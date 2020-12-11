What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk: A Bee Gees documentary
SERIES
Rose Parade Uncovered This new episode documents the history of the Rose Queen and also tours the Wrigley Mansion. 7:30 p.m. CW
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode features a Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread for the holidays. Also featured are latkes with homemade apple sauce for Hanukkah. 8 p.m. CW
Baby Chimp Rescue The chimpanzee rescue team now has twenty-eight chimps to look after, including an eight week-old baby. 8 p.m. BBC America
Danger Force “Down Goes Santa” (Part 1 of 2) (N) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Saturday Night Live Timothée Chalamet hosts with musical guest Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band. 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet A dog is rushed in after being hit by a car. Also, Dr. Amy performs difficult and risky surgery on another dog in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
SPORTS
College Basketball Notre Dame visits Kentucky, 9 a.m. CBS; Elon visits North Carolina, Noon FS Prime; Temple visits Saint Joseph’s, Noon NBCSP; Old Dominion visits VCU, 2 p.m. NBCSP
College Football USC visits UCLA, 4:30 p.m. ABC. Also, Oklahoma visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; Alabama visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Illinois visits Northwestern, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Minnesota visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; Navy visits Army, Noon CBS; North Carolina visits Miami, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Michigan State visits Penn State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Wisconsin visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Washington visits Oregon, 1 p.m. Fox; Texas visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN2; LSU visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; Louisiana Tech visits TCU, 4 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits BYU, 7 p.m. ESPN2; California visits Washington State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Author and OPI Nail Polish co-founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. 12:35 a.m. and Sunday 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”: Denzel Washington, George C. Wolfe, Viola Davis and Constanza Romero, the widow of playwright August Wilson. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. Bill Gates. Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Al Gore. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). John Matze, Parler. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine: Noubar Afeyan, Moderna. Prospects for a Brexit deal: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Christine Ockrent, L’Express. Should the Sec. of Defense be a recent armed forces retiree? Jim Golby, Center for a New American Security. Does the U.S. need a Secretary of Food? Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). State Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R-Texas). Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Gen. Michael Flynn. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.). Robert Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.). Panel: Matt Bai, the Washington Post; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: America’s parallel universes of news about Trump and Biden: Matt Lewis; S.E. Cupp. Trump and right-wing media’s Biden denialism: Marc Elias, Democracy Docket. Media coverage of Biden and his family: Astead Herndon; Charlotte Alter, Time Magazine. Cognitive decline of people in power: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker. A reporter helps thousands who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic: Anne McCloy, CBS-6 Albany, N.Y. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ray Suarez, Euronews; Gillian Turner; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jacqui Heinrich; Leslie Marshall; Byron York; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Love, Lights, Hanukkah! A restaurant owner Christina (Mia Kirshner) is getting ready for the Christmas holidays when she gets the results of a DNA test with a big surprise about her genetic heritage: She’s Jewish. Ben Savage and Marilu Henner also star in this new holiday drama. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart Filmmaker Frank Marshall explores the triumphs and challenges of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb in their phenomenal career as the Bee Gees. Includes interviews with Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin and pop icon Lulu, Maurice Gibb’s ex-wife. 8 p.m. HBO
The Christmas Setup A gay New York attorney and his friend travel to Milwaukee to spend Christmas with his brother and mother — who is not too busy for a bit of matchmaking and arranges for her son to meet a secret crush from high school. Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong and Chad Connell star in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Toys of Terror A family moves into a crumbling former orphanage in Washington state just before Christmas in this 2020 horror comedy written by Dana Gould (“Stan Against Evil”). Dayo Ade, Verity Marks, Saul Elias, Zoe Fish star. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Thing (1982) 8:10 a.m. TMC
Just Mercy (2019) 8:25 a.m. HBO
22 Jump Street (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
A Christmas Carol (1938) 9 a.m. TCM
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 9 a.m. USA
Southside With You (2016) 10 a.m. Ovation
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Santa Clause (1994) 10:05 a.m. Freeform
3 Godfathers (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Megamind (2010) Noon Comedy Central
Casper (1995) Noon Syfy
Jerry Maguire (1996) Noon TNT
Ted (2012) Noon TRU
Walk the Line (2005) 12:10 p.m. HBO
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 12:15 p.m. Disney XD
Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Meet John Doe (1941) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Wedding Crashers (2005) 12:30 p.m. VH1
The Breakfast Club (1985) 1 p.m. POP
The Cooler (2003) 1:15 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man (2002) 1:21 p.m. Starz
Sing (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Men in Black (1997) 2:41 p.m. Encore
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM
My Girl (1991) 3 p.m. KCOP
Ali (2001) 3 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:26 p.m. Starz
Clueless (1995) 3:35 p.m. POP
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. A&E
Ant-Man (2015) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Toy Story (1995) 4:50 p.m. Freeform
The Polar Express (2004) 5 p.m. AMC
Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. IFC
A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
The Usual Suspects (1995) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Meet the Parents (2000) 6:30 p.m. CMT
The Rundown (2003) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Rush Hour (1998) 6:30 p.m. VH1
Toy Story 2 (1999) 6:50 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future (1985) 7 p.m. A&E
Elf (2003) 7 and 9 p.m. AMC
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 p.m. Syfy
Enchantment (1948) 7 p.m. TCM
Paddington (2014) 7 p.m. TOON
Wonder (2017) 7:30 p.m. TBS
Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. Encore
Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Pale Rider (1985) 8 p.m. IFC
The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Grease (1978) 8:30 p.m. POP
Toy Story 3 (2010) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
The Fugitive (1993) 9 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 9:30 p.m. A&E
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 10:45 p.m. IFC
Black Rain (1989) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax
