What’s on TV Friday: ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS; vaccines on CNN
SERIES
The Astronauts Mission Control uploads a virus onto the Odyssey’s system in an attempt to take control but Matilda responds by shutting everything down in this new episode of the children’s science fiction adventure. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and his team open the fifth season of this rebooted adventure by infiltrating an elite and exclusive hotel that is being used as a hideout for international criminals. Tristin Mays and Levy Tran also star with guest stars Jessie T. Usher, Jean Brassard and Anabelle Acosta. 8 p.m. CBS
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. Also, a solution for lingering in the bathroom. 8 p.m. ABC
The Osbournes Want to Believe (N) 8 p.m. Travel
Disney Fam Jam Trevor Tordjman and Ariel Martin host this holiday edition of the family dance show. With Stevie Wonder and Gwen Stefani. 8:50 p.m. Disney
Magnum P.I. New clients hire Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to find their missing brother, who was last seen on the island. Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton and Tim Kang also star with guest stars Kimee Balmilero, Shawn Garnett and Jay Ali. 9 p.m. CBS
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Biggest Little Christmas Showdown In this new episode three teams of designers and renovators create miniature Charles Dickens Christmas-themed structures. 9 p.m. HGTV
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story Filmmaker Eric Drath directed this new documentary that chronicles the life, career and unsolved murder of the champion boxer. Interviews with his mother, Maria Matias, his widow and his son are featured. 9 p.m. Showtime
Blue Bloods Whoopi Goldberg returns to her recurring role in the season premiere, which explores the issue of police brutality, especially in communities of color. Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Will Hochman, Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Warrior (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Martha Knows Best (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
Coronavirus: The Vaccines Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the latest on vaccine development and distribution in a town hall. 6 and 10 p.m. CNN
Kid of the Year Trevor Noah hosts this new awards show, part of a multiplatform initiative to recognize outstanding young leaders who are making a positive impact on their communities. Celebrity guests include Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Brie Larson and Zachary Levi. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon and TV Land
The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown prohibiting large public gatherings, this year’s parade has been canceled. This new special airs highlights from previous years. 8 p.m. CW
Disney Holiday Magic Quest Raven-Symone serves as virtual host for this holiday event where Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza (“Zombies 2") compete in a high-stakes adventure that unfolds after dark in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. 8 p.m. Disney
SPORTS
College Basketball Kennesaw State visits Creighton, 2 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Bellarmine visits Duke, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Oregon visits Seton Hall, 6 p.m. FS1
College Football Louisiana visits Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Amy Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Steven Rinella; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Aaron Eckhart (“Wander”); John Rzeznik performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Gwen Stefani; Danica McKellar. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jay Hernandez and Lucas Till; author Ree Drummond. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The cast of “The Wilds.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Martha Stewart; Jess Rona. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jimmy Fallon; Phil Rosenthal. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Pop stars enamored with classical musician Ezinma; a workout for the face; the power of reading. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”); Anya Taylor-Joy. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jay Pharoah (“All My Life”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The Biden transition; challenges with the economy and the pandemic that the incoming president will face on day one; Senate runoffs in Georgia; President Trump’s refusal to concede; Georgia election official response to false claims of election fraud: Annie Linskey, the Washington Post; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Joe Scarborough, MSNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sienna Miller; Liam Gallagher performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Common; Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Jamie Oliver. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Too Close for Christmas A woman (Jessica Lowndes) is having a lovely time spending the Christmas holidays with her in-laws until the man (Chad Michael Murray) she blames for ending her last relationship arrives in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 8:05 a.m. Freeform
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) 9:17 a.m. Cinemax
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9:45 a.m. Epix
The World’s End (2013) 9:50 a.m. IFC
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10:52 a.m. Syfy
All Is Lost (2013) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 11:15 a.m. HBO
21 Jump Street (2012) 11:23 a.m. Starz
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) 11:25 a.m. TMC
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FXX
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 12:30 p.m. MTV
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 12:50 p.m. Freeform
Happy Feet (2006) 1 p.m. AMC
Hitch (2005) 1and 11 p.m. TMC
Skyfall (2012) 1:01 p.m. Bravo
Black Hawk Down (2001) 1:07 p.m. Encore
Crazy for Christmas (2005) 2 p.m. Ovation
The Santa Clause (1994) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Pretty Woman (1990) 2:40 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
Crimson Peak (2015) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3 p.m. BET
Logan (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Wallflower (1948) 3:30 p.m. TCM
The Goonies (1985) 3:58 p.m. Syfy
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
Half Nelson (2006) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
Grease (1978) 5:20 p.m. VH1
Groundhog Day (1993) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Moneyball (2011) 6 p.m. MLB
True Grit (2010) 6:10 p.m. HBO
The Cooler (2003) 6:15 p.m. TMC
The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount
I Never Sang for My Father (1970) 8 p.m. KCET
Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Trolls (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Blazing Saddles (1974) 8 p.m. Ovation
A Christmas Story (1983) 8 p.m. TBS
King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 9 p.m. HBO
Knocked Up (2007) 9:20 p.m. E!
Insidious (2010) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Don Jon (2013) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Dick (1999) 10 p.m. KCET
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10:35 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:07 p.m. Starz
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11:15 p.m. Epix
