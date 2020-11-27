What’s on TV This Week: ‘Masterpiece,’ holiday specials and more

SUNDAY

The docuseries “Empires of New York” recalls the rise of such Big Apple bigwigs as Donald Trump, John Gotti and Rudy Giuliani. 5 and 7 p.m. CNBC

Our courageous correspondent is back in the field in a new season of “This Is Life With Lisa Ling.” 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

Jolly good shows! From “Upstairs Downstairs” to “Downton Abbey,” the retrospective “Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years!” celebrates that Anglo-centric anthology series. Alan Cumming hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE

H.E.R. leads the field with eight nominations at the “2020 Soul Train Awards.” Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold co-host. 8 p.m. BET; also VH1

A publicist melts the heart of a corporate executive in the TV movie “If I Only Had Christmas.” With Candace Cameron Bure. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Business rivals find romance “Once Upon a Main Street” in this TV movie. With Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin and Patrick Duffy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

She’s come undone in the finale of the David E. Kelley mystery drama “The Undoing.” With Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. 9 p.m. HBO

Long, strange trip: The Errol Morris-directed bio-doc “My Psychedelic Love Story” recalls the relationship between LSD guru Timothy Leary and poet Joanna Harcourt-Smith. 9 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

A living country music legend is profiled in the pledge-drive special “Dolly Parton: I Will Always Love You.” 7 p.m. KOCE

Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and K-pop boy band BTS — pause for screaming — are among the performers taking part in “The Disney Holiday Singalong.” 8 p.m. ABC

All is fair in love and real estate in the TV movie “The Christmas Listing.” With Lexi Giovagnoli. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, etc., bring the twang in a new “CMA Country Christmas.” Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins host. 9 p.m. ABC

Hell hath no fury like the women scorned in the debut of the paranormal series “Dark Tales With Don Wildman.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

A wee Irish lass tries to bring her family together in the animated tale “Angela’s Christmas Wish” based on characters created by Frank McCourt. Anytime, Netflix

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the Will Ferrell comedy “Elf” are celebrated in “The Holiday Movies That Made Us.” Anytime, Netflix

Hex marks the spot in the new series “Atlas of Cursed Places.” First stop: the Bermuda Triangle. 9 p.m. National Geographic

WEDNESDAY

Far out, man: The docuseries “Alien Worlds” imagines how life might evolve on other planets. Anytime, Netflix

Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton and Earth, Wind & Fire help sing in the season in the “88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” Followed by “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes — At Home Holiday Special.”

The military drama “SEAL Team” is back in action with a two-part season premiere. David Boreanaz stars. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

All rise! “Court Cam” is now in session. The docuseries returns, followed by the premiere of “Rescue Cam.” 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

The curious case of a fertility doctor who became a little too, um, invested in his work is probed in the documentary “Baby God.” 9 p.m. HBO

The docuseries “Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller” sends the award-winning journalist into the darkest corners of the black market. 9 p.m. National Geographic

THURSDAY

A country music star belts out holiday favorites in “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood.” Anytime, HBO Max

“The Voice Holiday Celebration” reunites contestants and coaches from seasons past for a tune-filled get-together. 8 p.m. NBC

Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and the lovely and talented Lizzo are seen in encore performances in “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments.” 8 p.m. The CW

Exterminate! Exterminate! Those battlin’ bots are back in a new season of “BattleBots.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

They’re having a blast — literally — in the competition series “Rocket Around the Xmas Tree.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

FRIDAY

Adolescent angst gets animated for another season of the not-for-kids comedy “Big Mouth.” Anytime, Netflix

See what various creatures get up to once the sun goes down in the nature series “Earth at Night in Color.” Tom Hiddleston narrates. Anytime, Apple TV+

An aspiring fairy godmother earns her wings in the fantasy comedy “Godmothered.” With Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher. Anytime, Disney+

We hope you saved room for an all-new cycle of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.” With judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Anytime, Netflix

A dutiful daughter named “Mulan” disguises herself as a man to serve in the imperial Chinese army in this 2020 live-action remake of the 1998 animated fable. With Yifei Liu. Anytime, Disney+

“The Hardy Boys” are back on the case in a new mystery drama based on the classic book series about a pair of sibling sleuths. Anytime, Hulu

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” has the pop music diva joined by guests including Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson and ballerina Misty Copeland. Anytime, Apple TV+

The bio-drama “Selena: The Series” charts the all-too-brief life and career of the beloved Tejano singer. Newcomer Christian Serratos stars. Anytime, Netflix

A hard-rock drummer (Riz Ahmed) suffers severe hearing loss in the 2020 indie drama “Sound of Metal.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Young do-gooders collect their due in the special “Kid of the Year.” “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah hosts. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

“MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.” and the Tom Selleck cop drama “Blue Bloods” all return with new seasons. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

“The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments” offers highlights from past iterations of the annual trek through Tinseltown. 8 p.m. The CW

The stars of “Zombies 2” compete in a “Disney Holiday Magic Quest” in this special hosted by Raven-Symoné. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

Some like it cozy in the TV movie “Too Close for Christmas.” With Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray. 8 p.m. Lifetime

In this corner … The documentary “Macho: The Hector Camacho Story” remembers the colorful boxing champ. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Gloria Gaynor and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. put their pipes to good use in the “30th Annual Divas Simply Singing! Concert & Telethon.” 7 p.m. KTLA

Knots will be tied in the TV-movie sequel “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing.” With Holly Robinson Peete. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Cute couple: “Insecure’s” Issa Rae hooks up with “Atlanta’s” Lakeith Stanfield in the 2020 romantic drama “The Photograph.” 8 p.m. HBO

College sweethearts rekindle their romance in the TV movie “Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve.” With Kyla Pratt. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Snoop Dogg, Sheryl Crow and others lend their talents to “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change.” Kevin Bacon and Eve host. 9 p.m. CBS

A young governess (Mackenzie Davis) has her hands full with two creepy orphans in the 2020 terror tale “The Turning.” 9 p.m. Showtime

