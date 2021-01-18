What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Resident’ on Fox; COVID-19 memorial

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS In the first of two new episodes McGee’s (Sean Murray) vacation in the Bahamas with his wife (guest star Margo Harshman) turns into a high-stakes mission. Also, Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) search for Fornell (Joe Spano) leads to blood. In the second episode the search for the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter’s overdose comes to an end. 8 p.m. CBS

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) is haunted by bad dreams that have an impact on her personal life in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Two Sentence Horror Stories (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW

The Resident Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) elective surgery patient (Nichelle Hines) returns with complications. Also, Devon and Conrad (Manish Dayal, Matt Czuchry) treat a local congresswoman in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Glenn Close and filmmaker John Waters discover their privileged heritage in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Trickster As Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) moves in, Jared (Joel Oulette) tries to ignore the weird happenings around him until he meets a man (Kalani Queypo) who claims to be his real father. 9 p.m. The CW

Prodigal Son (N) 9 p.m. Fox

PBS American Portrait. “I Keep” (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits The War and Treaty performs songs from its album “Hearts Town.” Also, Ruthie Foster performs. 9 p.m. KVCR

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Frontline On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration as 46th president of the United States, this new episode documents the poignant story of how his life has been shaped by crisis and personal tragedy, including the untimely deaths of his first wife and infant daughter in a 1972 car accident and the 2015 death of his son Beau from brain cancer. 10 p.m. KOCE

Supermarket Stakeout (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC



SPECIALS

The Inauguration of Joe Biden: COVID-19 Memorial This new special features the lighting ceremony and memorial service commemorating lives lost to COVID-19 as part of the events leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. 1 p.m. CNN

The Inauguration of Joe Biden Chris Cuomo counts down to Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. 9 p.m. CNN

Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson and Friends The actor-singer-songwriter performs with trio Lady A and Jason Isbell in this new special. 10 p.m. CMT



SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 2 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits Oregon State, 4 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Kansas State visits Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. FS Prime; Tennessee visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Michigan, 4 p.m. FS1; Duke visits Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. ESPN; Alabama visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Villanova, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego visits Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. FS Prime.

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”). (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC

Rachael Ray Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”). 10 a.m. Fox

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox

The Talk Iain Armitage. (N) 1 p.m. CBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason”; Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson; Ella Hunt; Why Don’t We performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her 17-year-old son has explosive anger, is out of control and addicted to video games. (N) 3 p.m. CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Time’s Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao; Pete Yorn performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. Fox

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KPBS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aubrey Plaza. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dakota Johnson; Yara Shahidi; Tate McRae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Segel; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. ABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; Billie Piper; Sarah Thawer performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. NBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Mackie; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC



MOVIES

Cinderella Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) stars in the title role of the heroine who endures the cruelty of her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) to become the belle of the ball in director Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 live-action fairy tale. Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”) plays the prince she attracts. Helena Bonham Carter, Nonso Anozie (“Zoo”), Stellan Skarsgard, Ben Chaplin and Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Deep Cover (1992) 8:07 a.m. Cinemax

National Velvet (1944) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Escape From New York (1981) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Top Gun (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Last Samurai (2003) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Red Dust (1932) 10:30 a.m. TCM

First Man (2018) 11 a.m. FX

Casino Royale (2006) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. IFC

Ready or Not (2019) 11:53 a.m. Cinemax

Hitch (2005) Noon Showtime

The Women (1939) Noon TCM

Cujo (1983) 12:05 p.m. Epix

Margot at the Wedding (2007) 12:30 p.m. TMC

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 12:50 p.m. HBO

G.I. Jane (1997) 2 p.m. AMC

The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. Showtime

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Titanic (1997) 2:50 p.m. Starz

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 3 p.m. HBO

Camille (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3:25 p.m. Cinemax

Rising Sun (1993) 4:30 p.m. Encore

13 Going on 30 (2004) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Cast Away (2000) 4:35 p.m. HBO

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. FX

Skyfall (2012) 5 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon

Batman (1989) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Adam’s Rib (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 7 p.m. VH1

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Summer Stock (1950) 9 p.m. TCM

The Italian Job (2003) 9:15 p.m. Paramount

Downhill Racer (1969) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Training Day (2001) 9:30 p.m. VH1

The Doors (1991) 10:08 p.m. Cinemax

Air Force One (1997) 11 p.m. AMC

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 11 p.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 11:07 p.m. Encore

Lean on Pete (2017) 11:15 p.m. TMC

