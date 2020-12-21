What’s on TV Tuesday: The finale of ‘Swamp Thing’ on the CW
SERIES
Swamp Thing After learning the truth about himself, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) goes on the offensive against the mercenaries in the finale of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette Tayshia introduces the remaining bachelors to her family before making her big decision in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
Next Shea and LeBlanc (Fernanda Andrade, John Slattery) devise one last dangerous scheme to save the world in the series finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Tell Me a Story Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) is pressured to cancel her concert after Beau (Eka Darville) is targeted in a hit-and-run. 9 p.m. CW
Supermarket Sweep (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
The Price Is Right at Night Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan of “The Neighborhood” compete for charity in this new special. 8 p.m. CBS
All Is Bright: A Concordia Christmas (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story The former baseball star tells the story of his life, from his childhood in California to his major league debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2001 to his time a New York Yankee before retiring in 2019. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Football Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane versus Nevada, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Boca Raton Bowl: UCF versus BYU, 4 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Nebraska visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1; Louisville visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. FS Prime; West Virginia visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Lakers, 6:45 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Laurie Santos; George Clooney. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Adam Silver; Missy Robbins. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef John Kanell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mariah Carey; Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kate Winslet. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Al Franken. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert TV host Rachel Maddow; rapper Megan Thee Stallion. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Miley Cyrus performs; Tony Romo. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Lovato; Edgar Ramírez; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Carter McLean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Riz Ahmed; Bad Bunny performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Christmas High Note After a woman gets stood up for the last time by her long-distance boyfriend, but things start to turn around when she meets a single father and his teenage daughter at rehearsals for the community’s Christmas Eve pageant in this new holiday romance. Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner, Madeline Grace and William McNamara star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
First Christmas A writer (Idara Victo) raised in foster care gets an invitation to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had. Tonea Stewart, Samantha Smith and Mason Beauchamp also star. 9 p.m. OWN
Calendar Girls (2003) 8 a.m. Cinemax
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 8:30 a.m. Freeform
The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. Paramount
Come to the Stable (1949) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9:45 a.m. AMC
True Grit (2010) 10:40 a.m. HBO
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11:05 a.m. Showtime
Fight Club (1999) 11:10 a.m. IFC
Neighbors (2014) 11:30 a.m. FX
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Antwone Fisher (2002) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Skyfall (2012) Noon Syfy
The World of Henry Orient (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Urban Cowboy (1980) 1:45 p.m. TMC
The Fugitive (1993) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Rocky (1976) 2:30 p.m. Paramount
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 2:35 p.m. Encore
The Fighter (2010) 2:36 p.m. Cinemax
The Lion in Winter (1968) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 3 p.m. MTV
Love Actually (2003) 5 p.m. AMC
Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. MLB
1917 (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime
Home Alone (1990) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
Happy Feet (2006) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
Rocky II (1979) 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix
In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
John Wick (2014) 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. IFC
The Polar Express (2004) 8 and 10:02 p.m. BBC America
The Color of Money (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
The Usual Suspects (1995) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Rocky III (1982) 8:30 p.m. Paramount
Holiday Affair (1949) 9 p.m. TCM
New Jack City (1991) 9:30 p.m. VH1
Get Shorty (1995) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 10 p.m. Epix
Out of Sight (1998) 10:44 p.m. Starz
