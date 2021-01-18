What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Resident’ on Fox; COVID-19 memorial
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
NCIS In the first of two new episodes McGee’s (Sean Murray) vacation in the Bahamas with his wife (guest star Margo Harshman) turns into a high-stakes mission. Also, Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) search for Fornell (Joe Spano) leads to blood. In the second episode the search for the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter’s overdose comes to an end. 8 p.m. CBS
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) is haunted by bad dreams that have an impact on her personal life in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Two Sentence Horror Stories (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW
The Resident Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) elective surgery patient (Nichelle Hines) returns with complications. Also, Devon and Conrad (Manish Dayal, Matt Czuchry) treat a local congresswoman in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Glenn Close and filmmaker John Waters discover their privileged heritage in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
Trickster As Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) moves in, Jared (Joel Oulette) tries to ignore the weird happenings around him until he meets a man (Kalani Queypo) who claims to be his real father. 9 p.m. The CW
Prodigal Son (N) 9 p.m. Fox
PBS American Portrait. “I Keep” (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits The War and Treaty performs songs from its album “Hearts Town.” Also, Ruthie Foster performs. 9 p.m. KVCR
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Frontline On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration as 46th president of the United States, this new episode documents the poignant story of how his life has been shaped by crisis and personal tragedy, including the untimely deaths of his first wife and infant daughter in a 1972 car accident and the 2015 death of his son Beau from brain cancer. 10 p.m. KOCE
Supermarket Stakeout (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
The Inauguration of Joe Biden: COVID-19 Memorial This new special features the lighting ceremony and memorial service commemorating lives lost to COVID-19 as part of the events leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. 1 p.m. CNN
The Inauguration of Joe Biden Chris Cuomo counts down to Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. 9 p.m. CNN
Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson and Friends The actor-singer-songwriter performs with trio Lady A and Jason Isbell in this new special. 10 p.m. CMT
SPORTS
College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 2 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits Oregon State, 4 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Kansas State visits Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. FS Prime; Tennessee visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Michigan, 4 p.m. FS1; Duke visits Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. ESPN; Alabama visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Villanova, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego visits Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. FS Prime.
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”). (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC
Rachael Ray Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”). 10 a.m. Fox
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox
The Talk Iain Armitage. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason”; Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson; Ella Hunt; Why Don’t We performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her 17-year-old son has explosive anger, is out of control and addicted to video games. (N) 3 p.m. CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Time’s Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao; Pete Yorn performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. Fox
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KPBS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Aubrey Plaza. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dakota Johnson; Yara Shahidi; Tate McRae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Segel; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. ABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; Billie Piper; Sarah Thawer performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. NBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Mackie; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC
MOVIES
Cinderella Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) stars in the title role of the heroine who endures the cruelty of her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) to become the belle of the ball in director Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 live-action fairy tale. Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”) plays the prince she attracts. Helena Bonham Carter, Nonso Anozie (“Zoo”), Stellan Skarsgard, Ben Chaplin and Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Deep Cover (1992) 8:07 a.m. Cinemax
National Velvet (1944) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Escape From New York (1981) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Top Gun (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Last Samurai (2003) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Red Dust (1932) 10:30 a.m. TCM
First Man (2018) 11 a.m. FX
Casino Royale (2006) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. IFC
Ready or Not (2019) 11:53 a.m. Cinemax
Hitch (2005) Noon Showtime
The Women (1939) Noon TCM
Cujo (1983) 12:05 p.m. Epix
Margot at the Wedding (2007) 12:30 p.m. TMC
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 12:50 p.m. HBO
G.I. Jane (1997) 2 p.m. AMC
The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. Showtime
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 2:05 p.m. TMC
Titanic (1997) 2:50 p.m. Starz
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 3 p.m. HBO
Camille (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3:25 p.m. Cinemax
Rising Sun (1993) 4:30 p.m. Encore
13 Going on 30 (2004) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Cast Away (2000) 4:35 p.m. HBO
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. FX
Skyfall (2012) 5 p.m. IFC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon
Batman (1989) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Adam’s Rib (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 7 p.m. VH1
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Summer Stock (1950) 9 p.m. TCM
The Italian Job (2003) 9:15 p.m. Paramount
Downhill Racer (1969) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Training Day (2001) 9:30 p.m. VH1
The Doors (1991) 10:08 p.m. Cinemax
Air Force One (1997) 11 p.m. AMC
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 11 p.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 11:07 p.m. Encore
Lean on Pete (2017) 11:15 p.m. TMC
TV highlights for Jan. 17-23 include President Joe Biden’s inauguration and Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic.
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 17 - 23 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.