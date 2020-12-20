What’s on TV Monday: Season finale of ‘Industry’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! The answers-and-questions quiz show celebrates late host Alex Trebek with two weeks of highlight episodes where the categories involve international travel. 7 p.m. ABC

The Bachelorette Tayshia takes her relationships with Brendan, Ivan and Zac to the fantasy suites. Also, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay give Tayshia their support and advice. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Next After the uncontrolled AI system manipulates a GPS causing an elderly couple to crash their car, LeBlanc (John Slattery) decides to plant a virus on the server in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer challenges the four remaining contestants to honor the classic Christmas tree in the form of a beautifully decorated tower of macarons. The three finalists then move on to the main heat. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall are the judges in the two-episode season finale. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

His Dark Materials (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Industry Everyone knows the Reduction in Force is approaching and the graduates fight for their jobs in an extended season finale. Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, David Jonsson, Harry Lawtey, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor and Ken Leung star. 10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

American Dad The animated comedy offers a new Christmas episode. 10 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The Elmo and Patsy song inspired this holiday animated special about a young man on a journey to find his missing grandmother and prove that Santa Claus is real. Featuring the voices of Alex Doduk, Michele Lee, Susan Blu, Elmo Shropshire and Jim Staahl. 8 p.m. The CW



SPORTS

College Football Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State versus North Texas, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

College Basketball Gardner-Webb visits Florida State, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Tulsa visits Memphis, 5 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits Boise State, 6:30 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Regé-Jean Page; Lynda Carter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ali Wentworth; KJ Apa (“Songbird”); chef Michael Symon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show Kate Mara talks about quarantining in New Mexico; Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Princess of China”; Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal and Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman 1984"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 27-year-old man is incapacitated; his parents may have to care for him for the rest of their lives. 3 p.m. KCBS

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Former Rep. Donna Edwards; professor Lara Brown; Hadley Heath, Independent Women’s Forum; Rina Shah. 6 p.m. KVCR

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Andy Daly. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Journalist Chris Hayes; author David Sedaris. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Crimson Peak (2015) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Paramount

It Follows (2014) 9 a.m. Syfy

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 9:52 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

The Blues Brothers (1980) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Creed II (2018) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Blinded by the Light (2019) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

The Namesake (2006) 11:15 a.m. HBO

Blockers (2018) Noon FX

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Room for One More (1952) 1 p.m. TCM

Fright Night (2011) 2 p.m. TMC

Criminal Law (1988) 2:10 p.m. Epix

The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Penny Serenade (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Downton Abbey (2019) 2:55 p.m. HBO

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 3 p.m. Freeform

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4 p.m. FXX

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4 p.m. TMC

Insomnia (2002) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Santa Clause (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Michael (1996) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Come to the Stable (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 5:15 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 6 p.m. TOON

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) 6:05 p.m. Epix

While We’re Young (2014) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Looper (2012) 6:58 p.m. Encore

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. POP

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 7 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. TMC

A Christmas Story (1983) 8 and 10 p.m. TNT

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) 9 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 10 p.m. Showtime

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. TRU

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



