Paper (1994) 11:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Advertisement



