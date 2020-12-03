What’s on TV Friday: ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS; vaccines on CNN

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Astronauts Mission Control uploads a virus onto the Odyssey’s system in an attempt to take control but Matilda responds by shutting everything down in this new episode of the children’s science fiction adventure. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and his team open the fifth season of this rebooted adventure by infiltrating an elite and exclusive hotel that is being used as a hideout for international criminals. Tristin Mays and Levy Tran also star with guest stars Jessie T. Usher, Jean Brassard and Anabelle Acosta. 8 p.m. CBS

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. Also, a solution for lingering in the bathroom. 8 p.m. ABC

The Osbournes Want to Believe (N) 8 p.m. Travel

Disney Fam Jam Trevor Tordjman and Ariel Martin host this holiday edition of the family dance show. With Stevie Wonder and Gwen Stefani. 8:50 p.m. Disney

Magnum P.I. New clients hire Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to find their missing brother, who was last seen on the island. Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton and Tim Kang also star with guest stars Kimee Balmilero, Shawn Garnett and Jay Ali. 9 p.m. CBS

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown In this new episode three teams of designers and renovators create miniature Charles Dickens Christmas-themed structures. 9 p.m. HGTV

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story Filmmaker Eric Drath directed this new documentary that chronicles the life, career and unsolved murder of the champion boxer. Interviews with his mother, Maria Matias, his widow and his son are featured. 9 p.m. Showtime

Blue Bloods Whoopi Goldberg returns to her recurring role in the season premiere, which explores the issue of police brutality, especially in communities of color. Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Will Hochman, Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Warrior (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Martha Knows Best (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV



SPECIALS

Coronavirus: The Vaccines Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the latest on vaccine development and distribution in a town hall. 6 and 10 p.m. CNN

Kid of the Year Trevor Noah hosts this new awards show, part of a multiplatform initiative to recognize outstanding young leaders who are making a positive impact on their communities. Celebrity guests include Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Brie Larson and Zachary Levi. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon and TV Land

The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown prohibiting large public gatherings, this year’s parade has been canceled. This new special airs highlights from previous years. 8 p.m. CW

Disney Holiday Magic Quest Raven-Symone serves as virtual host for this holiday event where Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza (“Zombies 2") compete in a high-stakes adventure that unfolds after dark in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. 8 p.m. Disney



SPORTS

College Basketball Kennesaw State visits Creighton, 2 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Bellarmine visits Duke, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Oregon visits Seton Hall, 6 p.m. FS1

College Football Louisiana visits Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Amy Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Steven Rinella; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Aaron Eckhart (“Wander”); John Rzeznik performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Gwen Stefani; Danica McKellar. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jay Hernandez and Lucas Till; author Ree Drummond. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The cast of “The Wilds.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Martha Stewart; Jess Rona. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jimmy Fallon; Phil Rosenthal. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Pop stars enamored with classical musician Ezinma; a workout for the face; the power of reading. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”); Anya Taylor-Joy. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jay Pharoah (“All My Life”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The Biden transition; challenges with the economy and the pandemic that the incoming president will face on day one; Senate runoffs in Georgia; President Trump’s refusal to concede; Georgia election official response to false claims of election fraud: Annie Linskey, the Washington Post; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Joe Scarborough, MSNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sienna Miller; Liam Gallagher performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Common; Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Jamie Oliver. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Too Close for Christmas A woman (Jessica Lowndes) is having a lovely time spending the Christmas holidays with her in-laws until the man (Chad Michael Murray) she blames for ending her last relationship arrives in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 8:05 a.m. Freeform

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) 9:17 a.m. Cinemax

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9:45 a.m. Epix

The World’s End (2013) 9:50 a.m. IFC

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10:52 a.m. Syfy

All Is Lost (2013) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 11:15 a.m. HBO

21 Jump Street (2012) 11:23 a.m. Starz

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) 11:25 a.m. TMC

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FXX

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 12:30 p.m. MTV

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 12:50 p.m. Freeform

Happy Feet (2006) 1 p.m. AMC

Hitch (2005) 1and 11 p.m. TMC

Skyfall (2012) 1:01 p.m. Bravo

Black Hawk Down (2001) 1:07 p.m. Encore

Crazy for Christmas (2005) 2 p.m. Ovation

The Santa Clause (1994) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Pretty Woman (1990) 2:40 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

Crimson Peak (2015) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3 p.m. BET

Logan (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Wallflower (1948) 3:30 p.m. TCM

The Goonies (1985) 3:58 p.m. Syfy

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Half Nelson (2006) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

Grease (1978) 5:20 p.m. VH1

Groundhog Day (1993) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Moneyball (2011) 6 p.m. MLB

True Grit (2010) 6:10 p.m. HBO

The Cooler (2003) 6:15 p.m. TMC

The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount

I Never Sang for My Father (1970) 8 p.m. KCET

Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Trolls (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Blazing Saddles (1974) 8 p.m. Ovation

A Christmas Story (1983) 8 p.m. TBS

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 9 p.m. HBO

Knocked Up (2007) 9:20 p.m. E!

Insidious (2010) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Don Jon (2013) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Dick (1999) 10 p.m. KCET

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10:35 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:07 p.m. Starz

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11:15 p.m. Epix

