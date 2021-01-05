Ah, 2021 — out with the old and in with the new! Well, mostly: Between production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and our own predilection for TV comfort food, we decided to open up this list of the year’s most exciting shows to returning titles, in addition to the usual premieres.

That means you may find an old favorite among these names — or simply more to add to our recommendations for TV shows to catch up on — alongside plenty of new series worth marking on your calendar. Plus, there are new tellings of old stories (the Night Stalker killings, the Clinton impeachment), new twists on old characters (hello, “Clarice”), even an old show with a new lease on life (“Tuca & Bertie”). Here are the 15 TV shows we’re most excited to watch in 2021.